- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 12 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
India Women in New Zealand 3 T20I Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! The Indians get the early breakthrough, and it is the wicket of Suzie Bates that they bag! Bates goes for a leg side heave and ends up getting a thick top-edge, offering keeper Taniya Bhatia an easy catch. NZ 11/1
Bates c Bhatiya b Radha 7(6)
Sattherthwaite: We would've wanted to bowl as well. Two debutants in our XI today. The Smash Sisters, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine will open the batting.
Team: Bates, Devine, Gurrey, Satterthwaite (c), Martin, Mackay, Kasperek, Kerr, Rowe, Tauhuhu, Mair
Harmanpreet Kaur: Later on we can chase without any pressure. We're going with four spinners and a medium pacer. We have debutant Priya Punia. No Mithali Raj in the playing XI today.
Team: Mandhana, Punia, Rodrigues, Kaur (c), Hemalatha, Sharma, Bhatia, Patil, Reddy, R Yadav, P Yadav
TOSS: India win the toss, and Harmanpreet opts to bowl first.
FOUR! Devine's dealing in boundaries right now, smashing this through the cover region! NZ 31/1
SIX! Devine skips down the track and lofts the ball down the ground, clearing the long off fence! NZ 27/1
After 3 overs,New Zealand Women 21/1 ( Sophie Devine 9 , Caitlin Gurrey 4)
Reddy bowls with a point and wide short third man in place. Devine nearly chops the ball onto her stumps while going for a cut. Reddy concedes a wide off the fourth delivery, before getting hit for two boundaries off the last three balls. 10 off the over.
FOUR! Gurrey off the mark, opening the face of her bat and guides the ball towards the third man fence on this occasion. NZ 21/1
New Zealand Women have a 5-3 record against India Women in T20Is.
FOUR! Standing well outside her crease, Devine smashes this over point. NZ 16/1
After 2 overs,New Zealand Women 11/1 ( Sophie Devine 4 , Caitlin Gurrey 0)
Devine guides the ball towards third man for a double off the first delivery, before bringing Bates on strike with a single off the second. Bates perishes off the third, getting a thick top edge to get caught by the keeper. Debutante Gurrey walks out to the centre. Three runs and a wicket off Radha Yadav's first over.
OUT! The Indians get the early breakthrough, and it is the wicket of Suzie Bates that they bag! Bates goes for a leg side heave and ends up getting a thick top-edge, offering keeper Taniya Bhatia an easy catch. NZ 11/1
Bates c Bhatiya b Radha 7(6)
Spin from the other end, as Harmanpreet tosses the ball over to Radha Yadav.
After 1 overs,New Zealand Women 8/0 ( Suzie Bates 7 , Sophie Devine 1)
Bates gets off the mark with a brace off the very first delivery of the innings, before lofting one past mid off to collect the first boundary. Singles collected off the last two balls. Eight off the first over.
FOUR! Smashed down the ground by Suzie Bates, the first boundary of the innings... NZ 6/0
Arundhati Reddy to bowl the first over of the innings. The 'Smash Sisters', as skipper Amy Sattherthwaite described them earlier, walk out to open the batting for the White Ferns.
New Zealand and India walk out for the pre-match National anthems.
Rosemary Mair and Katie Gurrey make their debut for New Zealand Women!
Final transition...
Sattherthwaite: We would've wanted to bowl as well. Two debutants in our XI today. The Smash Sisters, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine will open the batting.
Team: Bates, Devine, Gurrey, Satterthwaite (c), Martin, Mackay, Kasperek, Kerr, Rowe, Tauhuhu, Mair
Harmanpreet Kaur: Later on we can chase without any pressure. We're going with four spinners and a medium pacer. We have debutant Priya Punia. No Mithali Raj in the playing XI today.
Team: Mandhana, Punia, Rodrigues, Kaur (c), Hemalatha, Sharma, Bhatia, Patil, Reddy, R Yadav, P Yadav
TOSS: India win the toss, and Harmanpreet opts to bowl first.
Big news coming in from the Indian camp!
Veteran batswoman and former captain Mithali Raj has stated that she could soon be following the footsteps of fellow ODI senior Jhulan Goswami, and hang up her boots from T20Is after the home series against England.
Read her full statement here.
And here are images of the Kiwis practicing ahead of the 1st T20I
Here are some images of the Indian team's practice session ahead of the first T20I against the White Ferns at the Westpac.
Hello and welcome to out LIVE coverage of the first T20I between India Women and New Zealand Women at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be aiming to make a winning start to the three-match series as they eye another series win in New Zealand.
India Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I Live Score: Reddy bowls with a point and wide short third man in place. Devine nearly chops the ball onto her stumps while going for a cut. Reddy concedes a wide off the fourth delivery, before getting hit for two boundaries off the last three balls. 10 off the over.
The first India Women vs New Zealand Women T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand Women-India Women live streaming will take place on hotstar.com.
1st T20I preview: The three-match T20I series between New Zealand and India starts on 6 February in Wellington.
After clinching the ODI series 3-1, India will now aim to finish their tour of New Zealand with another series win.
File image of New Zealand skipper Amy Satterthwaite (L) and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. AFP/ICC
The first T20I at the Westpac Stadium also provides the opportunity to visitors to bounce back after a defeat in the last match of the ODI series.
Harmanpreet Kaur will return as India captain after Mithali Raj shouldered the captaincy duties in the ODI series. It will also be India's first T20I match after the semi-final loss against England in the World T20 which led to a massive controversy between Mithali and former coach Ramesh Powar.
Since then, Powar has been replaced as coach by WV Raman. However, Mithali will continue to be in focus and it would be interesting to see what role she plays with the bat in the first match, especially after she was earlier criticised for the team's slow strike-rate.
Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues formed a successful opening partnership in the ODI series and India are expected to continue with the same pair in T20Is.
Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.
New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
Match starts at 8.30 am IST.
Updated Date:
Feb 06, 2019