First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 1st T20I Mar 06, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
AUS in IND | 2nd ODI Mar 05, 2019
IND Vs AUS
India beat Australia by 8 runs
SL in SA Mar 06, 2019
SA vs SL
SuperSport Park, Centurion
BAN in NZ Mar 08, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Basin Reserve, Wellington
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India women vs England women: Under-fire hosts eye snapping losing streak in 2nd T20I, keeping series hopes alive

A desperate Indian women's team would aim to snap its five-match losing streak in the second T20 International against England here on Thursday.

Press Trust of India, Mar 06, 2019 14:09:22 IST

Guwahati: A desperate Indian women's team would aim to snap its five-match losing streak in the second T20 International against England at Guwahati on Thursday.

India suffered a crushing 41-run loss to England in the first T20 of the three-match series at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium — which hosts the WT20I leg of England's tour — on Sunday.

Captain Smriti Mandhana and senior member Mithali Raj are expected to play a key role with the bat as India hope to level the series in the 2nd women's T20I. AFP

Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj are expected to play a key role as India hope to level the series in the 2nd WT20I. AFP

The loss, India's fifth in a row in the shortest format, meant the WV Raman-coached side has a lot of work to do before the T20 World Cup in Australia early next year.

India lost all their T20s in New Zealand after winning the ODI series and things seems to be heading in a similar direction against England.

Chasing England's competitive 160 for four in the series opener, the Indian batters cut a sorry figure to be restricted to 119 for six.

After England had put on a competitive total, the onus was on India's top-order to do the job, but the quartet of Harleen Deol, skipper Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and veteran Mithali Raj failed to live to the expectations, seriously hurting the team's cause.

The absence of a power-hitter like Harmanpreet Kaur in the run chase was felt immensely. The regular T20 captain is nursing an injury.

It was a rare failure from Mandhana, that too, on her captaincy debut considering the fact that she has been sublime form of late, plundering runs at will — which earned her the 'ICC Woman Cricketer of the Year' award.

In Kaur's absence, ODI captain Mithali was expected to play a bigger role in the three T20s but she failed to seize the opportunity, scoring just 7.

And come Thursday, the 36-year-old, who is likely to retire from the shortest format before the T20 World Cup in Australia next year, would like to make a strong statement.

Veda Krishnamurthy, who made a comeback to the team, looked a pale shadow of herself, struggling to 15 off 25 balls.

Eventually, it was left to the lower-order to do the job and the likes of Shikha Pandey (23 not out), Deepti Sharma (22 not out) and Arundhati Reddy (18) did try, but the climb became too steep by then.

On the bowling front too, India were not up to the mark with the likes of Deepti, Arundhati and Radha Yadav leaking runs.

Medium pacer Shikha (1/18) and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav (0/18) were economical but they would need support from their colleagues to keep England batters at bay.

On the other hand, Tammy Beaumont (62 off 57), skipper Heather Knight (40 off 20) and Danielle Wyatt (35) looked in great touch as England produced an all-round effort to get the better of the home team in the first T20.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Bharti Fulmali, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Komal Zanzad, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurty, Harleen Deol.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Freya Davies, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Heather Knight(c), Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt, Alex Hartley

Match starts 11 am.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 14:09:22 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, England Women's Cricket Team, Heather Knight, India, India Women Vs England Women 2019, India Women's Cricket Team, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Sports, Women's Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all