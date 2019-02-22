India women vs England women: Ekta Bisht says coach WV Raman helps figure out and rectify weaknesses
Ekta Bisht, who finished with fine figures of four for 25 against the current world champions, also credited newly-appointed coach WV Raman, for her success.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs MALW China Women beat Malaysia Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW India Women beat England Women by 66 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs HKW Thailand Women beat Hong Kong Women by 82 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs SCO Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 23rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 24th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Feb 24th, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW vs UAEW - Feb 24th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs KWTW - Feb 24th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pulwama attack: India boycotting Pakistan in World Cup makes no sense; team must prove a point on field
-
Travels through the Hindi belt: Chhattisgarh's job woes now haunt Congress as voters accuse party of not walking the talk
-
Total Dhamaal movie review: This asinine comedy proves Ajay Devgn should stick to action
-
Pulwama backlash shows there's no safe place in India for my people: The account of a distressed Kashmiri writer
-
Premier League: Liverpool face tough test against new-look Manchester United; Tottenham seek to sneak back into title race
-
US to review work authorisation for spouses of H-1B visa holders: Too early to say if it will impact Indian tech professionals, say industry experts
-
Islamic State faces defeat in Syria after US-backed SDF operations; withdrawal of American troops spells uncertainty for region
-
Marrying climate change and financial sustainability: The curious and troubling case of coal in India - II
-
In a remote Rajasthan national park, two women forest guards forge a friendship
-
देश युद्ध के पक्ष में नहीं लेकिन मुंहतोड़ जवाब के लिए तैयार रहे भारत: पाकिस्तानी सेना
-
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: बीसीसीआई ने पाकिस्तान के साथ खेलने का फैसला सरकार पर छोड़ा
-
गडकरी जी! पाक के साथ पानी की जंग कैसे कारगर होगी, सिंधु का पानी यमुना में कैसे लाएंगे?
-
PM Modi in Seol: पीएम मोदी को मिला सोल पीस प्राइज, कहा- निजी सम्मान नहीं, भारतीयों को समर्पित
-
कश्मीरी छात्रों पर हमले के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भेजा 11 राज्यों को नोटिस
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5798
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mumbai: Left-arm orthodox bowler Ekta Bisht, who starred in India women's 66-run win over England women in the opening ODI here on Friday, said this was the first time she had scalped three wickets in an over in the fifty over format although she has a hat-trick in T20 cricket.
The 33-year-old left arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh, who finished with fine figures of four for 25 against the current world champions, also credited newly-appointed coach WV Raman, for her success.
File image of Ekta Bisht. Twitter
"I have taken a hat-trick in T20, but this is the first time in ODIs that I have taken three wickets in an over. But, I have figures of 10 overs, 8 runs and 5 wickets against Pakistan," the Almora-born Bisht told reporters at the post match media conference.
Bisht took three wickets in the 41st over to seal India's win and help the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, and more importantly, grab two points in the ICC Women's Championship.
"Whenever Raman sir finds any fault, he makes it a point to come and rectify those errors. He stresses on little points and that helps us. Earlier, I was bowling sideways, but he told me to change that action a bit and that helped," said Bisht, crediting Raman, who started his career as a left-arm spinner.
Bisht also said that they expected the pitch to help the spinners later in the day.
"In the morning it looked the ball would skid. But later, when I spoke to Poonam (Yadav) and other spinners, we figured out that we will reap benefits in the second innings. With time, it will turn and it happened that way. Even other bowlers got help, she added.
She also praised pacers Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey for bowling well up front.
"When they were three down for 114, we decided not to give up. We fielded well and bowlers like Jhulan di and Shikha backed us well. Shikha bowled very well," Bisht said.
"Jhulan di and Shikha gave breakthroughs and took key wickets. When I came in the 11th over, my target was to keep up the pressure. I did not go for wickets. The idea was to restrict runs. Initially I bowled slow, but in the second spell the wicket had dried up. Then, I bowled my normal deliveries and did not try too many variations.
Updated Date:
Feb 22, 2019 18:54:24 IST
Also See
India women vs England women: Ekta Bisht's four-for helps hosts beat Heather Knight and Co by 66 runs in first ODI
India women vs England women: Heather Knight and Co chase history, look to target middle-order against weakened hosts hit by injuries
Highlights, India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's Championship, 1st ODI at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts go 1-0 up with 66-run win