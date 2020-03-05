-
upcomingBANZIM
venueSylhet International Cricket Stadium, SylhetMar 6th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingAFGIRE
venueGreater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater NoidaMar 6th, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLWI
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandyMar 6th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingINDWENGW
venueSydney Cricket Ground (SCG), SydneyMar 5th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingSAWAUSW
venueSydney Cricket Ground (SCG), SydneyMar 5th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingTBCTBC
venueMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), MelbourneMar 8th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
resultsTHAW150/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.50Match Abandoned
-
resultsAUSW155/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.75NZW151/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.55Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 4 runs
-
resultsBANW91/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.55SLW92/1 (15.3 ovr) R/R: 6.01Sri Lanka Women beat Bangladesh Women by 9 wickets
-
resultsENGW143/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.15WIW97/9 (17.1 ovr) R/R: 5.67England Women beat West Indies Women by 46 runs
-
resultsWI196/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.80SL171/10 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 8.95West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 25 runs
-
resultsAUS271/10 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.42SA274/4 (48.3 ovr) R/R: 5.67South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
-
resultsSIN168/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.40HK152/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.60Singapore beat Hong Kong by 16 runs
-
resultsBAN322/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.44ZIM318/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.36Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
Live Updates
India vs England, LIVE SCORE, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Semi-Final: Heavy rain delays toss, prospects of play
Date: Thursday, 05 March, 2020 09:15 IST
Venue:
Yet to Start
Highlights
-
09:14 (IST)
TOSS has been delayed due to rain
Glum faces in the England camp at the moment. Live visuals aren't encouraging at all. According to regulations, a minimum of 10 overs per side is needed to have a shortened game.
Remember, India will be through to the finals if the downpour continues.
-
08:41 (IST)
The Indians are on a roll, having sealed their semi-final berth with wins over defending champions Australia (by 17 runs), Bangladesh (by 18 runs), New Zealand (by 4 runs) and Sri Lanka (by seven wickets).
England, on the other hand, did not have a great start to their campaign, suffering a six-wicket defeat against South Africa. However, they came back strongly to register convincing wins against Thailand (by 98 runs), Pakistan (by 42 runs) and West Indies (by 46 runs).
-
08:00 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 between Harmanpreet Kaur-led India and Heather Knight's England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Women in Blue will aim to etch history, having never reached a T20 World Cup final in the tournament's 11-year history. Meanwhile, England have reached the final thrice (2012, 2014 and 2018) since winning the inaugural tournament in 2009, finishing runners-up on all three occasions. Stay tuned for more updates as we bring you LIVE action!
TOSS has been delayed due to rain
Glum faces in the England camp at the moment. Live visuals aren't encouraging at all. According to regulations, a minimum of 10 overs per side is needed to have a shortened game.
Remember, India will be through to the finals if the downpour continues.
Heavy rains have been predicted for Sydney and the weather is expected to play spoilsport in both the semi-final clashes today.
In case the match is washed out, India will be through to the final on basis of better performance in the group stages as there are no reserve days for the two semis. Likewise, in the other clash, defending champions Australia could be knocked out without a ball bowled against Group B leaders South Africa, if the match isn’t possible due to bad weather.
It is pouring heavily as of now. Not good, especially for England who'll be eliminated in case the match is abandoned due to rain.
☔ India v England weather update— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020
To complete a 10 over a side match, the toss must be held by 4.36pm local time, and play must commence by 4.51pm local time.
We will keep you updated as the day progresses.#INDvENG | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MVUfMBcuC4
The Indians are on a roll, having sealed their semi-final berth with wins over defending champions Australia (by 17 runs), Bangladesh (by 18 runs), New Zealand (by 4 runs) and Sri Lanka (by seven wickets).
England, on the other hand, did not have a great start to their campaign, suffering a six-wicket defeat against South Africa. However, they came back strongly to register convincing wins against Thailand (by 98 runs), Pakistan (by 42 runs) and West Indies (by 46 runs).
No doubt! This is arguably the strongest Indian women's team one has seen over the years.
Young, fun-loving, skilful and ambitious – India are convinced they have what it takes to go all the way 🇮🇳 #INDvENG | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iHE1tW01kJ— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020
The 16-year-old sensation from India, Shafali Verma, has simply set the cricketing world ablaze with her gobsmacking hitting ability with the bat, right at the top of the order. Her barely-believable batting has propelled her to the summit of ICC T20I rankings for batters. Her influence, especially in the powerplay has changed the dynamics of the team and according to her captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, the teenage star has brought in happiness and optimism to the team.
Unlike India's batting, which has heavily relied on the brilliance of Shafali Verma, their bowling attack has all bases covered at the moment. More often than not, it is the bowlers who have held their nerve in crunch situations to take the side home.
To read the takeaways from India’s group stage campaign, click here
The women from Thailand, Bangladesh need more matches; Sri Lanka’s overdependence on Chamari Athapaththu...is just like West Indies’ on Stefanie Taylor and more on India's successful four spinners ploy, Abhishek Mukherjee pens down takeaways from the league stages of the Women's T20 World Cup. Give it a read.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 between Harmanpreet Kaur-led India and Heather Knight's England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Women in Blue will aim to etch history, having never reached a T20 World Cup final in the tournament's 11-year history. Meanwhile, England have reached the final thrice (2012, 2014 and 2018) since winning the inaugural tournament in 2009, finishing runners-up on all three occasions. Stay tuned for more updates as we bring you LIVE action!
Latest Updates, India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 between Harmanpreet Kaur-led India and Heather Knight's England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Women in Blue will aim to etch history, having never reached a T20 World Cup final in the tournament's 11-year history. Meanwhile, England have reached the final thrice (2012, 2014 and 2018) since winning the inaugural tournament in 2009, finishing runners-up on all three occasions. Stay tuned for more updates as we bring you LIVE action!
Preview: India and England, against each other, in one more important World Cup clash. This time it is the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup but its significance goes beyond that. The two teams have gone against each other twice earlier in global tournaments and England have come out winners on both occasions. The two matches in question are the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final in 2017 in England and ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2018 in the Caribbean.
Like in 2018, India find themselves in the semi-finals and up against England. Harmanpreet Kaur's team have had a smooth run up to the last four stage, winning all their games in the group stage. England, on the other hand, had a bad start to their tournament, losing their first clash against South Africa. However, they made quick amends and won the remaining three matches to cement their place in the semis.
England know they have a better Indian side up against them than the one they had faced in 2018, which was a team under development. With the form that Indians are in, it will be a huge task for England to stop them.
One more concern for England will be the weather. In case the match is washed out, India will be through to the final on basis of better performance in the group stages as there are no reserve days for the two semis. Weather in Sydney has not been great for cricket, with rain pouring intermittently for the last two days. England will be praying for a bright and sunny morning on 5 March.
For India, Shafali Verma, now the World No 1 T20I batswoman, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav and Taniya Bhatia have been the top performers and the team will be hoping they continue to be good in the semis. Harmanpreet too will be looking to make her presence count as she has not delivered so far in the tournament.
England will hope Natalie Sciver maintains her top form and Sophie Ecclestone blows away the threatening Indian top order. A high-octane contest, if weather permits, is up for grabs on 5 March.
Here's all you need to know about the 1st semi-final between India and England.
When is the first semi-final between India and England?
The 1st semi-final between India and England will take place on 5 March, 2020.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 9:30 AM IST with toss taking place at 9 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st Women's T20 World Cup semi-final?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch online the match online?
The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads:
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh
England Women Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Fran Wilson, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies
Updated Date: