India women vs England women: Smriti Mandhana to lead hosts in T20Is after Harmanpreet Kaur fails to recover from injury
Prolific opener Smriti Mandhana was Monday named as the captain of India women's Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against England after regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was ruled out due to an an ankle injury.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW India Women beat England Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs MALW Thailand Women beat Malaysia Women by 87 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 28th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW vs MALW - Feb 27th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs NEPW - Feb 27th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs UAEW - Feb 27th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Surgical Strike LIVE updates: Dawn editorial calls Indian media 'jarring armchair warriors', says India should take Pakistan's peace offer
-
Article 35A, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Assam NRC, Arunachal PRC moves that could change demography, go either way for BJP
-
After Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party announce poll pact in Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh
-
Australia’s Cardinal George Pell convicted of child sexual abuse amid increasing complaints of misconduct against clergy
-
Sensex cracks over 350 points, Nifty below 10,800-mark amid rising Indo-Pak tension, weak Asian cues
-
Arjun Rampal talks about playing a suicidal, depressed pilot in his first web show The Final Call
-
Dubai Tennis Championships: Roger Federer begins quest for 100th career title with win over Philipp Kohlschreiber
-
At the World Sacred Spirit Festival 2019, finding the spirit of India in a medieval fort
-
Telling BR Ambedkar's story is difficult; for Bahujan filmmaker Jyoti Nisha, it has proven to be even more so
-
पुलवामा का बदला LIVE UPDATES: भारत ने तबाह किए जैश के कई ठिकाने- MEA
-
PoK में जैश के आतंकी ठिकानों पर IAF का हमला, जानिए अब तक की जरूरी बातें
-
PoK में आतंकी ठिकानों पर वायुसेना के हमले के बाद कैबिनेट की सुरक्षा समिति की बैठक
-
पाक में घुसकर की गई कार्रवाई पर बोले राहुल गांधी- भारतीय वायुसेना के पायलटों को मेरा सलाम
-
News18RisingIndia: पीएम मोदी बोले, पहले सिर्फ एक रुपए में से 15 पैसे पहुंचते थे अब हम पूरे 100 पैसे पहुंचा रहे हैं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7090
|124
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5657
|123
|3
|Australia
|3440
|119
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mumbai: Prolific opener Smriti Mandhana was Monday named as the captain of India women's Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against England after regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was ruled out due to an an ankle injury.
According to a statement from the BCCI, Harmanpreet is yet to recover fully from the injury and will continue with her rehabilitation process.
File image of Smriti Mandhana. AFP
The ankle injury had earlier ruled Harmanpreet out of the ongoing three-match ODI series against world champions England.
Mandhana is the current ICC Cricketer of the Year, and has so far been in stupendous form.
The 15-member squad also includes ODI skipper Mithali Raj.
The squad was picked on Monday after a meeting of the All-India Women's Selection Committee.
"Harmanpreet Kaur has not yet fully recovered from her ankle injury and will continue her rehab at the NCA," BCCI said in a statement.
Middle-order batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy has made a comeback to the side after being dropped for the recent tour of New Zealand alongside Priya Punia.
Attacking batswoman Bharati Fulmali and left-arm pacer Komal Zanzad are the two new faces in the team.
Harleen Deol, who replaced Harmanpreet in the ODI squad for the ongoing series against England, has been axed because of her poor show.
The first match of the T20I series will be played on 4 March, followed by games on 7 March and 9 March respectively in Guwahati.
India Women's T20I squad: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Bharti Fulmali, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Komal Zanzad, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurty, Harleen Deol.
Updated Date:
Feb 26, 2019 11:39:13 IST
Also See
Highlights, India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's Championship, 1st ODI at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts go 1-0 up with 66-run win
India women vs England women: Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami set up easy win as hosts take unassailable 2-0 lead
Highlights, India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's Championship, 2nd ODI at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts register easy win, claim series 2-0