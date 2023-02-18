Preview: India will hope to make it three-in-three when they face fellow undefeated side England in their T20 World Cup Group 2 clash at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha on Friday.

The clash between the top two sides in Group 2 is the first game of the Friday double-header, with hosts South Africa taking on Group 1 leaders and defending champions Australia later in the evening at the same venue.

India have pulled off two successful chases so far in their campaign, chasing down 150 against arch-rivals Pakistan to start off with a win. They dished out a much better bowling performance against West Indies in their subsequent game, and though they stuttered midway through their chase of the 119-run target, they ultimately got home with nearly two overs to spare.

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten in both chases, scoring 31 and 44 against Pakistan and West Indies respectively, while the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur have also made valuable contributions.

Squads:

England: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarvani

