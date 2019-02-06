FOUR ! Gurrey off the mark, opening the face of her bat and guides the ball towards the third man fence on this occasion. NZ 21/1

Reddy bowls with a point and wide short third man in place. Devine nearly chops the ball onto her stumps while going for a cut. Reddy concedes a wide off the fourth delivery, before getting hit for two boundaries off the last three balls. 10 off the over.

SIX ! Devine skips down the track and lofts the ball down the ground, clearing the long off fence! NZ 27/1

FOUR! Devine's dealing in boundaries right now, smashing this through the cover region! NZ 31/1

Devine smacks Radha for a six and a four off the first three deliveries of the over, before moving to 20 with a single off the penultimate delivery. 11 off the over.

DID YOU KNOW? This was only the third time that Suzie Bates was dismissed for a single digit score in T20Is since December, 2017. The other two occasions came against England (at Bristol in 2018) and Australia (at Sydney) in 2018 respectively.

Deepti's brought into the attack in the fifth over. Devine collects a single off the fourth delivery, guiding the ball towards midwicket. Gurrey keeps the strike with a single off the last ball. Tidy start for the off-spinner.

Change from both ends. Anuja Patil to bowl the final over of Powerplay.

Singles collected off the third and fourth deliveries, with a stop at mid off on the second occasion saving a few runs for the Indians. Devine though, manages to beat the diving mid off while hitting the ball down the ground, collecting her second boundary in the process. Six off the over.

OUT ! Poonam strikes in her first over! Deceives Gurrey with the wrong un, the ball eventually beating bat and crashing onto the stumps. NZ 47/2

Poonam's introduced into the attack, and starts off with a loopy leg-spinner to Devine, which the latter runs down the ground for a single. Gurrey swivels around and collects another boundary for herself, this time guiding the ball towards fine leg. Couple of singles collected, before Poonam deceives Gurrey with a googly off the last ball to rattle the stumps, and break a dangerous-looking partnership.

Change of ends for Deepti, with Devine and captain Satterthwaite rotating the strike between themselves, with three singles coming off the over.

Four singles collected off the over, with Devine and Sattherthwaite opting against taking any risks in this over. The White Ferns, meanwhile, are going at six an over at the moment.

SIX! Devine shimmies down the track and flicks a full delivery from Anuja over the square leg fence! NZ 63/2

Satterthwaite runs the ball towards deep midwicket for a double, before collecting a single. Devine collects her second big hit, this time shuffling down the track and flicking over the square leg fence. She then collects a single off the last ball. 10 off the over.

FOUR ! First boundary for captain Satterthwaite, guiding this towards the square-leg fence. NZ 69/2

FOUR ! Satterthwaite gets down on one knee and smashes the ball towards the same region. NZ 73/2

FOUR ! It's a flurry of boundaries for Satterthwaite now, as she punches this one towards the wide long off fence! NZ 77/2

Big over for the White Ferns as skipper Satterthwaite smashes Poonam Yadav for three boundaries to get to 19 in no time, while boosting the team's hopes of posting a total in the range of 150-160 and beyond.

FOUR ! Devine pierces the gap through the packed off side to collect her third boundary. NZ 86/2

Satterthwaite collects a single off the first ball, guiding the ball towards midwicket. Reddy puts down a tough return catch off Devine, allowing the batter to grab a single, and is seen wincing in pain in the aftermath. Devine continues to collect quick runs, smashing the ball through the packed off side for a boundary, before collecting a single off the last ball. Partnership worth 40 already.

FOUR ! Devine smashes this down the ground, the ball perhaps grazing Radha's fingers before running away to the fence. NZ 93/2

Another tough chance put down, as Rodrigues puts down a low catch at backward point after a cut by Devine, who smashes the ball down the ground two balls later for another boundary, the ball grazing Radha's fingers on this occasion. Satterthwaite lofts the ball down the ground, but only gets a single.

FOUR ! Satterthwaite rocks back and launches this towards the midwicket fence to bring up the fifty-stand for the third wicket! NZ 99/2

Fifty up for Sophie Devine ! The opener takes 41 deliveries to reach the milestone, having smashed four boundaries and two sixes along the way, collecting an easy single to get to the milestone in the end. NZ 103/2

Satterthwaite smashes the ball towards the midwicket fence for a boundary to bring up the fifty-stand, before lofting towards extra cover to bring up the team 100 with a double. Single to the captain off the penultimate ball. Devine brings up her fifty with a single off the last ball.

Poonam Yadav was the highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is last year with 35 wickets from 25 matches. Can she break this stand in her final over?

Most 50-plus scores for New Zealand Women in T20Is: 21 - Suzie Bates 14 - All other players combined 9 - Sophie Devine*

Poonam concedes five off her last over to sign off with figures of 1/30. Another five overs left in the White Ferns innings, they look set for a competitive score with two set batters in Devine and Satterthwaite at the crease.

FOUR ! Reddy shortens her length, and Devine responds with an uppercut, guiding this one towards third man. NZ 116/2

OUT! Reddy gets rid of the dangerous Devine with the slower ball, with Deepti and Mandhana nearly colliding while going for the catch at cover, the latter eventually collecting it safely. End of a brilliant knock from one half of the 'Smash Sisters'. NZ 116/3

Devine starts off with back-to-back boundaries off Reddy, before perishing off the third to depart for 62. Keeper-batswoman Katey Martin walks out to bat next, and gets off the mark right away with a single. 11 off the over.

OUT! The skipper perishes now, and she will be all the more disappointed, having hit a juicy full toss straight to the fielder at deep square-leg. NZ 121/4

FOUR ! Martin brings out the reverse sweep, beating point along the way. NZ 128/4

Singles collected off each of the first two balls, before skipper Satterthwaite perishes off the third, holing out straight to Rodrigues at deep square-leg off a full toss. Back-to-back wides bowled to new batter Frances Mackay, who then gets off the mark with a single. Martin collects a boundary off a reverse sweep, before keeping the strike with a single off the last ball. 10 off the over.

Singles collected off the first two deliveries of the over. Martin slog-sweeps towards deep midwicket off the fourth, but is denied a second run by her partner. Mackay shuffles to her right and paddles towards fine leg for a brace off the fifth ball, before swivelling towards the long leg fence for a boundary off the last ball.

Deepti and the close-in fielders appeal for an lbw against Mackay, and fail to get it overturned while going for the review, with impact of the ball going in favour of the umpire's original call. Mackay and Martin suffer a mid-pitch collision after the former smacks the ball towards deep midwicket for a single, and exchange smiles once they get to their respective creases. Five off the over. One more over to go after this.

SIX ! Martin smashes a fuller one from Radha down the ground, just managing to clear long on' outstretched arms and the boundary rope. NZ 151/4

Harmanpreet Kaur : Later on we can chase without any pressure. We're going with four spinners and a medium pacer. We have debutant Priya Punia . No Mithali Raj in the playing XI today.

Amy Sattherthwaite : We would've wanted to bowl as well. Two debutants in our XI today. The Smash Sisters, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine will open the batting.

1st T20I preview: The three-match T20I series between New Zealand and India starts on 6 February in Wellington.

After clinching the ODI series 3-1, India will now aim to finish their tour of New Zealand with another series win.

The first T20I at the Westpac Stadium also provides the opportunity to visitors to bounce back after a defeat in the last match of the ODI series.

Harmanpreet Kaur will return as India captain after Mithali Raj shouldered the captaincy duties in the ODI series. It will also be India's first T20I match after the semi-final loss against England in the World T20 which led to a massive controversy between Mithali and former coach Ramesh Powar.

Since then, Powar has been replaced as coach by WV Raman. However, Mithali will continue to be in focus and it would be interesting to see what role she plays with the bat in the first match, especially after she was earlier criticised for the team's slow strike-rate.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues formed a successful opening partnership in the ODI series and India are expected to continue with the same pair in T20Is.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts at 8.30 am IST.