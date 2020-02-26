India women will look to continue their winning run and inch closer to a semi-final berth when they take on New Zealand at the Junction Oval, Melbourne in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday.

The fact that both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far makes it a mouth-watering contest. While India registered victories against Australia and Bangladesh (by 17 and 18 runs respectively), New Zealand posted a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their first group game.

A win for the White Ferns would see them go level on points with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

India have plenty of positives going into Thursday’s clash. Playing quick-fire knocks of 29 and 39, 16-year-old Shafali Verma has looked in good touch and got India off to flying starts in their previous games. Meanwhile, Poonam Yadav has bamboozled the batswomen with her leg-spin, picking up seven wickets so far. The middle order-batting, however, remains an area of concern.

New Zealand have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides. Exactly a year back, they had beaten the Indian team 3-0 in a three-match T20 international home series.

It is expected to be India’s toughest outing this far but undoubtedly, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit will be up to the task.

Here's everything you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup clash between India and New Zealand:

When is the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match?

The Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand will be played on 27 February, Thursday.

Where will the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne.

What time does the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match begin?

The match will begin at 9:30 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s T20 World Cup clash between India and New Zealand?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

