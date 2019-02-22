First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st T20I Feb 21, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
ENG in WI | 1st ODI Feb 20, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
ENG in WI Feb 22, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 23, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India women vs England women: Ekta Bisht says coach WV Raman helps figure out and rectify weaknesses

Ekta Bisht, who finished with fine figures of four for 25 against the current world champions, also credited newly-appointed coach WV Raman, for her success.

Press Trust of India, Feb 22, 2019 18:54:24 IST

Mumbai: Left-arm orthodox bowler Ekta Bisht, who starred in India women's 66-run win over England women in the opening ODI here on Friday, said this was the first time she had scalped three wickets in an over in the fifty over format although she has a hat-trick in T20 cricket.

The 33-year-old left arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh, who finished with fine figures of four for 25 against the current world champions, also credited newly-appointed coach WV Raman, for her success.

File image of Ekta Bisht. Twitter

File image of Ekta Bisht. Twitter

"I have taken a hat-trick in T20, but this is the first time in ODIs that I have taken three wickets in an over. But, I have figures of 10 overs, 8 runs and 5 wickets against Pakistan," the Almora-born Bisht told reporters at the post match media conference.

Bisht took three wickets in the 41st over to seal India's win and help the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, and more importantly, grab two points in the ICC Women's Championship.

"Whenever Raman sir finds any fault, he makes it a point to come and rectify those errors. He stresses on little points and that helps us. Earlier, I was bowling sideways, but he told me to change that action a bit and that helped," said Bisht, crediting Raman, who started his career as a left-arm spinner.

Bisht also said that they expected the pitch to help the spinners later in the day.

"In the morning it looked the ball would skid. But later, when I spoke to Poonam (Yadav) and other spinners, we figured out that we will reap benefits in the second innings. With time, it will turn and it happened that way. Even other bowlers got help, she added.

She also praised pacers Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey for bowling well up front.

"When they were three down for 114, we decided not to give up. We fielded well and bowlers like Jhulan di and Shikha backed us well. Shikha bowled very well," Bisht said.

"Jhulan di and Shikha gave breakthroughs and took key wickets. When I came in the 11th over, my target was to keep up the pressure. I did not go for wickets. The idea was to restrict runs. Initially I bowled slow, but in the second spell the wicket had dried up. Then, I bowled my normal deliveries and did not try too many variations.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 18:54:24 IST

Tags : Cricket, Ekta Bisht, India Women Vs England Women, India Women Vs England Women 2019, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, WV Raman

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5798 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all