- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW Live Now
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 146 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 39 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED vs SCO - Feb 13th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
India Women in New Zealand 3 T20I Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Punia gets out trying to play a big shot. Punia wanted to go big but her mistimed lofted straight drive was take comfortably by Satterthwaite at mid-wicket.
Priya Punia c Satterthwaite b Devine 4(10). India: 8/1.
Leggie Amelia Kerr comes into attack
After 6 overs,India Women 52/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 27 , Jemimah Rodrigues 21)
India cross 50-run mark with six runs from the sixth over. Rodrigues slams the first ball to deep mid-wicket for a four before two more singles were added.
FOUR! Rodrigues gets a boundary through the deep mid-wicket area
Devine returns to attack
After 5 overs,India Women 46/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 26 , Jemimah Rodrigues 16)
Another big over as Indian batters start to free their hands. Back-to-back fours for Mandhana. First a straight drive to long-off and then a flick to mid-wicket. 13 off the over.
FOUR! Mandhana creams it through mid-wicket
FOUR! Another good shot from Mandhana to long-off
After 4 overs,India Women 33/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 16 , Jemimah Rodrigues 13)
Big over for India! 16 runs off it. Rodrigues slams Tahuhu back of the length delivery to backward square leg before Mandhana pulls the short ball over mid-wicket for a six and then gets a four with a flick to same area.
FOUR! On Mandhana's pads and she flicks it to mid-wicket ropes past Kerr
SIX! Excellent shot. A bit short and Mandhana pulls it over mid-wicket
FOUR! On Rodrigues pads and she flicks it to mid-wicket. Another good shot
After 3 overs,India Women 17/1 ( Rodrigues 8 , Smriti Mandhana 5)
White Ferns gets the first wicket as Devine removes Punia in her first over. The opener got out trying to play a lofted straight drive which could not get past the mid-wicket fielder. Mandhana takes a single after which new batswoman Rodrigues collects a double and finishes the over with a six. 10 off the over.
SIX! First boundary of the match. Devine pitches on middle and leg and Rodrigues pulls it confidently over mid-wicket
Jemimah Rodrigues comes out to bat
OUT! Punia gets out trying to play a big shot. Punia wanted to go big but her mistimed lofted straight drive was take comfortably by Satterthwaite at mid-wicket.
Priya Punia c Satterthwaite b Devine 4(10). India: 8/1.
Sophie Devine comes into attack
After 2 overs,India Women 7/0 ( Priya Punia 4 , Smriti Mandhana 3)
Mandhana gets off the mark first ball with a dab to deep backward point before taking two more with a push to backward point and a pull to mid-wicket. Two singles for Punia in the third-man area. Five off the over.
Right-arm medium fast Lea Tahuhu comes into attack
After 1 overs,India Women 2/0 ( Priya Punia 2 , Smriti Mandhana 0)
Two dot balls and Punia plays the third ball of the first over down the ground for a double. Eden Park's shortest boundaries are the straight ones, so we can expect a lot of down the ground charge. Peterson has opened the attack for White Ferns.
Priya Punia has come out to open with Smriti Mandhana. Punia on strike. Anna Peterson to bowl the first over.
Alright, time for national anthems now. We are five minutes away from live action!
New Zealand playing XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Caitlin Gurrey, Amy Satterthwaite(c), Katey Martin(w), Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Rowe, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair
India playing XI: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Mansi Joshi, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav
Toss: Amy Satterthwaite wins toss and White Ferns decide to bowl first in the second T20I against India at Eden Park
Toss to take place in five minutes. Don't go anywhere.
All eyes on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur
In the absence of Mithali Raj, all eyes will be on Harmanpreet Kaur. Indian middle-order is severely short on experience without the veteran Mithali and it's imperative for India that Harmanpreet scores big for them to chase massive totals or to set up stiff targets. She got out for 17 in the first match.
With most of this squad in the early twenties, this is a side whose primary goal is to learn that they can win without Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj. They showed it in the last T20 World Cup. By the time the next one comes around, they need to believe that they can. Read Snehal Pradhan's two cents on what India need to do in a Mithali Raj-less team.
White Ferns' Sophie Devine to be in focus again
Devine's 62 off 48 balls was the major force behind hosts scoring a competitive total of 159 in the first match. The second best score of 33 belonged to skipper Amy Satterthwaite. Opener Devine will be in focus once again at the Eden Park as India will hope to get her out early to dent New Zealand's chances.
It is a packed house at Eden Park, Auckland, we have been told.
One of the biggest talking points from the first T20I at Wellington was the absence of Mithali Raj. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said at the post-match presentation that India are looking to build a team for the future, in which case Mithali could also sit out of the second match as well.
Opener Smriti Mandhana looks to bat till death overs
Despite being 102/1 in chase of 160, a batting collapse saw India lose the first match. Mandhana is now planning to bat as deep as possible.
"Practically, I would say I have to bat till 20 overs that is the best option. The more I bat till 18 overs, we won't collapse because if the top three or four batters can bat till the 18-20th overs then the rest can revolve around them, so tactically that is what I will try to do," Mandhana said ahead of second T20I.
Smriti Mandhana remained an unstoppable juggernaut with a record-smashing half century but the Indian women's cricket team failed to make it count, going down by 23 runs in the opening T20 International against New Zealand on Wednesday. Read the report of the first T20I here.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 2nd women's T20I between India and New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland. The White Ferns are leading the series 1-0 after their 23-run win at Wellington, and will hope to make up for the ODI defeat by sealing the T20Is with a game to spare.
India Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Score: India cross 50-run mark with six runs from the sixth over. Rodrigues slams the first ball to deep mid-wicket for a four before two more singles were added.
File image of New Zealand skipper Amy Satterthwaite (L) and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. AFP/ICC
The second India Women vs New Zealand Women T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand Women-India Women live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the second T20I between New Zealand Women and India Women.
2nd WT20I preview: Mithali Raj's inclusion could be the bone of contention for Indian women, who will be eyeing a much improved showing with the bat when they face an upbeat New Zealand in a must-win second T20 International here on Friday.
Indian batting is prone to collapses, especially from a position of strength. Chasing 160, India were going strong at 102 for 1 but Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues' dismissal proved fatal for the visitors who collapsed to 136 all out, bringing back memories of their inexplicable surrender in the the 2017 50-over World Cup final against England.
Mithali's years of experience could have come in handy in the series opener on Wednesday but she was dropped from the eleven.
Debutant Priya Punia opened with Smriti Mandhana but lasted just five balls while another youngster Dayalan Hemalatha too could not do much at number four.
Mithali was not picked as the team management is looking to build a squad for the 2020 T20 World Cup in which the senior player is unlikely to feature. However, the youngsters did not deliver and she could be back for the second game considering that the series is on the line.
New Zealand on the other hand are riding high on momentum, having beaten India comprehensively in the previous two contests, the final ODI and the first T20.
The team is reliant too much on Mandhana's contribution at the top.
"Practically, I would say I have to bat till 20 overs that is the best option. The more I bat till 18 overs, we won't collapse because if the top three or four batters can bat till the 18-20th overs then the rest can revolve around them, so tactically that is what I will try to do," said Mandhana after the 23-run loss.
Skipper Harmanpreet would be itching to produce a match-winning effort, something she has not done so far on the tour. The situation was tailor made for her in the previous game but failed to take the team past the finishing line.
They will have to be wary of pacer Lea Tahuhu, who struck thrice in Wellington and was named played of the match despite opener Sophie Devine's 48-ball 62.
Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.
Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
Match starts 7.30 am IST.
