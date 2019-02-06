First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 3rd T20I Feb 03, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
PAK in SA | 2nd T20I Feb 03, 2019
SA Vs PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
IND in NZ Feb 06, 2019
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
PAK in SA Feb 06, 2019
SA vs PAK
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India Women vs New Zealand Women, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Wellington: Radha Yadav gets Bates early

Date: Wednesday, 06 February, 2019 08:48 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

India Women in New Zealand 3 T20I Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

32/1
Overs
4.0
R/R
8
Fours
4
Sixes
1
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sophie Devine Batting 20 13 2 1
Caitlin Gurrey Batting 4 5 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Arundhati Reddy 2 0 18 0
Radha Yadav 2 0 14 1

  • FOUR! Devine's dealing in boundaries right now, smashing this through the cover region! NZ 31/1

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Devine skips down the track and lofts the ball down the ground, clearing the long off fence! NZ 27/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,New Zealand Women 21/1 ( Sophie Devine 9 , Caitlin Gurrey 4)

    Reddy bowls with a point and wide short third man in place. Devine nearly chops the ball onto her stumps while going for a cut. Reddy concedes a wide off the fourth delivery, before getting hit for two boundaries off the last three balls. 10 off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Gurrey off the mark, opening the face of her bat and guides the ball towards the third man fence on this occasion. NZ 21/1

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    New Zealand Women have a 5-3 record against India Women in T20Is.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Standing well outside her crease, Devine smashes this over point. NZ 16/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,New Zealand Women 11/1 ( Sophie Devine 4 , Caitlin Gurrey 0)

    Devine guides the ball towards third man for a double off the first delivery, before bringing Bates on strike with a single off the second. Bates perishes off the third, getting a thick top edge to get caught by the keeper. Debutante Gurrey walks out to the centre. Three runs and a wicket off Radha Yadav's first over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! The Indians get the early breakthrough, and it is the wicket of Suzie Bates that they bag! Bates goes for a leg side heave and ends up getting a thick top-edge, offering keeper Taniya Bhatia an easy catch. NZ 11/1

    Bates c Bhatiya b Radha 7(6)

    Full Scorecard

  • Spin from the other end, as Harmanpreet tosses the ball over to Radha Yadav. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,New Zealand Women 8/0 ( Suzie Bates 7 , Sophie Devine 1)

    Bates gets off the mark with a brace off the very first delivery of the innings, before lofting one past mid off to collect the first boundary. Singles collected off the last two balls. Eight off the first over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Smashed down the ground by Suzie Bates, the first boundary of the innings... NZ 6/0

    Full Scorecard

  • Arundhati Reddy to bowl the first over of the innings. The 'Smash Sisters', as skipper Amy Sattherthwaite described them earlier, walk out to open the batting for the White Ferns. 

    Full Scorecard

  • New Zealand and India walk out for the pre-match National anthems. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rosemary Mair and Katie Gurrey make their debut for New Zealand Women!

    Full Scorecard

  • Final transition...

    Full Scorecard

  • Sattherthwaite: We would've wanted to bowl as well. Two debutants in our XI today. The Smash Sisters, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine will open the batting. 

    Team: Bates, Devine, Gurrey, Satterthwaite (c), Martin, Mackay, Kasperek, Kerr, Rowe, Tauhuhu, Mair

    Full Scorecard

  • Harmanpreet Kaur: Later on we can chase without any pressure. We're going with four spinners and a medium pacer. We have debutant Priya Punia. No Mithali Raj in the playing XI today. 

    Team: Mandhana, Punia, Rodrigues, Kaur (c), Hemalatha, Sharma, Bhatia, Patil, Reddy, R Yadav, P Yadav

    Full Scorecard

  • TOSS: India win the toss, and Harmanpreet opts to bowl first. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Big news coming in from the Indian camp!

    Veteran batswoman and former captain Mithali Raj has stated that she could soon be following the footsteps of fellow ODI senior Jhulan Goswami, and hang up her boots from T20Is after the home series against England. 

    Read her full statement here

    Full Scorecard

  • And here are images of the Kiwis practicing ahead of the 1st T20I

    Full Scorecard

  • Here are some images of the Indian team's practice session ahead of the first T20I against the White Ferns at the Westpac. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Hello and welcome to out LIVE coverage of the first T20I between India Women and New Zealand Women at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be aiming to make a winning start to the three-match series as they eye another series win in New Zealand.

    Full Scorecard

India Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I Live Score: Reddy bowls with a point and wide short third man in place. Devine nearly chops the ball onto her stumps while going for a cut. Reddy concedes a wide off the fourth delivery, before getting hit for two boundaries off the last three balls. 10 off the over.

The first India Women vs New Zealand Women T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand Women-India Women live streaming will take place on hotstar.com.

1st T20I preview: The three-match T20I series between New Zealand and India starts on 6 February in Wellington.

After clinching the ODI series 3-1, India will now aim to finish their tour of New Zealand with another series win.

File image of New Zealand skipper Amy Satterthwaite (L) and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. AFP/ICC

File image of New Zealand skipper Amy Satterthwaite (L) and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. AFP/ICC

The first T20I at the Westpac Stadium also provides the opportunity to visitors to bounce back after a defeat in the last match of the ODI series.

Harmanpreet Kaur will return as India captain after Mithali Raj shouldered the captaincy duties in the ODI series. It will also be India's first T20I match after the semi-final loss against England in the World T20 which led to a massive controversy between Mithali and former coach Ramesh Powar.

Since then, Powar has been replaced as coach by WV Raman. However, Mithali will continue to be in focus and it would be interesting to see what role she plays with the bat in the first match, especially after she was earlier criticised for the team's slow strike-rate.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues formed a successful opening partnership in the ODI series and India are expected to continue with the same pair in T20Is.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts at 8.30 am IST.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019

Tags : #Amy Satterthwaite #Cricket #Cricket Score #Harmanpreet Kaur #Ind vs NZ Live Score #India vs New Zealand #India vs New Zealand 1st T20I #India vs New Zealand Live Score #India women vs New Zealand Women #India women vs New Zealand Women T20I #live cricket score #Live score #Mithali Raj #New Zealand Women vs India Women 2019 #Smriti Mandhana #SportsTracker #Wellington T20


fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5298 126
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all