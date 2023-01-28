India have secured their place in the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, following an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in what can be called a one-sided semi-final.

The Shafali Verma-led unit will square off against powerhouse England in the summit game and will aim to take the coveted trophy home in its very first edition. In the previous stage, the English brigade defeated Australia by three runs in a low-scoring thriller. India and England will cross swords in the summit game at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

India have been enjoying great form throughout the tournament. They have just endured a single defeat so far in the Super Six round against Australia. In their last knockout game, the bowling unit was on top of their form as they bundled out the Kiwis for just 107 runs.

Spinner Parshavi Chopra led the destruction, picking up as many as three wickets. Coming in to chase, India lost their skipper Shafali Verma early. However, another opener Shweta Sehrawat shone with the bat and remained unbeaten at 61 runs off 45 deliveries. Besides her, Soumya Tiwari contributed 22 runs to the scoresheet.

On the other hand, England had to struggle a bit to overcome Australia in their last match. Batting first, they managed to produce just 99 runs in 20 overs. Though it looked like an easy task for the Aussies, their batting line-up also suffered a collapse. A three-wicket haul from England spinner Hannah Baker and captain Grace Scrivens’ two wickets finally brought Australia down to their knees, earning a dramatic 3-run win.

Where will the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final between India and England be held?

The ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final between India and England will be held at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

When will the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final between India and England take place?

The ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final between India and England will take place on 29 January, Sunday.

What time will the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final between India and England commence?

The ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final between India and England will commence at 5:15 PM IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final between India and England be telecast and streamed live?

The ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final between India and England will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. The live streaming of the same will also be available on the Fancode App.