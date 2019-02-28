India women vs England women: Katherine Brunt's fifer hands visitors consolation win, hosts claim series 2-1
England scored 208-8 in 48.5 overs to grab two crucial points as the three-game series is part of ICC Women's Championship.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Modi to hold security review meet at 6.30 pm after Pak vows to release IAF pilot
-
Paramilitary forces gravely dissatisfied with lack of pay parity as promise of better service conditions remains unfulfilled
-
Sonchiriya review: Abhishek Chaubey's subversion of the dacoit drama is powerful and engaging
-
‘Why shouldn’t I hold an opinion?’: Meghalaya guv Tathagata Roy on Kashmir, social media trolls and secularism
-
No agreement between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in Hanoi; leaders leave summit venue before scheduled signing ceremony
-
Jet Airways likely to ground dozen more planes on non-payment to lessors, may trim its fleet by March-end
-
Burying the Massacred: In the Shade of Kalandari
-
No Nation for Women: Journalist Priyanka Dubey on her searing reportage on rape in India
-
All England Championships 2019: Remembering the other Prakash who shone at Harringay Arena in 1947
-
पाकिस्तान करेगा भारतीय वायुसेना के विंग कमांडर को रिहा, इमरान खान ने किया ऐलान
-
India-Pakistan Tensions LIVE updates: इमरान खान ने संसद को बताया, 1 मार्च को विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन की होगी देश वापसी
-
'मेरा बूथ, सबसे मजबूत' संवाद के जरिए पीएम मोदी ने First Time Voters की तरफ दिलाया कार्यकर्ताओं का ध्यान
-
देश अभिनन्दन की वापसी के लिए व्याकुल और प्रधान सेवक सत्ता वापसी के लिए: कांग्रेस
-
पाकिस्तान ने रद्द की समझौता एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन सर्विस, अटारी बॉर्डर पर फंसे पाक नागरिक
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mumbai: England women on Thursday scripted a sensational recovery from a difficult position to register a consolation two-wicket win in the third and final ODI to prevent hosts India from completing a whitewash in the three-match series.
Chasing India's total of 205/8, England were struggling at 49/5 before all-rounder Danni Wyatt (56 off 82 balls) stitched two crucial partnerships with skipper Heather Knight (47 off 63 balls) and Georgia Elwiss (33 not out off 53 balls) to pave the way for their victory.
England scored 208-8 in 48.5 overs to grab two crucial points as the three-game series is part of ICC Women's Championship.
The World Champions are placed in seventh place and need to be in the top four to qualify directly for the 2021 World Cup.
India had already sealed the series after the winning the first two games.
Defending the target, veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (3-41) rattled the England top-order, removing Amy Jones (13), Lauren Winfield (2) and Tamsin Beaumont (21).
Soon, it became 40-4 after off-spinner Deepti Sharma caught and bowled in-form Natalie Sciver (1) and then pacer Shikha Pandey trapped Sarah Taylor (2) as England lost half their side at 49.
But then Wyatt and Knight conjured an important 69-run stand for the sixth wicket.
After Knight fell, Wyatt added 56 runs for the seventh wicket with Elwiss to bring the visitors close to the target.
Elwiss and Anya Shrubsole (4 not out) then held their nerve to guide the side home.
Earlier, medium-pacer Katherine Brunt (5-28) grabbed a five-wicket haul to restrict India for 205/8.
India women had fritted away the foundation laid by Smriti Mandhana (66) and Punam Raut (56) after suffering a middle-order collapse.
Brunt, 33, was the wrecker-in-chief as the hosts suffered a middle-order collapse after they slumped from 129/1 to 150/7.
However, Deepti Sharma (27 not out) and Shikha Pandey (26) later ensured that the hosts crossed the 200-run mark.
Opting to bat, India lost Jemimah Rodrigues (0) early. But then Mandhana and Raut steadied the ship with their 129-run second wicket stand.
They initially played with caution and later hammered the loose deliveries, putting the English attack under pressure.
Mandhana, who mostly relied on pulls and drives, stuck eight fours and a six, while Raut hit seven boundaries.
But Brunt brought England back in the game by removing both Mandhana and Raut in the 29th over. While Mandhana gave a sitter to Dannie Wyatt at deep-mid wicket, Raut was cleaned up.
Brunt then trapped Mona Meshram (0) in front of the wicket and later sent Mithali Raj (7) back to complete her fifer.
Taniya Bhatia (0), Jhulan Goswami (1) also fell cheaply as the visitors made a splendid comeback in the middle-overs.
The two teams will now head to Guwahati to play the three-match T20I series.
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2019 17:34:20 IST
Also See
Highlights, India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's Championship, 1st ODI at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts go 1-0 up with 66-run win
Highlights, India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's Championship, 2nd ODI at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts register easy win, claim series 2-0
Highlights, India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's Championship, 3rd ODI at Mumbai, Full Cricket Scorecard: Hosts clinch series 2-1