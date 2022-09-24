INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score
FOUR! Full and aimed at her pads, Mandhana tucks this past the keeper to collect her third boundary of the innings and move to 16.
India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI, LIVE Score: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has struck back-to-back match-winning knocks so far in this series, is dropped on 4 by Kate Cross, who fails to pouch a return chance with her right hand after the ball comes flying her way
FOUR! Full and aimed at her pads, Mandhana tucks this past the keeper to collect her third boundary of the innings and move to 16.
OUT! Team India in deep trouble at the moment as in-form skipper Harmanpreet Kaur gets trapped LBW off Kate Cross's bowling, with the seamer grabbing her third wicket in what has been an outstanding spell so far. She reviews, but gets Umpire's Call.
Some emotional scenes ahead of the match
Smiles, tears & hugs! 😊 🥹 🤗— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 24, 2022
An emotional huddle talk as @JhulanG10 set to play her final international game!
Go well, legend! 👏 👏
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/RwUqefET7e #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND
BOWLED! What a spell this is turning out to be from Kate Cross, who now has castled Shafali and Yastika in a space of a few deliveries, and is yet to concede a run!
FOUR! Just a gentle prod forward by Mandhana off Davies, as the southpaw collects the first boundary of the innings.
BOWLED! Kate Cross strikes early, breaching Shafali Verma's defence to rattle the stumps as the explosive India opener departs for a five-ball duck
The national anthems have been sung and Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma make their way out to the centre to commence India's innings. Freya Davies to open the bowling for the hosts
Teams:
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies
TOSS: England win the toss, and skipper Amy Jones opts to bowl
India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI, LIVE Score: BOWLED! Kate Cross strikes early, breaching Shafali Verma’s defence to rattle the stumps as the explosive India opener departs for a five-ball duck
Preview: Having already clinched the three-match ODI series with a commanding 88-run victory in the second game in Canterbury, the India women’s cricket team will look to complete an clinical 3-0 sweep while giving outgoing seamer Jhulan Goswami a fitting farewell at Lord’s on Saturday.
Goswami, the most successful bowler of all time in women’s international cricket, had on Friday confirmed her decision to retire from international cricket after the third and final one-day international at the ‘Home of Cricket’ and the ‘Women in Blue’, who clinched their first ODI series win on English soil in over two decades, will hope to win it for the senior-most member of their side.
Teams:
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies
Follow our live blog for the latest updates on Jhulan Goswami's press conference on the eve of her farewell match at Lord's.