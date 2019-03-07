India women vs England women: Smriti Mandhana and Co suffer sixth straight loss in T20Is as visitors seal series 2-0
Chasing 112 for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, England completed the task in 19.1 overs, holding nerves after losing a few quick wickets.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 8 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 8th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mood of First-Time Voter: 42% of Tier 3 city residents say religion influences friendships, 46% in Tier 2 cities 'not religious'
-
'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at BJP leader Kavinder Gupta's 'militants born in madrasas' remark
-
HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s abuse allegations
-
Unpacking row over IAF strikes in Balakot, satellite data: Unless India releases proof, disbelief will gain momentum
-
Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained 121 people in crackdown on militant groups
-
ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389-cr funds received by Chanda Kochhar and family
-
In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming movement
-
Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic PSG victory; Porto beat AS Roma in tense clash
-
Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlights in a new book on the Mahatma
-
जम्मू बस स्टैंड पर ग्रेनेड हमला, 28 लोग घायल, आतंकी संगठनों के हाथ की आशंका
-
जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने जारी किया ऑडियो क्लिप, बताया- जिंदा है मसूद अजहर
-
सरकार का एक ही काम है, चौकीदार का बचाव करना: राहुल गांधी
-
जब BJP विधायक को जूतों से पीटने लगे पार्टी के सांसद, जानिए क्या है माजरा?
-
इस हफ्ते हो सकता है लोकसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Guwahati: The Indian women's cricket team suffered a five-wicket defeat to England in the second T20 International, surrendering the series with a sixth straight loss in the shortest format.
Chasing 112 for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, England completed the task in 19.1 overs, holding nerves after losing a few quick wickets.
England won the second T20I by five wickets. AFP
Opener Danielle Wyatt was England's star performer with the bat, top-scoring with an unbeaten 64 off 55 balls. During her stay in the middle, Wyatt struck six boundaries, and was ably supported by Lauren Winfield (29).
While Wyatt held one end firm on the way to her fourth T20 half- century, England needed three back-to-back boundaries by Winfield to take the game away from India.
Opting to bowl, England produced a brilliant performance to prevent the hosts from putting up a big score at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, with Katherine Brunt emerging as the most successful bowler.
The veteran seamer returned figures of 3/17, sending back stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana (12) and Jemimah Rodrigues to put India on the backfoot.
The wicket of Mandhana was important for England as the opener had powered India to 24 for no loss in 2.3 overs before Brunt had her caught behind.
Coming in to bat at one drop, the young Rodrigues (2) did not last long, getting bowled by Brunt.
In the next over, the dismissal of Harleen Deol by left-arm spinner Linsey Smith (2/11) left the hosts in a spot of bother at 34 for three.
The experienced Mithali Raj, in the last leg of her career, top-scored with 20 off 27 balls, while Deepti Sharma and Bharati Fulmali contributed 18 each.
England were off to a steady start but slow left-armer Radha Yadav did not let the opening partnership flourish, disturbing Tammy Beaumont's stumps in the fifth over.
Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav had Amy Jones caught and bowled in a soft dismissal and Ekta Bisht picked up two wickets, including the big one of skipper Heather Knight, to leave the visitors in trouble at 56 for four.
But Wyatt and Winfield saw England through with their 47-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
India bowled tightly and conceded just three extras in comparison to England's 18.
England won the first match by 41 runs.
Updated Date:
Mar 07, 2019 14:37:18 IST
Also See
India women vs England women: Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami set up easy win as hosts take unassailable 2-0 lead
Highlights, India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's Championship, 2nd ODI at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts register easy win, claim series 2-0
Highlights, India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's Championship, 1st ODI at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts go 1-0 up with 66-run win