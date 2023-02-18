Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • LIVE Cricket Score, India vs England, T20 World Cup 2023: ENG 120/5; Sciver-Brunt departs after bringing up fifty

LIVE Cricket Score, India vs England, T20 World Cup 2023: ENG 120/5; Sciver-Brunt departs after bringing up fifty

LIVE Cricket Score, India vs England, T20 World Cup 2023, Latest Update: Nat Sciver-Brunt departs shortly after bringing up her 11th T20I half-century, with Deepti collecting her first wicket of the day.

LIVE Cricket Score, India vs England, T20 World Cup 2023: ENG 120/5; Sciver-Brunt departs after bringing up fifty

India vs England LIVE Score: Team India will be hoping to complete a hat-trick of wins when they take on England in Match 14 of the T20 World Cup. AP

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

England Women Vs India Women At St George's Park, Gqeberha, 18 February, 2023

18 February, 2023
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
England Women

England Women

144/5 (19.0 ov)

Match 14
India Women

India Women

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
19:48 (IST)
four

England vs India LIVE Score

After 16 overs,England Women 117/4 ( Natalie Sciver 49 , Amy Jones (W) 25)

FOUR! FOUR! Jones collects back-to-back fours off Radha to move into the 20s in quick time, and attacking the Indians quite freely at the moment. England, meanwhile, have 117 on the board with four overs to go, two set batters at the crease and plenty of wickets in hand. Surely they'll fancy getting past 150 from here.

Full Scorecard
19:42 (IST)
six

England vs India LIVE Score

SIX! Amy Jones has suddenly decided to accelerate after getting off to a sedate start, smashing the first six of the innings the same over in which she collects her first boundary. Picks the slower one from Vastrakar, rocks back and clobbers it over the midwicket fence. ENG 106/4

Full Scorecard
19:38 (IST)

England vs India LIVE Score

After 14 overs,England Women 92/4 ( Natalie Sciver 44 , Amy Jones (W) 5)

Radha Yadav is introduced in the second half of the English innings, and has yet to concede a boundary after bowling two overs. Veteran seamer Pandey, meanwhile, signs off with figures of 1/20 after bowling out her quota, conceding just two singles in her final over.

Full Scorecard
19:28 (IST)
wkt

IND vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Tame end to what was turning out to be a solid innings from Knight, who ends up chipping a low full toss from Pandey straight to Shafali at mid off for the simplest of catches. End of what turned out to be a solid fourth-wicket stand, one that has brought England back on its feet and on track for a sizeable score. ENG 80/4

Knight c Verma b Pandey 28(23)

Full Scorecard
19:23 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score

After 10 overs,England Women 72/3 ( Natalie Sciver 35 , Heather Knight (C) 23)

Sciver-Brunt and Knight have built a solid partnership for the fourth wicket so far, worth 43 off just 32 deliveries already with England starting to eye a total in the range of 140-150 at the halfway mark in their innings. Two poor overs from Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shafali Verma, both conceding back-to-back boundaries in their overs, have only contributed towards the momentum shift in favour of the Englishwomen.

Full Scorecard
19:13 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score

After 8 overs,England Women 49/3 ( Natalie Sciver 24 , Heather Knight (C) 11)

Renuka Singh is taken off the attack after a superb powerplay spell in which she erased the English top three, with Pandey replacing her and bowling a much tidier over this time around. Deepti continues from the other end, with Nat collecting her third boundary of the innings in the penultimate delivery after charging down the track and smashing the ball towards cow corner.

Full Scorecard
19:08 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE Score

After 6 overs,England Women 37/3 ( Natalie Sciver 17 , Heather Knight (C) 6)

Renuka delivers the kind of start India were hoping for after they opted to bowl, sending England's top three back to the hut inside the powerplay. What has gone against them, however, is the fact that they've already burnt both of their reviews, the second one following an unsuccessful LBW decision against England skipper Knight in the sixth over, in which Deepti Sharma replaces Pooja Vastrakar.

Full Scorecard
19:00 (IST)
wkt

IND vs ENG LIVE Score

BOWLED! What a spell this is turning out to be for Renuka, as she castles Dunkley with another peach of a delivery! The opener shuffled to her left, looking to go inside out, but missed the ball completely, resulting in the leg stump getting knocked over. ENG 29/3

Dunkley b Renuka 10(11)

Full Scorecard
18:57 (IST)
four

IND vs ENG LIVE Score

After 4 overs,England Women 24/2 ( Sophia Dunkley 10 , Natalie Sciver 10)

FOUR! FOUR! Nat Sciver-Brunt doesn't wait long before taking the attack to the Indians, collecting consecutive boundaries off Pooja Vastrakar, who replaces Pandey in the attack. The senior all-rounder plays a lap towards fine leg before getting a thick outside edge that sends the ball flying towards third man, resulting in a 10-run first over for Vastrakar. India, meanwhile, burnt a review in the previous over after an unsuccessful LBW appeal against Sciver-Brunt, with the ball going down leg.

Full Scorecard
18:53 (IST)
wkt

India vs England LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Make that two-in-two for Renuka Singh, as she makes good use of the in-swing once again to beat Alice Capsey's blade and knock the off-stump over! Capsey departs for 3 as England lose their second wicket inside the powerplay. ENG 10/2

Capsey b Renuka 3(6)

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
19:28 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Tame end to what was turning out to be a solid innings from Knight, who ends up chipping a low full toss from Pandey straight to Shafali at mid off for the simplest of catches. End of what turned out to be a solid fourth-wicket stand, one that has brought England back on its feet and on track for a sizeable score. ENG 80/4

Knight c Verma b Pandey 28(23)
19:00 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE Score

BOWLED! What a spell this is turning out to be for Renuka, as she castles Dunkley with another peach of a delivery! The opener shuffled to her left, looking to go inside out, but missed the ball completely, resulting in the leg stump getting knocked over. ENG 29/3

Dunkley b Renuka 10(11)
18:53 (IST)

India vs England LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Make that two-in-two for Renuka Singh, as she makes good use of the in-swing once again to beat Alice Capsey's blade and knock the off-stump over! Capsey departs for 3 as England lose their second wicket inside the powerplay. ENG 10/2

Capsey b Renuka 3(6)
18:45 (IST)

India vs England LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Renuka strikes in the very first over of the England innings, removing Danni Wyatt for a golden duck, as India are off to an ideal start after opting to field! And a superb take from Ghosh, who was moving in the direction of the swing but managed to stick her glove out in the nick of time to pouch the ball after an outside edge. ENG 1/1

Wyatt c Ghosh b Renuka 0(1)
18:11 (IST)

India vs England LIVE Score

Teams:

England: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell


India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
18:06 (IST)

India vs England LIVE Score

TOSS: Team India win the toss, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opts to field!

England name an unchanged side while India bring veteran seamer Shikha Pandey in for Devika Vaidya.

Preview: India will hope to make it three-in-three when they face fellow undefeated side England in their T20 World Cup Group 2 clash at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha on Friday.

The clash between the top two sides in Group 2 is the first game of the Friday double-header, with hosts South Africa taking on Group 1 leaders and defending champions Australia later in the evening at the same venue.

India have pulled off two successful chases so far in their campaign, chasing down 150 against arch-rivals Pakistan to start off with a win. They dished out a much better bowling performance against West Indies in their subsequent game, and though they stuttered midway through their chase of the 119-run target, they ultimately got home with nearly two overs to spare.

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten in both chases, scoring 31 and 44 against Pakistan and West Indies respectively, while the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur have also made valuable contributions.

Squads:

England: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarvani

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 18, 2023 19:50:11 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2023: Harshitha Samarawickrama half-century leads Sri Lanka to second victory
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2023: Harshitha Samarawickrama half-century leads Sri Lanka to second victory

Harshitha Samarawickrama scored a fifty as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in their T20 World Cup match.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Teams, format, fixtures, live streaming - All you need to know
First Cricket News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Teams, format, fixtures, live streaming - All you need to know

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: From the schedule, match timings, squads to live streaming, all you need to know about the ICC mega event which starts on 10 February.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details
First Cricket News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Check out the full schedule and match timings for the prestigious ICC event.