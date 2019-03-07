First Cricket
India women vs England women: Smriti Mandhana and Co suffer sixth straight loss in T20Is as visitors seal series 2-0

Chasing 112 for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, England completed the task in 19.1 overs, holding nerves after losing a few quick wickets.

Press Trust of India, Mar 07, 2019 14:37:18 IST

Guwahati: The Indian women's cricket team suffered a five-wicket defeat to England in the second T20 International, surrendering the series with a sixth straight loss in the shortest format.

Englands Anya Shrubsole (C) celebrates with her team mates after taking the wicket of Indias Taniya Bhatia during the second match of the women's Twenty20 (T20) cricket series between India and England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 7, 2019. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-----

England won the second T20I by five wickets. AFP

Opener Danielle Wyatt was England's star performer with the bat, top-scoring with an unbeaten 64 off 55 balls. During her stay in the middle, Wyatt struck six boundaries, and was ably supported by Lauren Winfield (29).

While Wyatt held one end firm on the way to her fourth T20 half- century, England needed three back-to-back boundaries by Winfield to take the game away from India.

Opting to bowl, England produced a brilliant performance to prevent the hosts from putting up a big score at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, with Katherine Brunt emerging as the most successful bowler.

The veteran seamer returned figures of 3/17, sending back stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana (12) and Jemimah Rodrigues to put India on the backfoot.

The wicket of Mandhana was important for England as the opener had powered India to 24 for no loss in 2.3 overs before Brunt had her caught behind.

Coming in to bat at one drop, the young Rodrigues (2) did not last long, getting bowled by Brunt.

In the next over, the dismissal of Harleen Deol by left-arm spinner Linsey Smith (2/11) left the hosts in a spot of bother at 34 for three.

The experienced Mithali Raj, in the last leg of her career, top-scored with 20 off 27 balls, while Deepti Sharma and Bharati Fulmali contributed 18 each.

England were off to a steady start but slow left-armer Radha Yadav did not let the opening partnership flourish, disturbing Tammy Beaumont's stumps in the fifth over.

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav had Amy Jones caught and bowled in a soft dismissal and Ekta Bisht picked up two wickets, including the big one of skipper Heather Knight, to leave the visitors in trouble at 56 for four.

But Wyatt and Winfield saw England through with their 47-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

India bowled tightly and conceded just three extras in comparison to England's 18.

England won the first match by 41 runs.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 14:37:18 IST

Tags : Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Cricket, England, Harleen Deol, India Women Vs England Women, India Women Vs England Women 2019, Indian Women's Cricket Team, Jemimah Rodrigues, Katherine Brunt, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana

