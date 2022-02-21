India vs New Zealand Live Score, 4th ODI Cricket Match at Queenstown

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Mithali Raj-led India will have only pride to play for when India take on New Zealand in the fourth women’s ODI on Tuesday.

India kickstarted their tour to New Zealand with an 18-run defeat in the one-off T20I on 9 February, and have also lost the three ODIs that have followed.

The ongoing ODI series is crucial for both teams, with the Women’s World Cup starting in Kiwiland from 4 March.

A win for India on Tuesday would certainly bring some confidence heading to the marquee tournament.

S Meghana (51), Shafali Verma (51) and Deepti Sharma (69 not out) all produced valuable knocks in the third ODI on Friday, to take India to 279 after being put into bat in the third ODI.

However, despite wickets for India at crucial junctures, a 76-run partnership between Katey Martin and Lauren Down for the seventh wicket changed the complexion of the game, to set the course for a New Zealand victory. The White Ferns sealed the win with five balls and three wickets to spare.

Earlier Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr were imvolved in a 106-run stand for the third wicket.

Jhulan Goswami was the top wicket-taker for India, with three scalps, but India will look for a collective effort from their bowlers on Tuesday.

Here’s all you need to know as to when and where to watch the fourth women’s ODI:

When will the fourth ODI between India women and New Zealand women take place?

The fourth ODI between India women and New Zealand women will take place on 22 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the India women vs New Zealand women fourth ODI is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 3.30 am IST, with the toss at 3 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You can also browsefirstpost.com for live updates.

Squads:

India: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Maddy Green, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Down, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram