  • India Women vs England Women LIVE Score 3rd ODI Updates: Cross drops Kaur after twin-strike; IND 17/2
India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI, LIVE Score: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has struck back-to-back match-winning knocks so far in this series, is dropped on 4 by Kate Cross, who fails to pouch a return chance with her right hand after the ball comes flying her way

16:10 (IST)
four

INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score

FOUR! Full and aimed at her pads, Mandhana tucks this past the keeper to collect her third boundary of the innings and move to 16.

16:08 (IST)
wkt

INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score

OUT! Team India in deep trouble at the moment as in-form skipper Harmanpreet Kaur gets trapped LBW off Kate Cross's bowling, with the seamer grabbing her third wicket in what has been an outstanding spell so far. She reviews, but gets Umpire's Call.

15:58 (IST)

INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score

DROPPED! India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has struck back-to-back match-winning knocks so far in this series, is dropped on 4 by Kate Cross, who fails to pouch a return chance with her right hand after the ball comes flying her way. How costly will that prove for the hosts?

15:52 (IST)

Some emotional scenes ahead of the match

15:46 (IST)
wkt

INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score

BOWLED! What a spell this is turning out to be from Kate Cross, who now has castled Shafali and Yastika in a space of a few deliveries, and is yet to concede a run!

15:42 (IST)
four

INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score

FOUR! Just a gentle prod forward by Mandhana off Davies, as the southpaw collects the first boundary of the innings.

15:39 (IST)
wkt

INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score

BOWLED! Kate Cross strikes early, breaching Shafali Verma's defence to rattle the stumps as the explosive India opener departs for a five-ball duck

15:32 (IST)

The national anthems have been sung and Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma make their way out to the centre to commence India's innings. Freya Davies to open the bowling for the hosts

15:16 (IST)

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad


England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies

15:06 (IST)

TOSS: England win the toss, and skipper Amy Jones opts to bowl

title-img
Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur while playin for India. AFP file photo

India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI, LIVE Score: BOWLED! Kate Cross strikes early, breaching Shafali Verma’s defence to rattle the stumps as the explosive India opener departs for a five-ball duck

Preview: Having already clinched the three-match ODI series with a commanding 88-run victory in the second game in Canterbury, the India women’s cricket team will look to complete an clinical 3-0 sweep while giving outgoing seamer Jhulan Goswami a fitting farewell at Lord’s on Saturday.

Goswami, the most successful bowler of all time in women’s international cricket, had on Friday confirmed her decision to retire from international cricket after the third and final one-day international at the ‘Home of Cricket’ and the ‘Women in Blue’, who clinched their first ODI series win on English soil in over two decades, will hope to win it for the senior-most member of their side.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies

Updated Date: September 24, 2022 16:00:17 IST

