FOUR! The edge off Harmanpreet's bats beats the keeper and runs down to third man boundary

OUT! India lose Harmanpreet. Half-volley but Kasperek keeps it slow forcing Harmanpreet to play it early as she skied it to Satterthwaite at cover.

Another big wicket for White Ferns. After Mandhana, India lose Harmanpreet. Excellent variation from Kasperek. She kept it full but slow as the skipper gave the catch to her opposite number at cover. Seven off the over.

Good bowling from Tahuhu as she concedes just three singles. Two singles for Rodrigues while Hemalatha also gets off the mark with a push to deep backward point.

Hemalatha has been forced to retire hurt due to a shoulder injury. Deepti Sharma comes out to bat.

Rodrigues comes out of crease and manoeuvres the full ball to square leg for a double. Tries the same on next ball and gets a single. Hemalatha adds a single with a push to mid off before injuring her shoulder after putting in a dive. She has been forced to leave the pitch. Deepti Sharma has come out to join Rodrigues and gets off the mark with a push to long-on. Six off the over.

Four singles off first four balls before Mair bowls two dot balls to Deepti. Rodrigues has now moved into the 40s.

Rodrigues collects a treble off first delivery with a cover drive which is cut off just before reaching the ropes. Deepti takes a single with a cover drive followed by a single for Rodrigues. Another single for Deepti with a flick to long-on. Rodrigues adds one more with a push to mid-wicket. Seven off the over.

OUT! A direct hit from keeper Martin and Deepti has to walk back. Rodrigues drops it on the pitch and charges for a single but Deepti wasn't ready as keeper Martin chases the ball and hits the stumps before Deepti could get into the crease.

Another wicket falls as Deepti gets run out. Rodrigues wanted to take a quick single and called Deepti after a soft push but keeper Martin was quick on her feet as she charged down and hit the stumps before Deepti could reach home. Rodrigues needs more support from the other end. Four off the over.

FOUR! FIFTY! A bit short and Rodrigues pulls it to mid-wicket to bring up her half-century

Rodrigues pulls the first ball to mid-wicket for a four and also brings up her fifty. She has kept India in the game single-handedly. Seven off the over.

Excellent over from Tahuhu as she gives away just five runs and finishes with figures of 28/0 in four overs.

FOUR! Rodrigues comes down the ground and slams Kerr over mid-wicket. Devine made a good run but couldn't get to the ball

OUT! STUMPING! Rodrigues had to keep the runs coming as she danced down the ground but missed the ball and Martin did the remaining

Three consecutive fours for Rodrigues before she got out. First with a sweep to fine leg, second with hoick over mid-wicket and then with an excellent cover drive. Took a double and then got out trying to keep the scoreboard ticking. Came down the pitch but Kerr beat her this time for Martin to remove her bails. 15 off the over.

OUT! Reddy had not other option as she tried to go aggressive only to give a catch to Kerr at mid-off.

It's over! Five from the last over and the wicket of Reddy. New Zealand need 136 to win the second T20I and the series

It wasn't India's day with the bat today. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues added 63 for second wicket but it went all downhill once Mandhana got out. Rodrigues fought valiantly with a score of 72 but lack of support means India could only manage 135 in 20 overs.

Team India in a huddle. They want to win this to make it 1-1. Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine to open the innings for White Ferns. India start off with right-arm off spin of Deepti Sharma.

FOUR! Second ball of the innings, Devine comes down the ground and hits it between mid-off and cover for a boundary. Great start.

Attacking but sensible start by NZ as Devine looks to come down the wicket on two occasions and was successful to hit a boundary once. The idea must be to never let the score-board become a pressure at any stage of the game. 8 from the first over.

FOUR! Outside the off stump, too wide to be honest and Devine punishes it by cutting it through the point fielder for a boundary.

Pace from the other end. Ugly dives from India on the ground. Mansi Joshi found herself tangled by a powerful shot in the previous and on the second ball of the second over, Punia at covers threw herself on the ball and almost injured herself. Devine batting with some authority here. One boundary minimum per over looks like to be the plan.

A much, much better over from Deepti. Keeps it wicket-to-wicket and this is exactly what Harmanpreet asked for. She almost tempted Devine to give a catch to mid-on fielder. 5 from the over.

FOUR! Short and going down the leg stump line, Bates comes forward and heaves it through the mid-wicket for a boundary.

White Ferns openers going easy in the chase. Mansi Joshi has erred in line and length and gives the hosts at least two chances to score a boundary. India need a wicket here or it will be too late for any possible comeback.

FOUR! Poor bowling, short, slow and flighted, Devine takes her own sweet time to hit it over the mid-off fielder for a boundary.

OUT! Devine comes out to Radha Yadav but does not connect, the inside edge hits the timber and she has to leave after scoring 19 off 16. Devine b Radha Yadav 19(16)

India get their first victim and they should be happy of the fact that it was Devine who has gone back. However, Indians still not completely in it. Radha needs to be more consistent with the line.

Reddy into the attack. Gentle medium pacers from her. All the fast bowlers have looked to take the ball away but the line has not been quite right. There is a slip in the place so clearly, the plan is not to contain the batters and make them err but to straightaway look for wickets. End of powerplay.

OUT! Punia gets out trying to play a big shot. Punia wanted to go big but her mistimed lofted straight drive was take comfortably by Satterthwaite at mid-wicket.

OUT! Big wicket! A few quiet overs and Mandhana gets out trying to up the ante. The opener wanted to go big and tonked the full delivery over the bowler only for Bates to take the catch at long-on.

OUT! India lose Harmanpreet. Half-volley but Kasperek keeps it slow forcing Harmanpreet to play it early as she skied it to Satterthwaite at cover.

OUT! A direct hit from keeper Martin and Deepti has to walk back. Rodrigues drops it on the pitch and charges for a single but Deepti wasn't ready as keeper Martin chases the ball and hits the stumps before Deepti could get into the crease.

FOUR! FIFTY! A bit short and Rodrigues pulls it to mid-wicket to bring up her half-century

OUT! STUMPING! Rodrigues had to keep the runs coming as she danced down the ground but missed the ball and Martin did the remaining

OUT! Reddy had not other option as she tried to go aggressive only to give a catch to Kerr at mid-off.

It's over! Five from the last over and the wicket of Reddy. New Zealand need 136 to win the second T20I and the series

OUT! Devine comes out to Radha Yadav but does not connect, the inside edge hits the timber and she has to leave after scoring 19 off 16. Devine b Radha Yadav 19(16)

India Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Score: Reddy into the attack. Gentle medium pacers from her. All the fast bowlers have looked to take the ball away but the line has not been quite right. There is a slip in the place so clearly, the plan is not to contain the batters and make them err but to straightaway look for wickets. End of powerplay.

The second India Women vs New Zealand Women T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand Women-India Women live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the second T20I between New Zealand Women and India Women.

2nd WT20I preview: Mithali Raj's inclusion could be the bone of contention for Indian women, who will be eyeing a much improved showing with the bat when they face an upbeat New Zealand in a must-win second T20 International here on Friday.

Indian batting is prone to collapses, especially from a position of strength. Chasing 160, India were going strong at 102 for 1 but Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues' dismissal proved fatal for the visitors who collapsed to 136 all out, bringing back memories of their inexplicable surrender in the the 2017 50-over World Cup final against England.

Mithali's years of experience could have come in handy in the series opener on Wednesday but she was dropped from the eleven.

Debutant Priya Punia opened with Smriti Mandhana but lasted just five balls while another youngster Dayalan Hemalatha too could not do much at number four.

Mithali was not picked as the team management is looking to build a squad for the 2020 T20 World Cup in which the senior player is unlikely to feature. However, the youngsters did not deliver and she could be back for the second game considering that the series is on the line.

New Zealand on the other hand are riding high on momentum, having beaten India comprehensively in the previous two contests, the final ODI and the first T20.

The team is reliant too much on Mandhana's contribution at the top.

"Practically, I would say I have to bat till 20 overs that is the best option. The more I bat till 18 overs, we won't collapse because if the top three or four batters can bat till the 18-20th overs then the rest can revolve around them, so tactically that is what I will try to do," said Mandhana after the 23-run loss.

Skipper Harmanpreet would be itching to produce a match-winning effort, something she has not done so far on the tour. The situation was tailor made for her in the previous game but failed to take the team past the finishing line.

They will have to be wary of pacer Lea Tahuhu, who struck thrice in Wellington and was named played of the match despite opener Sophie Devine's 48-ball 62.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.

Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts 7.30 am IST.

With inputs from PTI