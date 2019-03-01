India women vs England women: Spinner Alex Hartley joins visitors' T20I squad ahead of three-match series
The 25-year-old Hartley has so far just played three T20s, the last of which against India in Mumbai in March last year.
Mumbai: England women have added left-arm spinner Alex Hartley to their T20 squad for the upcoming three -match series against hosts India.
"Alex Hartely (has been) added to the England's T20 squad," said the team's media manager in a message to the media Friday.
Representational image. Reuters
The 25-year-old Hartley has so far just played three T20s, the last of which against India in Mumbai in March last year.
Earlier, all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone, who was originally named in the England T20 squad, was ruled out of the third ODI and the T20 series after she suffered a fracture on her hand.
Sophie also bowls left-arm spin.
England, who lost the ODI series 1-2, are set to play three T20 matches against India, with the series opener getting underway in Guwahati on 4 March.
It was also announced that these games have now been rescheduled to start at 11 AM instead of the earlier announced 10 AM start.
England women's T20 squad: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley (Middlesex), Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (captain), Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt and Alex Hartley.a
Updated Date:
Mar 01, 2019 21:43:45 IST
