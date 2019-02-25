First Cricket
India women vs England women: Heather Knight blames batting unit for seven-wicket loss in second ODI

England conceded a 0-2 lead to hosts India after suffering their second consecutive loss. The visitors had lost the opening game by 66 runs.

Press Trust of India, Feb 25, 2019 18:57:47 IST

Mumbai: England women's team skipper Heather Knight Monday blamed her batting unit for the seven-wicket loss to hosts India in the second ODI here.

File image of Heather Knight. Image credit: Twitter/@englandcricket

These games are part of the ICC Women's championships and India have earned four points.

"In both games batting wise we have not given true account of ourselves. We have not lived up to the way, we know, we can play. Being three down in any game is very difficult to win and drag it back. India bowled very bowl today," Knight told reporters.

"They made it very difficult for us and didn't give us many scoring opportunities and created opportunities throughout the innings. As a batting unit we are very disappointed."

Shikha Pandey (4-18) and Jhulan Goswami (5-30) broke the back of the England top and middle-order and Knight lavished praise on the two Indian pacers.

"She (Shikha) swung the ball consistently. She came back for her second spell and still swung the ball. She didn't give us much to hit," said Knight about Shikha, who recorded her career-best figures in the 50-over format, surpassing her previous best of 4-34.

"She was very disciplined with the line and length that she bowled."

The England captain also had a word of praise for redoubtable veteran Jhulan Goswami, saying she has been a brilliant performer for her team.

"She bowled really well. She has been a brilliant performer for India throughout the year. She moved up front and she got a bit of extra bounce with a little bit of moisture on the wicket," said Knight.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 18:57:47 IST

