- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW Live Now
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 146 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 39 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED vs SCO - Feb 13th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5361
|125
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3116
|115
India Women in New Zealand 3 T20I Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Devine comes out to Radha Yadav but does not connect, the inside edge hits the timber and she has to leave after scoring 19 off 16. Devine b Radha Yadav 19(16)
It's over! Five from the last over and the wicket of Reddy. New Zealand need 136 to win the second T20I and the series
After 20 overs,India Women 135/6 ( Radha Yadav 6 , Mansi Joshi 0)
OUT! Reddy had not other option as she tried to go aggressive only to give a catch to Kerr at mid-off.
Arundhati Reddy c Amelia Kerr b Rosemary Mair 3(6)
OUT! STUMPING! Rodrigues had to keep the runs coming as she danced down the ground but missed the ball and Martin did the remaining
Rodrigues st Katey Martin b Amelia Kerr 72(53). India: 129/5.
FOUR! FIFTY! A bit short and Rodrigues pulls it to mid-wicket to bring up her half-century
OUT! A direct hit from keeper Martin and Deepti has to walk back. Rodrigues drops it on the pitch and charges for a single but Deepti wasn't ready as keeper Martin chases the ball and hits the stumps before Deepti could get into the crease.
Deepti Sharma run out (Katey Martin) 6(8). India: 101/4.
OUT! India lose Harmanpreet. Half-volley but Kasperek keeps it slow forcing Harmanpreet to play it early as she skied it to Satterthwaite at cover.
Harmanpreet Kaur c Satterthwaite b Kasperek 5(5). India: 79/3.
OUT! Big wicket! A few quiet overs and Mandhana gets out trying to up the ante. The opener wanted to go big and tonked the full delivery over the bowler only for Bates to take the catch at long-on.
Mandhana c Bates b Rosemary Mair 36(27). India: 71/2.
OUT! Punia gets out trying to play a big shot. Punia wanted to go big but her mistimed lofted straight drive was take comfortably by Satterthwaite at mid-wicket.
Priya Punia c Satterthwaite b Devine 4(10). India: 8/1.
Radha continues
After 6 overs,New Zealand Women 35/1 ( Suzie Bates 14 , Caitlin Gurrey 0)
Reddy into the attack. Gentle medium pacers from her. All the fast bowlers have looked to take the ball away but the line has not been quite right. There is a slip in the place so clearly, the plan is not to contain the batters and make them err but to straightaway look for wickets. End of powerplay.
Arundhati Reddy, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
After 5 overs,New Zealand Women 34/1 ( Suzie Bates 13 , Caitlin Gurrey 0)
India get their first victim and they should be happy of the fact that it was Devine who has gone back. However, Indians still not completely in it. Radha needs to be more consistent with the line.
Caitlin Gurrey, right handed bat, comes to the crease
OUT! Devine comes out to Radha Yadav but does not connect, the inside edge hits the timber and she has to leave after scoring 19 off 16. Devine b Radha Yadav 19(16)
FOUR! Poor bowling, short, slow and flighted, Devine takes her own sweet time to hit it over the mid-off fielder for a boundary.
Radha Yadav, left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack
After 4 overs,New Zealand Women 29/0 ( Sophie Devine 15 , Suzie Bates 13)
White Ferns openers going easy in the chase. Mansi Joshi has erred in line and length and gives the hosts at least two chances to score a boundary. India need a wicket here or it will be too late for any possible comeback.
FOUR! Short and going down the leg stump line, Bates comes forward and heaves it through the mid-wicket for a boundary.
Mansi continues
After 3 overs,New Zealand Women 21/0 ( Sophie Devine 14 , Suzie Bates 6)
A much, much better over from Deepti. Keeps it wicket-to-wicket and this is exactly what Harmanpreet asked for. She almost tempted Devine to give a catch to mid-on fielder. 5 from the over.
Deepti continues
After 2 overs,New Zealand Women 16/0 ( Sophie Devine 12 , Suzie Bates 3)
Pace from the other end. Ugly dives from India on the ground. Mansi Joshi found herself tangled by a powerful shot in the previous and on the second ball of the second over, Punia at covers threw herself on the ball and almost injured herself. Devine batting with some authority here. One boundary minimum per over looks like to be the plan.
FOUR! Outside the off stump, too wide to be honest and Devine punishes it by cutting it through the point fielder for a boundary.
Mansi Joshi, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
After 1 over, New Zealand Women 8/0 ( Sophie Devine 6 , Suzie Bates 2)
Attacking but sensible start by NZ as Devine looks to come down the wicket on two occasions and was successful to hit a boundary once. The idea must be to never let the score-board become a pressure at any stage of the game. 8 from the first over.
FOUR! Second ball of the innings, Devine comes down the ground and hits it between mid-off and cover for a boundary. Great start.
Team India in a huddle. They want to win this to make it 1-1.
Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine to open the innings for White Ferns. India start off with right-arm off spin of Deepti Sharma.
It wasn't India's day with the bat today. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues added 63 for second wicket but it went all downhill once Mandhana got out. Rodrigues fought valiantly with a score of 72 but lack of support means India could only manage 135 in 20 overs.
It's over! Five from the last over and the wicket of Reddy. New Zealand need 136 to win the second T20I and the series
After 20 overs,India Women 135/6 ( Radha Yadav 6 , Mansi Joshi 0)
Mansi Joshi comes out to bat
OUT! Reddy had not other option as she tried to go aggressive only to give a catch to Kerr at mid-off.
Arundhati Reddy c Amelia Kerr b Rosemary Mair 3(6)
Mair back into attack
After 19 overs,India Women 130/5 ( Arundhati Reddy 3 , Radha Yadav 1)
Three consecutive fours for Rodrigues before she got out. First with a sweep to fine leg, second with hoick over mid-wicket and then with an excellent cover drive. Took a double and then got out trying to keep the scoreboard ticking. Came down the pitch but Kerr beat her this time for Martin to remove her bails. 15 off the over.
Radha Yadav comes out to bat
OUT! STUMPING! Rodrigues had to keep the runs coming as she danced down the ground but missed the ball and Martin did the remaining
Rodrigues st Katey Martin b Amelia Kerr 72(53). India: 129/5.
FOUR! Full and Rodrigues creams it through cover for a boundary
FOUR! Rodrigues comes down the ground and slams Kerr over mid-wicket. Devine made a good run but couldn't get to the ball
FOUR! Full and Rodrigues sweeps it through the fine leg boundary
After 18 overs,India Women 115/4 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 58 , Arundhati Reddy 3)
Excellent over from Tahuhu as she gives away just five runs and finishes with figures of 28/0 in four overs.
Tahuhu comes into attack
After 17 overs,India Women 110/4 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 55 , Arundhati Reddy 2)
Rodrigues pulls the first ball to mid-wicket for a four and also brings up her fifty. She has kept India in the game single-handedly. Seven off the over.
FOUR! FIFTY! A bit short and Rodrigues pulls it to mid-wicket to bring up her half-century
After 16 overs,India Women 103/4 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 49 , Arundhati Reddy 1)
Another wicket falls as Deepti gets run out. Rodrigues wanted to take a quick single and called Deepti after a soft push but keeper Martin was quick on her feet as she charged down and hit the stumps before Deepti could reach home. Rodrigues needs more support from the other end. Four off the over.
Arundhati Reddy comes out to bat
OUT! A direct hit from keeper Martin and Deepti has to walk back. Rodrigues drops it on the pitch and charges for a single but Deepti wasn't ready as keeper Martin chases the ball and hits the stumps before Deepti could get into the crease.
Deepti Sharma run out (Katey Martin) 6(8). India: 101/4.
After 15 overs,India Women 99/3 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 47 , Deepti Sharma 5)
Rodrigues collects a treble off first delivery with a cover drive which is cut off just before reaching the ropes. Deepti takes a single with a cover drive followed by a single for Rodrigues. Another single for Deepti with a flick to long-on. Rodrigues adds one more with a push to mid-wicket. Seven off the over.
Peterson back into attack
After 14 overs,India Women 92/3 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 42 , Deepti Sharma 3)
Four singles off first four balls before Mair bowls two dot balls to Deepti. Rodrigues has now moved into the 40s.
Mair back into attack
After 13 overs,India Women 88/3 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 40 , Deepti Sharma 1)
Rodrigues comes out of crease and manoeuvres the full ball to square leg for a double. Tries the same on next ball and gets a single. Hemalatha adds a single with a push to mid off before injuring her shoulder after putting in a dive. She has been forced to leave the pitch. Deepti Sharma has come out to join Rodrigues and gets off the mark with a push to long-on. Six off the over.
Hemalatha has been forced to retire hurt due to a shoulder injury. Deepti Sharma comes out to bat.
Hemalatha has injured her shoulder trying to dive to avoid a run-out
After 12 overs,India Women 82/3 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 36 , Dayalan Hemalatha 1)
Good bowling from Tahuhu as she concedes just three singles. Two singles for Rodrigues while Hemalatha also gets off the mark with a push to deep backward point.
Dayalan Hemalatha comes out to bat. Tahuhu back into attack.
After 11 overs,India Women 79/3 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 34 , )
Another big wicket for White Ferns. After Mandhana, India lose Harmanpreet. Excellent variation from Kasperek. She kept it full but slow as the skipper gave the catch to her opposite number at cover. Seven off the over.
OUT! India lose Harmanpreet. Half-volley but Kasperek keeps it slow forcing Harmanpreet to play it early as she skied it to Satterthwaite at cover.
Harmanpreet Kaur c Satterthwaite b Kasperek 5(5). India: 79/3.
FOUR! The edge off Harmanpreet's bats beats the keeper and runs down to third man boundary
Kasperek back into attack
India Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Score: Reddy into the attack. Gentle medium pacers from her. All the fast bowlers have looked to take the ball away but the line has not been quite right. There is a slip in the place so clearly, the plan is not to contain the batters and make them err but to straightaway look for wickets. End of powerplay.
File image of New Zealand skipper Amy Satterthwaite (L) and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. AFP/ICC
The second India Women vs New Zealand Women T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand Women-India Women live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the second T20I between New Zealand Women and India Women.
2nd WT20I preview: Mithali Raj's inclusion could be the bone of contention for Indian women, who will be eyeing a much improved showing with the bat when they face an upbeat New Zealand in a must-win second T20 International here on Friday.
Indian batting is prone to collapses, especially from a position of strength. Chasing 160, India were going strong at 102 for 1 but Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues' dismissal proved fatal for the visitors who collapsed to 136 all out, bringing back memories of their inexplicable surrender in the the 2017 50-over World Cup final against England.
Mithali's years of experience could have come in handy in the series opener on Wednesday but she was dropped from the eleven.
Debutant Priya Punia opened with Smriti Mandhana but lasted just five balls while another youngster Dayalan Hemalatha too could not do much at number four.
Mithali was not picked as the team management is looking to build a squad for the 2020 T20 World Cup in which the senior player is unlikely to feature. However, the youngsters did not deliver and she could be back for the second game considering that the series is on the line.
New Zealand on the other hand are riding high on momentum, having beaten India comprehensively in the previous two contests, the final ODI and the first T20.
The team is reliant too much on Mandhana's contribution at the top.
"Practically, I would say I have to bat till 20 overs that is the best option. The more I bat till 18 overs, we won't collapse because if the top three or four batters can bat till the 18-20th overs then the rest can revolve around them, so tactically that is what I will try to do," said Mandhana after the 23-run loss.
Skipper Harmanpreet would be itching to produce a match-winning effort, something she has not done so far on the tour. The situation was tailor made for her in the previous game but failed to take the team past the finishing line.
They will have to be wary of pacer Lea Tahuhu, who struck thrice in Wellington and was named played of the match despite opener Sophie Devine's 48-ball 62.
Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.
Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
Match starts 7.30 am IST.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Feb 08, 2019