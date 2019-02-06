Agony for Mackay, she cannot complete her over and has to leave the field as she is tremendous pain. Remember she was involved in a collision with Martin while she batted and now seems to have pulled a muscle or hurt her ankle. Skipper Amy Satterthwaite will bowl the remaining three deliveries

OUT! Oh dear! Satterthwaite strikes off her second ball. Halfway down the wicket on middle and leg and Punia has flicked it straight to the square leg fielder. Short stay on debut for Punia. India lose an early wicket in 160-run chase.

Smriti Mandhana was one of the three players to have scored 600-plus runs in Women’s T20Is last year.

After 1 overs,India Women 4/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 0 , Jemimah Rodrigues 0) Lot happened in the first over of the second innings itself. Mackay hobbles off the field after just three deliveries, while Indian debutant Priya Punia departs after a boundary to start her T20I career.

FOUR! Mandhana has squeezed out a wide yorker length delivery through point for a boundary. The Indian opener is underway.

After 2 overs,India Women 11/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 5 , Jemimah Rodrigues 1) Rodrigues could have been run out so easily for what was some sloppy elementary level running. She didn't ground her bat and direct-hit at the non-striker's end made it for a very interesting shout. She just about had half her feet inside the line. Mandhana is off and running with a boundary. Tahuhu concededs five off her first over.

FOUR! Very good use of the feet by Jemimah. Gets to the pitch of the ball outside off and lifts it over cover for a superb boundary

Couple of confident strokes for twos from Rodrigues through the offside along with the boundary in Kasperek's first over.

FOUR! Fraction short on the body by Tahuhu and Mandhana loves it there, pulls it high on the onside and with the field in the ring, there is no stopping that. Ball trickles over mid wicket fence

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Mandhana. These are ominous signs. This time the length was full but Mandhana continues to target the same mid wicket region.

After 4 overs,India Women 28/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 14 , Jemimah Rodrigues 9) Consecutive boundaries off Tahuhu by Mandhana early in the over before she took a single behind point. Rorigues flicked the last ball straight to square leg fielder with the ball bouncing inches short of Ameila Kerr.

FOUR! Down comes Mandhana and thumps it downtown, past the non-striker, giving no chance for the mid off fielder

The last time before today when Jemimah Rodrigues played against New Zealand Women in T20Is, she scored 59 runs (at Providence in 2018).

SIX! Gee!! That is a gorgeous shot! A very difficult shot to execute but Mandhana has done with such panache and finesse. Mair maintained the outside the offstump line and Mandhana simply lofted a cover drive for a 69m six . WOW!

SIX! Another one, this time on the other side of the field, was on the middle stump and flicked it over wide mid on for a maximum

After 5 overs,India Women 46/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 31 , Jemimah Rodrigues 10) This is high quality batting from the ICC Women's Cricketer of the 2018. Rosemary Mair receives some heavy treatment in the first over in her T20I career. Couple of spectacular sixes and a boundary to begin the over.

FOUR! Rodrigues goes square of the wicket on the onside for a boundary off the second ball.

FOUR! Successive boundaries for Rodrigues as Mandhana and Jemimah raise the 50-run stand in almost no time. Comes down the wicket and goes straight.

FOUR! Lofted by Jemimah and clears mid on with ease! Rodrigues is starting to match her partner. Three boundaries is as many deliveries.

After 6 overs,India Women 58/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 31 , Jemimah Rodrigues 22) That could be a shocking and dreadful end to Rodrigues' stay in the middle, after smacking three boundaries, she attempted another big shot but missed it completely, taking it on her body, with the ball rolling on to short third fielder. Unaware with ball still in play, Rodrigues shadow practices only to realise there is an appeal made wicket-keeper Martin whips the bails, Billy Bowden asks for a TV referral and we see she just has a tiny part of her shoe behind the line. Close shave!

FOUR! Deft from Mandhana! Opens the face of the bat and glides it to third man fence. Using Devine's apce, this is smart batting

FOUR! Raining boundaries, this time it is squarer! More runs for Mandhana. She is on a roll.

India galloping here! Satterthwaite has turned to Devine to produce some magic but Mandhana is middle of fantastic spell with the bat. 11 taken off her first over.

After 8 overs,India Women 78/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 44 , Jemimah Rodrigues 29) Amelia Kerr introduced into the attack. A boundary by Rodrigues on the second ball with five singles taken to make it a 9-run over.

FIFTY! Jussssttt over! Short in length and Mandhana picks it off her hips to pull it over midwicket boudnary. There was a fielder in the deep, but she managed to just about clear her. What a way to bring up your half-century and it has come off just 24 balls

After 9 overs,India Women 87/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 51 , Jemimah Rodrigues 30) Mandhana has simply flew to her half-century. Such is her form that everything seems to be coming from the sweet spot. Devine is taken for some beating. These two know eachother well, and Mandhana getting the better off her at the moment.

Satterthwaite comes in and bowls a brilliant over in the scheme of things. Mandhana and Rodrigues managed just three singles. Would you believe it, this is the only over without a boundary in the Indian innings. She kept it wide outside off to Mandhana, keeping it away from her arc.

FOUR! Rodrigues gets it past backward point and then into the deep point boundary to end the over.

After 11 overs,India Women 98/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 54 , Jemimah Rodrigues 38) What was turning out to be a very good over from Whiter Ferns' point of view, it was spoilt by the boundary off the final ball. India now need 62 off 54 balls.

Smriti Mandhana’s 31-ball fifty today was the fifth fastest for India Women’s in T20Is. She has now scored four of the first five fastest fifties for India Women in T20Is.

FOUR! A tad short from Kerr and Mandhana won't miss out in her sleep. Shuffles across and pulls it in the gap to midwicket boundary

OUT! That has been spectacularly held by Hannah Rowe in the deep. Mandhana shimmies down the pitch and goes over the top of cover, she was aiming it much straighter than where she wanted, as it came off the outside half of the bat. Rowe came in a couple of yards only to realise the ball was sailing over her head, she back paddles and takes it safely in the end. Big catch and a big wicket of Mandhana, who departs after playing another breathtaking innings. Mandhana c Hannah Rowe b Amelia Kerr 58(34)

After 12 overs,India Women 103/2 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 39 , Dayalan Hemalatha 0) India go past the 100-run mark with a boundary from Mandhana early in the over, but she departed soon after. Kerr with the prized wicket. White Ferns trying to make a late comeback.

OUT! Gone! That's a double break for the Kiwis. Rodrigues falls to Tahuhu what can be qualified as a rash shot! It was wide outside off and slightly back of a length with Rodrigues trying to slap it flat-batted over covers instead gets a tickle to Martin behind the stumps. NZ are back in it and how! Rodrigues c Katey Martin b Tahuhu 39(33)

Harmanpreet Kaur was the second highest run-getter in Women’s T20Is last year with 663 runs to her name. Will she finish it off for India today?

Amy Satterthwaite's bowling change does the trick as spouse Tahuhu strikes off her first ball. After Mandhana's departure, seeing the back of a well-set Rodrigues will revive hopes in Whiter Ferns camp, but Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has just walked in to the middle and the world, especially NZ are well aware of her prowess. Nicely poised now. India require 53 off 42 deliveries

After 14 overs,India Women 111/3 ( Dayalan Hemalatha 3 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 4) Another good move from Satterwaithe to bring the experienced Devine back on. The destructive all-rounder slips in a tidy over, giving away just four singles. Kaur yet to hit her straps.

OUT! Tahuhu bounces out Hemalatha. Quick back of a length delivery that hurries on to Hemalatha, who is very late in her attempt to pull the ball. Is hit high on the bat and Ameila Kerr at mid wicket takes a simple catch. Hemalatha c Amelia Kerr b Tahuhu 3(6)

OUT! It is the same bowler-fielder combo that gets another wicket for the White Ferns. Anuja Patil out for a duck. Not very sure what Patil was trying to do there, perhaps trying to hit out the fast bowler over the top. She was eyeing to hoick it over mid on but again done in for pace. Doesn't get the timing right ends up hitting straight to mid on. Anuja Patil c Amelia Kerr b Tahuhu 0(3)

India have now lost last four wickets adding just nine runs. We certainly have a match on our hands.

After 15 overs,India Women 111/5 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 4 , Arundhati Reddy 0) A double-wicket maiden in the 15th over of a 160-run chase! Wowzza! Tahuhu deliveries just on demand, removing Hemalatha and Patil in the same over almost got her third with White Ferns challenging Billy Bowden's onfield call for a leg before wicket, but Arundhati had a thick inside edge onto her pads. Tahuhu will have settle for two wickets in the over as she ends her quota with figures of 3/20. NZ lose their review. Kaur strangled at the non-striker's end. Deepti Sharma yet to come for India.

After 16 overs,India Women 116/5 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 7 , Arundhati Reddy 2) Kerr sends down another tight over, giving just five singles away the asking rate is now over 11 runs an over. T20 changes in quick time and how quickly has this match slipped from India's grasp? Can Kaur conjure some magic? 44 needed off 24 balls

OUT! That is plumb! Rosemary Mair has her maiden wicket in T20Is. Arundhati Reddy opts for the cross batted swipe and misses it completely. She hit on the back leg, right in front of the middle stump. Easy decision to give. India continue to slide. Arundhati Reddy lbw b Rosemary Mair 2(6)

After 17 overs,India Women 122/6 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 11 , Deepti Sharma 1) Deepti Sharma is the last hope in terms of a partner that Kaur can rely on. Kaur gets one over the covers but Satterthwaite tracks the ball down and puts in the dive to pull the ball back in play. one crucial run saved. Outstading work. Deepti is off the mark with a single and runs a quick leg bye off the final ball. India now need 38 off 18 balls.

SIX! There's the big shot! Harmanpreet Kaur shuffles across her stumps and pumps it over backward square leg for a huge six.

OUT! Amelia Kerr has shown the heart to flight the ball after being hit for six and she has managed to get the massive wicket of one of the strongest hitters going around in world cricket. Kaur sees the flight and ventures down the pitch, the ball being tossed wide of off stump, Kaur was trying to hit it inside out. The idea was right, but the ball dips and turns away, past the outside edge of Kaur and Martin had a lot of time on her hands to whips the bails. Harmanpreet Kaur st Katey Martin b Amelia Kerr 17(15)

After 18 overs,India Women 131/7 ( Deepti Sharma 3 , Taniya Bhatia (W) 1) Has Kerr pulled the plug with Harmanpreet Kaur's wicket. The young White Ferns star has shown great valour to float the ball to Harmanpreet Kaur and in the battle of risk vs reward. Kerr receives reward. The Kiwis are jubilant, they can sniff it already. India need 29 off 12 balls with 3 wickets in hand.

Harmanpreet Kaur : Later on we can chase without any pressure. We're going with four spinners and a medium pacer. We have debutant Priya Punia . No Mithali Raj in the playing XI today.

Amy Sattherthwaite : We would've wanted to bowl as well. Two debutants in our XI today. The Smash Sisters, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine will open the batting.

OUT! The Indians get the early breakthrough, and it is the wicket of Suzie Bates that they bag! Bates goes for a leg side heave and ends up getting a thick top-edge, offering keeper Taniya Bhatia an easy catch. NZ 11/1

OUT ! Poonam strikes in her first over! Deceives Gurrey with the wrong un, the ball eventually beating bat and crashing onto the stumps. NZ 47/2

Fifty up for Sophie Devine ! The opener takes 41 deliveries to reach the milestone, having smashed four boundaries and two sixes along the way, collecting an easy single to get to the milestone in the end. NZ 103/2

OUT! Reddy gets rid of the dangerous Devine with the slower ball, with Deepti and Mandhana nearly colliding while going for the catch at cover, the latter eventually collecting it safely. End of a brilliant knock from one half of the 'Smash Sisters'. NZ 116/3

OUT! The skipper perishes now, and she will be all the more disappointed, having hit a juicy full toss straight to the fielder at deep square-leg. NZ 121/4

The first India Women vs New Zealand Women T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand Women-India Women live streaming will take place on hotstar.com.

1st T20I preview: The three-match T20I series between New Zealand and India starts on 6 February in Wellington.

After clinching the ODI series 3-1, India will now aim to finish their tour of New Zealand with another series win.

The first T20I at the Westpac Stadium also provides the opportunity to visitors to bounce back after a defeat in the last match of the ODI series.

Harmanpreet Kaur will return as India captain after Mithali Raj shouldered the captaincy duties in the ODI series. It will also be India's first T20I match after the semi-final loss against England in the World T20 which led to a massive controversy between Mithali and former coach Ramesh Powar.

Since then, Powar has been replaced as coach by WV Raman. However, Mithali will continue to be in focus and it would be interesting to see what role she plays with the bat in the first match, especially after she was earlier criticised for the team's slow strike-rate.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues formed a successful opening partnership in the ODI series and India are expected to continue with the same pair in T20Is.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts at 8.30 am IST.