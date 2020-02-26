India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch INDW vs NZW Match Online
Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand.
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs PAKW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs THAW England Women beat Thailand Women by 98 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs BANW India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 18 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat England Women by 6 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 QAT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 BRN Vs KWT Kuwait beat Bahrain by 87 runs
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 6 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 26th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs NZW - Feb 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs BANW - Feb 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs THAW - Feb 28th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Violence Over CAA Protest LIVE Updates: HC slams Delhi Police for 'lackadaisical approach' in registering FIRs against hate speeches, asks top cop to respond by tomorrow
-
For leaders like Kapil Mishra, ideology is the fig leaf behind which the real business of politics is conducted
-
Delhi communal violence: City's past shows Hindu-Muslim enmity predates Hindutva, political parties and even Partition
-
PNB scam: Nirav Modi's Rolls Royce Ghost, diamond watches, among 112 assets to go under hammer from Thursday
-
Champions League: Antoine Griezmann scores second-half equaliser as Barcelona draw 1-1 against Napoli
-
MCD Election 2017: Voting ends with around 54% turnout as faulty EVMs, heat keep voters away
-
As Rajinikanth plays a brother in Annaatthe, a recap of how the 'brotherly image' has boosted his box office standing
-
In desert regions of Pakistan's Umerkot, a women-led initiative to grow jujube berries yields a sweet harvest
-
60-year-old man first French national to die of coronavirus; two new cases reported, one recently returned from Italy
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
India women will look to continue their winning run and inch closer to a semi-final berth when they take on New Zealand at the Junction Oval, Melbourne in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday.
India women's Poonam Yadav has bamboozled the batters with her leg-spin, picking up seven wickets so far. AP
The fact that both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far makes it a mouth-watering contest. While India registered victories against Australia and Bangladesh (by 17 and 18 runs respectively), New Zealand posted a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their first group game.
A win for the White Ferns would see them go level on points with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.
India have plenty of positives going into Thursday’s clash. Playing quick-fire knocks of 29 and 39, 16-year-old Shafali Verma has looked in good touch and got India off to flying starts in their previous games. Meanwhile, Poonam Yadav has bamboozled the batswomen with her leg-spin, picking up seven wickets so far. The middle order-batting, however, remains an area of concern.
New Zealand have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides. Exactly a year back, they had beaten the Indian team 3-0 in a three-match T20 international home series.
It is expected to be India’s toughest outing this far but undoubtedly, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit will be up to the task.
Here's everything you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup clash between India and New Zealand:
When is the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match?
The Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand will be played on 27 February, Thursday.
Where will the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match be played?
The Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne.
What time does the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match begin?
The match will begin at 9:30 AM (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s T20 World Cup clash between India and New Zealand?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live-streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 26, 2020 16:42:11 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Schedule, squads, venues and all you need to know about upcoming tournament
India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Highlights, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India win by 18 runs
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: How India have progressed since Mithali Raj-Ramesh Powar fall-out during the 2018 edition