India women vs England women, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Guwahati
Follow live updates on the first women's T20I between India and England at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on our live blog.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: England would look to avenge the ODI series defeat against India and put up an impressive show in the three-match T20 series. England will take on India in the first T20I on Monday in Guwahati. India, on the other hand. would hope to churn out the same result in the T20I series.
Smriti Mandhana, who is set to lead the India Women's cricket team after injured captain Harmanpreet Kaur was ruled out of the T20I campaign against England, says the captaincy would not need her to make many changes in her preparation.
Smriti Mandhana and Heather Knight, captain of India (T20I) and England respectively. Agencies
"I think the preparation won't change much, I have been vice-captain for two years and I have been attending all team meetings. I knew already what we will do before the match when I was not the captain. It is just I will need to make extra effort to speak with the bowlers," Madhana told reporters.
India struggled in getting a proper start at the top in the ODI series against England. The team would look to get off to good starts with new players coming in the team for the T20I series.
"We are aware of the things we lacked in New Zealand tour, our batting order would look to be in good shape for the World Cup next year. It is really an exciting time as we have a young squad. I think the players need to take more responsibility to post good scores on the board".
Mandhana was hopeful that the crowds will turn up in big numbers to watch the Indian team take on England in the T20 series in Guwahati.
"All the players are happy with the reception we have received here. We had 15,000-18,000 people watching us in Baroda here, we hope we get the same number of people watching us tomorrow, it will help improve the women's game".
England Women's team captain Heather Knight believes winning the final ODI may help in changing the momentum of her team.
"In first two games we did not get going, it all started slowly and to get that win in the final ODI was really nice for the team and hopefully it will help in changing the momentum for the team," Knight told reporters ahead of the series opener.
The Women's T20 World Cup is slated to be played next year so the England team would be hoping to assess their playing XI and win the three-match T20 series against India.
"Yeah, obviously T20 World Cup is really close, we would be looking at what our best team is. It is another opportunity for us to play against quality opposition, we have been quite successful against India in the T20's but under the new coach they are a much-improved side".
"Linsey's is our main spinner and we see Sophie as a batter who has the potential of becoming a quality leg-spinner, so Linsey will play as our main spinner. Linsey is quicker in the air, she does not get much bounce but she is really hard to score of".
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date:
Mar 04, 2019 11:25:28 IST
