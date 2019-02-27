India women vs England women: Mithali Raj and Co eye whitewash in 3rd ODI as visitors seek consolation win
The series already in the bag, a confident India will look to complete a whitewash when they take on a beleaguered England in the third and final women's One-day International in Mumbai on Thursday.
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 28th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 28th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Feb 28th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Bengaluru: Visitors need 191 runs to win series
-
With Tuesday's air strike on JeM base in Balakot, India's subtle response neutralises Pakistan's carefully-crafted deception
-
Follow Michael Cohen testimony in US Congress LIVE: High drama unfolds at 10 am ET as Donald Trump's former fixer begins blockbuster tell-all
-
State Bank of India has found fraud worth Rs 7,951.3 cr in April-December: RTI reply
-
For Ayodhya residents, peace more important than Ram temple; Hindus, Muslims resent extremists threatening communal harmony
-
Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Iñárritu: How three friends from Mexico took over Hollywood
-
Premier League: Kepa Arrizabalaga drama overshadows high-stakes London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur
-
At the World Sacred Spirit Festival 2019, finding the spirit of India in a medieval fort
-
In the Himalayas, growing population of feral dogs poses threat to wildlife, humans
-
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: भारत ने IAF पायलट अभिनंदन को तुरंत लौटाने की मांग की
-
विपक्षी पार्टियों ने की एयरफोर्स की तारीफ, कहा- जवानों की शहादत पर सियासत होना चिंता की बात
-
Live Cricket Score, IND vs AUS, लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर, 2nd T20I at Bengaluru : धोनी पवेलियन लौटे, भारत ने खोया चौथा विकेट
-
मिसिंग पायलट पर पाकिस्तान के दावों की करेंगे जांच: विदेश मंत्रालय
-
पाक PM इमरान खान बोले- अगर युद्ध हुआ तो मेरे और नरेंद्र मोदी के हाथ में नहीं होगा कंट्रोल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7090
|124
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5657
|123
|3
|Australia
|3440
|119
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mumbai: The series already in the bag, a confident India will look to complete a whitewash when they take on a beleaguered England in the third and final women's One-day International in Mumbai on Thursday.
The Mithali Raj-led outfit had thrashed the reigning World Champions by 66 runs in the opening ODI and then followed it up with a dominating seven-wicket win in the second game to seal the three-match series with a 2-0 unassailable lead.
Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj. Image Courtesy: Twitter @BCCIWomen
More importantly, India grabbed four crucial points in the ICC Women's Championship as the race for securing direct qualification spots for the 2021 World Cup heats up.
With two more points up for grabs, the hosts would not like to experiment by making any changes to the line-up.
India seem to have found the winning momentum under new coach WV Raman as they ticked most boxes in the last two games.
Prolific opener Smriti Mandhana, who is the current ICC cricketer of the year, has been in splendid form. Her classy 63 in the last game helped the hosts clinch the match and the series.
Veteran Mithali Raj, who is the leading run-getter in ODIs, has scores of 44 and 47 in the last two games. Both Mandhana and her skipper would like to continue from where they left.
Experienced Punam Raut, who made a comeback to the ODI side, justified her selection over Harleen Deol by chipping in with a handy 32.
Raut's inclusion seems to have sorted out the middle-order woes. But she and young opener Jemimah Rodrigues, both from Mumbai, need to convert their starts into bigger scores.
The likes of Deepti Sharma, Mona Meshram and wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia also need to chip in if the top-order falters.
The Indian bowlers — both seamers and spinners — have been impressive. Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (with five wickets in the rubber) and Shikha Pandey (six wickets) have troubled the visitors in the first two games at the Wankhede stadium.
England have found it difficult to face the Indian spin trio of Deepti, Poonam Yadav and Ekta Bisht.
Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Bisht spun the visitors to their doom with a four-wicket haul in game one.
The struggling England side also suffered a blow after all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone was ruled out of the third ODI and remainder of the tour due to a fractured hand.
The visitors will play for pride and aim to bag the two crucial points as part of the ICC Championship before heading to the three-match T20I series in Guwahati next month.
Apart from all-rounder Natalie Sciver and skipper Heather Knight, the other batters have largely performed below par.
On the bowling front, the visiting team's pacers Anya Shrubsole, Georgia Elwiss and Katherine Brunt have the wherewithal to trouble the hosts.
The hosts, on their current form, once again start as front runners but England could spring a surprise and prevent a clean sweep by India.
Squads:
India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), R Kalpana (WK), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut, Harleen Deol.
England Women: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Alex Hartley, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor (WK), Lauren Winfield and Danni Wyatt.
Match starts at 9 AM.
Updated Date:
Feb 27, 2019 20:18:15 IST
Also See
Highlights, India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's Championship, 1st ODI at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts go 1-0 up with 66-run win
India women vs England women: Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami set up easy win as hosts take unassailable 2-0 lead
Highlights, India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's Championship, 2nd ODI at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts register easy win, claim series 2-0