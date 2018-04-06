{literal}{/literal} India Women vs England Women: Smriti Mandhana's fifty guides hosts to thrilling win in series opener- Firstcricket News, Firstpost
First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENGW in IND | 1st ODI Apr 06, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
India Women beat England Women by 1 wicket
T20IW’s Tri-Series | Final Mar 31, 2018
ENGW Vs AUSW
Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
IPL Apr 07, 2018
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 08, 2018
KXIP vs DD
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India Women vs England Women: Smriti Mandhana's fifty guides hosts to thrilling win in series opener

Smriti Mandhana cracked five fours and four sixes in her strokeful inning to anchor India's run chase after England set the hosts a modest 208-run for a 1 -0 lead.

PTI, April 06, 2018

Nagpur: Opener Smriti Mandhana conjured up a crucial 86-run knock as Indian women pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over England women in the opening One-Day International of the three-match series on 6 April.

India won the thriller against England with just 1 wicket in hand. Image courtesy @englandcricket

India won the thriller against England with just 1 wicket in hand. Image courtesy @englandcricket

Mandhana cracked five fours and four sixes in her strokeful inning to anchor India's run chase after England set the hosts a modest 208-run for a 1 -0 lead at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha.

Mandhana starred in crucial partnerships with Harmanpreet Kaur (21) and Deepti Sharma (24) as India overhauled the target with five balls to spare.

Poonam Yadav (4/30) and Ekta Bisht (3/49) shared seven wickets between them, while DB Sharma struck twice as England failed to weave partnerships and were bowled out for 207 in 49.3 overs.

After opening pair of Danielle Wyatt (27) and Tammy Beaumont (37) shared a 71-run stand, FC Wilson scored 45 to help them cross the 200-mark.

Chasing the total, Devika Vaidya (15) and Mandhana (86) gave India a good start but Danielle Hazell dismissed Devika and skipper Mithali Raj in her successive overs to reduce India to 41-2 in 9 overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur (21) then gave company to Mandhana for some time before Sophie Ecclestone dismissed the former. Deepti Sharma (24) then added 74 runs with Mandhana but Georgia Elwiss removed both the batswomen in consecutive overs to leave India at 171/5 in the 38th over.

Ecclestone then scalped Sushma Verma (3), Veda Krishnamurthy (8), Jhulan Goswami (2) cheaply to raise hopes of a turn around. But Bisht contributed a useful run-a-ball 12 to take India home.

Ecclestone was the pick of the English bowler with four wickets, while Elwiss and Hazell snapped two each.

India had won 2-1 against South African women in a three-match ODI series last February. However, the hosts suffered a humiliating 0-3 whitewash against Australian women last month.

India women also lost the tri-nation T20 series, involving England and Australia, last month.

Published Date: April 06, 2018 | Updated Date: April 06, 2018

Tags : #Deepti Sharma #Ekta Bisht #Harmanpreet Kaur #India Vs England #India Women Vs England Women #Jhulan Goswami #Mithali Raj #Poonam Yadav #Smriti Mandhana #Veda Krishnamurthy #Vidarbha Cricket Association

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all