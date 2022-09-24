India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI, LIVE Score: BOWLED! Kate Cross strikes early, breaching Shafali Verma’s defence to rattle the stumps as the explosive India opener departs for a five-ball duck

Preview: Having already clinched the three-match ODI series with a commanding 88-run victory in the second game in Canterbury, the India women’s cricket team will look to complete an clinical 3-0 sweep while giving outgoing seamer Jhulan Goswami a fitting farewell at Lord’s on Saturday.

Goswami, the most successful bowler of all time in women’s international cricket, had on Friday confirmed her decision to retire from international cricket after the third and final one-day international at the ‘Home of Cricket’ and the ‘Women in Blue’, who clinched their first ODI series win on English soil in over two decades, will hope to win it for the senior-most member of their side.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies

