India women vs England women, Highlights, 2nd T20I at Guwahati, Full Cricket Score: Visitors clinch series with five-wicket win
Follow live updates on the second women's T20I between India and England at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on our live blog.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 8 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 8th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi govt is mixing up its fiscal arithmetic; consequences may not be pleasant five years from now
-
'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at BJP leader Kavinder Gupta's 'militants born in madrasas' remark
-
HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s abuse allegations
-
Unpacking row over IAF strikes in Balakot, satellite data: Unless India releases proof, disbelief will gain momentum
-
Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties in US intel ops in non-combat areas
-
ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389-cr funds received by Chanda Kochhar and family
-
In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming movement
-
Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic PSG victory; Porto beat AS Roma in tense clash
-
Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlights in a new book on the Mahatma
-
जम्मू बस स्टैंड पर ग्रेनेड हमला, 28 लोग घायल, आतंकी संगठनों के हाथ की आशंका
-
जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने जारी किया ऑडियो क्लिप, बताया- जिंदा है मसूद अजहर
-
सरकार का एक ही काम है, चौकीदार का बचाव करना: राहुल गांधी
-
जब BJP विधायक को जूतों से पीटने लगे पार्टी के सांसद, जानिए क्या है माजरा?
-
इस हफ्ते हो सकता है लोकसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview, 2nd T20I: A desperate Indian women's team would aim to snap its five-match losing streak in the second T20 International against England here on Thursday.
India suffered a crushing 41-run loss to England in the first T20 of the three-match series here on Sunday.
The loss, India's fifth in a row in the shortest format, meant the WV Raman-coached side has a lot of work to do before the T20 World Cup in Australia early next year.
Smriti Mandhana and Heather Knight, captain of India (T20I) and England respectively. Agencies
India lost all their T20s in New Zealand after winning the ODI series and things seems to be heading in a similar direction against England.
Chasing England's competitive 160 for four in the series opener, Indian batters cut a sorry figure to be restricted to 119 for six.
After England had put on a competitive total, the onus was on India's top-order to do the job but the quartet of Harleen Deol, skipper Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and veteran Mithali Raj failed to live to the expectations, seriously hurting the team's cause.
The absence of a power-hitter like Harmanpreet Kaur in the run chase was felt immensely. The regular T20 captain is nursing an injury.
It was a rare failure from Mandhana, that too, on her captaincy debut considering the fact that she has been sublime form off late, plundering runs at will which earned her the ICC Woman Cricketer of the Year award.
In Kaur's absence, ODI captain Mithali was expected to play a bigger role in the three T20s but she failed to seize the opportunity scoring just 7.
And come tomorrow, the 36-year-old, who is likely to retire from the shortest format before the T20 World Cup in Australia next year, would like to make a strong statement.
Veda Krishnamurthy, who made a comeback to the team, looked a pale shadow of herself, struggling to 15 off 25 balls.
Eventually, it was left to the lower-order to do the job and the likes of Shikha Pandey (23 not out), Deepti Sharma (22 not out) and Arundhati Reddy (18) did try but the asking was too tall.
On the bowling front too, India were not up to the mark with the likes of Deepti, Arundhati and Radha Yadav leaking runs.
Medium pacer Shikha Pandey (1/18) and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav (0/18) were economical but they would need support from their colleagues to keep England batters at bay.
On the other hand, Tammy Beaumont (62 off 57), skipper Heather Knight (40 off 20) and Danielle Wyatt (35) looked in great touch as England produced an all-round effort to get the better of the home team in the first T20.
Squads:
India: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Bharti Fulmali, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Komal Zanzad, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurty, Harleen Deol.
England: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Freya Davies, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Heather Knight(c), Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt, Alex Hartley
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Mar 07, 2019 14:01:32 IST
Also See
Highlights, India women vs England women, 1st T20I at Guwahati, Full Cricket Scorecard: Visitors take 1-0 lead with 41-run win
India women vs England women: Under-fire hosts eye snapping losing streak in 2nd T20I, keeping series hopes alive
India women vs England women: Mithali Raj disappointed on missing out on sweep, but says ODI series win is a confidence-booster