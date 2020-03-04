India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch INDW vs ENGW Semi-Final Match Online
Here is everything you wanted to know about the first ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match between India and England
India and England, against each other, in one more important World Cup clash. This time it is the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup but its significance goes beyond that. The two teams have gone against each other twice earlier in global tournaments and England have come out winners on both occasions. The two matches in question are the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final in 2017 in England and ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2018 in the Caribbean.
Like in 2018, India find themselves in the semi-finals and up against England. Harmanpreet Kaur's team have had a smooth run up to the last four stage, winning all their games in the group stage. England, on the other hand, had a bad start to their tournament, losing their first clash against South Africa. However, they made quick amends and won the remaining three matches to cement their place in the semis.
File image India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and England captain Heather Knight. AP
England know they have a better Indian side up against them than the one they had faced in 2018, which was a team under development. With the form that Indians are in, it will be a huge task for England to stop them.
One more concern for England will be the weather. In case the match is washed out, India will be through to the final on basis of better performance in the group stages as there are no reserve days for the two semis. Weather in Sydney has not been great for cricket, with rain pouring intermittently for the last two days. England will be praying for a bright and sunny morning on 5 March.
For India, Shafali Verma, now the World No 1 T20I batswoman, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav and Tania Bhatia have been the top performers and the team will be hoping they continue to be good in the semis. Harmanpreet too will be looking to make her presence count as she has not delivered so far in the tournament.
England will hope Natalie Sciver maintains her top form and Sophie Ecclestone blows away the threatening Indian top order. A high-octane contest, if weather permits, is up for grabs on 5 March.
Here's all you need to know about the 1st semi-final between India and England.
When is the first semi-final between India and England?
The 1st semi-final between India and England will take place on 5 March, 2020.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 9:30 AM IST with toss taking place at 9 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st Women's T20 World Cup semi-final?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch online the match online?
The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads:
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh
England Women Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Fran Wilson, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies
Updated Date:
Mar 04, 2020 16:59:56 IST
