First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC WR T20 | Semi Final 2 Feb 26, 2020
QAT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
ACC WR T20 | Semi Final 1 Feb 26, 2020
BRN vs KWT
Kuwait beat Bahrain by 87 runs
AUS in SA Feb 26, 2020
SA vs AUS
Newlands, Cape Town
IND in NZ Feb 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch INDW vs NZW Match Online

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 26, 2020 16:42:11 IST

India women will look to continue their winning run and inch closer to a semi-final berth when they take on New Zealand at the Junction Oval, Melbourne in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday.

India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Womens T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch INDW vs NZW Match Online

India women's Poonam Yadav has bamboozled the batters with her leg-spin, picking up seven wickets so far. AP

The fact that both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far makes it a mouth-watering contest. While India registered victories against Australia and Bangladesh (by 17 and 18 runs respectively), New Zealand posted a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their first group game.

A win for the White Ferns would see them go level on points with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

India have plenty of positives going into Thursday’s clash. Playing quick-fire knocks of 29 and 39, 16-year-old Shafali Verma has looked in good touch and got India off to flying starts in their previous games. Meanwhile, Poonam Yadav has bamboozled the batswomen with her leg-spin, picking up seven wickets so far. The middle order-batting, however, remains an area of concern.

New Zealand have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides. Exactly a year back, they had beaten the Indian team 3-0 in a three-match T20 international home series.

It is expected to be India’s toughest outing this far but undoubtedly, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit will be up to the task.

Here's everything you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup clash between India and New Zealand: 

When is the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match?

The Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand will be played on 27 February, Thursday.

Where will the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne.

What time does the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match begin?

The match will begin at 9:30 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s T20 World Cup clash between India and New Zealand?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on hotstar.comYou can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2020 16:42:11 IST

Tags : Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC Women's t20 World Cup, Ind W Vs Nz W, India Vs New Zealand, India Women Cricket Team, India Women Vs New Zealand Women, Indw Vs Nzw, Indw Vs Nzw t20, New Zealand Women Cricket Team, Nzw Vs Indw, Poonam Yadav, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Women World Cup

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all