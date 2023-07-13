India Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss again and decided to put India into bat in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh at Mirpur on Thursday. India have already clinched the T20I series by winning the first two games of the three-match series.

While the first match was a regulation seven-wicket win, the second T20I turned out to be a thrilling affair with both teams scoring under 100 runs.

India batting first in the second match were restricted to 95/8 with Bangladesh spinners wreaking havoc with regular wickets. None of the Indian batters got into the 20s and Shafali Verma was the top scorer with 19 runs.

As Bangladesh spinners spun a web around Indian batters, the Women in Blue innings accounted for 66 dot balls. The Indian batters apart from falling victim to some brilliant bowling and fielding were also guilty of poor shot selection and failing to rotate the strike.

In reply, Bangladesh too kept losing regular wickets but skipper Nigar Sultana led the chase from the front with a gritty 38 but her dismissal at the hands of Deepti Sharma in the penultimate over sealed the game for India.

Shafali Verma then took three wickets in the final and there was a run out also as Bangladesh were bowled out for 87.

On Thursday, the target for the Indian batters will be to improve their batting against spin bowlers. Most importantly they need to get the basics right. Get the singles and doubles, pile the pressure on the hosts and make the most of the loose deliveries.

Bangladesh on the other hand will be on the hunt for a consolation win.

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rashi Kanojiya

Bangladesh XI: Shamima Sultana, Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter