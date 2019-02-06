Hello and welcome to out LIVE coverage of the first T20I between India Women and New Zealand Women at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be aiming to make a winning start to the three-match series as they eye another series win in New Zealand.

The #WomenInBlue are all set to take on the @WHITE_FERNS for the 1st T20I at Westpac Stadium tomorrow. #NZWvINDW pic.twitter.com/dymWn5nJfV

Here are some images of the Indian team's practice session ahead of the first T20I against the White Ferns at the Westpac.

Let the prep begin! Just over an hour until our T20 series vs @BCCIWomen gets underway at @WestpacStadium 🏏👌🏽 Come watch us Wellington! #NZvIND #cricketnation #culturescombined pic.twitter.com/233DZVr9cZ

And here are images of the Kiwis practicing ahead of the 1st T20I

Veteran batswoman and former captain Mithali Raj has stated that she could soon be following the footsteps of fellow ODI senior Jhulan Goswami, and hang up her boots from T20Is after the home series against England.

Harmanpreet Kaur : Later on we can chase without any pressure. We're going with four spinners and a medium pacer. We have debutant Priya Punia . No Mithali Raj in the playing XI today.

Sattherthwaite : We would've wanted to bowl as well. Two debutants in our XI today. The Smash Sisters, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine will open the batting.

So Mithali Raj sits out, Priya Punia makes her debut. And Mithali hands Punia her cap. Symbolic; after Jhulan Goswami's retirement, we're seeing the final transition in the @BCCIWomen team.

🎉 Congrats to our two debutants today! Rosemary Mair (left) and Katie Gurrey (right) Go well you two! 😄 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/MhY5rg6iV0

New Zealand and India walk out for the pre-match National anthems.

Arundhati Reddy to bowl the first over of the innings. The 'Smash Sisters', as skipper Amy Sattherthwaite described them earlier, walk out to open the batting for the White Ferns.

FOUR ! Smashed down the ground by Suzie Bates, the first boundary of the innings... NZ 6/0

Bates gets off the mark with a brace off the very first delivery of the innings, before lofting one past mid off to collect the first boundary. Singles collected off the last two balls. Eight off the first over.

Spin from the other end, as Harmanpreet tosses the ball over to Radha Yadav.

OUT! The Indians get the early breakthrough, and it is the wicket of Suzie Bates that they bag! Bates goes for a leg side heave and ends up getting a thick top-edge, offering keeper Taniya Bhatia an easy catch. NZ 11/1

Devine guides the ball towards third man for a double off the first delivery, before bringing Bates on strike with a single off the second. Bates perishes off the third, getting a thick top edge to get caught by the keeper. Debutante Gurrey walks out to the centre. Three runs and a wicket off Radha Yadav's first over.

FOUR ! Standing well outside her crease, Devine smashes this over point. NZ 16/1

FOUR ! Gurrey off the mark, opening the face of her bat and guides the ball towards the third man fence on this occasion. NZ 21/1

Reddy bowls with a point and wide short third man in place. Devine nearly chops the ball onto her stumps while going for a cut. Reddy concedes a wide off the fourth delivery, before getting hit for two boundaries off the last three balls. 10 off the over.

SIX ! Devine skips down the track and lofts the ball down the ground, clearing the long off fence! NZ 27/1

FOUR! Devine's dealing in boundaries right now, smashing this through the cover region! NZ 31/1

1st T20I preview: The three-match T20I series between New Zealand and India starts on 6 February in Wellington.

After clinching the ODI series 3-1, India will now aim to finish their tour of New Zealand with another series win.

The first T20I at the Westpac Stadium also provides the opportunity to visitors to bounce back after a defeat in the last match of the ODI series.

Harmanpreet Kaur will return as India captain after Mithali Raj shouldered the captaincy duties in the ODI series. It will also be India's first T20I match after the semi-final loss against England in the World T20 which led to a massive controversy between Mithali and former coach Ramesh Powar.

Since then, Powar has been replaced as coach by WV Raman. However, Mithali will continue to be in focus and it would be interesting to see what role she plays with the bat in the first match, especially after she was earlier criticised for the team's slow strike-rate.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues formed a successful opening partnership in the ODI series and India are expected to continue with the same pair in T20Is.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts at 8.30 am IST.