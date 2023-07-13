Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Score and Commentary, 3rd T20I at Mirpur

India W vs BAN W: Follow live scorecard, updates and ball-by-ball commentary from the Bangladesh vs India 3rd T20I at Mirpur.

India vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Score and Commentary, 3rd T20I at Mirpur

India hold a 2-0 lead in the T20I series and will be hoping for a series sweep against Bangladesh. Image: BCCI

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Bangladesh Women Vs India Women At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, 13 July, 2023

13 July, 2023
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Women

India Women

96/6 (18.2 ov)

3rd T20I
Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh Women

Yet To Bat

India Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss again and decided to put India into bat in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh at Mirpur on Thursday. India have already clinched the T20I series by winning the first two games of the three-match series.

While the first match was a regulation seven-wicket win, the second T20I turned out to be a thrilling affair with both teams scoring under 100 runs.

India batting first in the second match were restricted to 95/8 with Bangladesh spinners wreaking havoc with regular wickets. None of the Indian batters got into the 20s and Shafali Verma was the top scorer with 19 runs.

Related Articles

India

India vs Bangladesh Women Highlights, 1st T20I at Dhaka: Harmanpreet, Mandhana guide India to seven-wicket win

India

India vs Bangladesh Women: Focus on Harmanpreet and Co's batting against spin as hosts eye consolation win

As Bangladesh spinners spun a web around Indian batters, the Women in Blue innings accounted for 66 dot balls. The Indian batters apart from falling victim to some brilliant bowling and fielding were also guilty of poor shot selection and failing to rotate the strike.

In reply, Bangladesh too kept losing regular wickets but skipper Nigar Sultana led the chase from the front with a gritty 38 but her dismissal at the hands of Deepti Sharma in the penultimate over sealed the game for India.

Shafali Verma then took three wickets in the final and there was a run out also as Bangladesh were bowled out for 87.

On Thursday, the target for the Indian batters will be to improve their batting against spin bowlers. Most importantly they need to get the basics right. Get the singles and doubles, pile the pressure on the hosts and make the most of the loose deliveries.

Bangladesh on the other hand will be on the hunt for a consolation win.

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rashi Kanojiya

Bangladesh XI: Shamima Sultana, Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter

Published on: July 13, 2023 13:26:08 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

ICC re-elects Rashpal Bajwa, Mubashshir Usmani in CEC for 2 more years, Denmark's Butt is new entrant
First Cricket News

ICC re-elects Rashpal Bajwa, Mubashshir Usmani in CEC for 2 more years, Denmark's Butt is new entrant

Bajwa and Usmani were re-elected to serve another two-year term on the CEC and they will be joined by Umair Butt (Danish Cricket Association).

BCCI to lock in broadcast deal for 2023-2027 before Australia series; Afghanistan ODIs moved to January
First Cricket News

BCCI to lock in broadcast deal for 2023-2027 before Australia series; Afghanistan ODIs moved to January

India will play three ODIs against Australia before the World Cup, and after the mega-event, they will play five T20Is against the Kangaroos

Big Bash League 13 to start on 7 December with Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars match
First Cricket News

Big Bash League 13 to start on 7 December with Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars match

The upcoming BBL 13 season will include a new-look 40-match fixture and four-game finals series.