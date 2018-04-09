First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENGW in IND | 2nd ODI Apr 09, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
ENGW in IND | 1st ODI Apr 06, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
India Women beat England Women by 1 wicket
IPL Apr 10, 2018
CSK vs KKR
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 11, 2018
RR vs DD
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India Women vs England Women: Hosts suffer heavy defeat after batting failure as visitors draw level

The Indian women's team produced a listless performance with the bat to suffer a crushing eight-wicket defeat against England in the second one-dayer of the three-match ODI series.

PTI, April 09, 2018

The Indian women's team produced a listless performance with the bat to suffer a crushing eight-wicket defeat against England in the second one-dayer of the three-match ODI series on Monday.

English bowling duo of Danielle Hazell (4/32) and Sophie Ecclestone (4/14) returned with four wickets each to dismiss India for a paltry 113 in 37.2 overs after the hosts won the toss and elected to bat.

England players celebrate an Indian wicket. Image courtesy England Cricket Twitter.

England players celebrate an Indian wicket. Image courtesy England Cricket Twitter.

Smriti Mandhana (42) and Deepti Sharma (26) were the top scorers for India as five batswomen scored in single digits while two of them were out for nought.

Chasing 114 for a win, England never looked like in trouble as Danielle Wyatt (47) and Tammy Beaumont (39) shared a 73-run opening stand to take the game away from India.

Wyatt scored five boundaries and two sixes in her 43-ball innings, while Beaumont hit three fours during her patient knock.

After left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht dismissed Wyatt and Amy Jones (0), Heather Knight took England home with an unbeaten 26 off 42 balls as England scored 117 in 29 overs to level the series 1-1.

India had won the opening match by one wicket.

The two teams will face each other again in the third ODI on Thursday.

Brief Score:

India women's team: 113 in 37.2 overs (S Mandhana 42; Sophie Ecclestone 4/14)

England women's team: 117 in 29 overs (D Wyatt 47; E Bisht 2/44).

Published Date: April 09, 2018 | Updated Date: April 09, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Danielle Hazell #Deepti Sharma #England Women #India Women #Nagpur #Smriti Mandhana #Sophie Ecclestone #Sports

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 1 1 0 0 2
2
Kolkata
 1 1 0 0 2
3
Punjab
 1 1 0 0 2
4
Chennai
 1 1 0 0 2
5
Mumbai
 1 0 1 0 0
6
Delhi
 1 0 1 0 0
7
Bangalore
 1 0 1 0 0
8
Rajasthan
 1 0 1 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all