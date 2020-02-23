India will look to come out all guns blazing at the WACA Ground in Perth when they take on Bangladesh in their second Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The Women in Blue made a fantastic start to their World Cup campaign by beating defending champions and hosts Australia by 17 runs.

The chief architect of India’s win was leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who finished with outstanding figures of 4/19. Yadav was assisted by medium-pacer Shikha Pandey, who picked up three wickets and conceded only 14 runs, finishing with an economy rate of 3.65.

However, India were in a spot of bother as far as their batting is concerned as they could only post 132/4 on the board. Apart from Deepti Sharma (49) and Shafali Verma (29), the remaining batting line up looked rusty and failed to make much of an impact. Among the Aussies, Alyssa Healy (51) and Ashleigh Gardner (34) did put up a fight but that was not enough to get the hosts past the finish line.

India do have winning momentum on their side but they can’t afford to take Bangladesh lightly as their eastern neighbours had beaten them twice in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup.

Here's all you need to know about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh:

When is the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup match?

The India women vs Bangladesh women clash will take place on 24 February, Monday.

Where is ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh match taking place?

The India women vs Bangladesh women clash will take place at the WACA Ground in Perth.

At what time does ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh fixture will begin at 04:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh match?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both standard as well as the HD format.

Where can I watch India vs Bangladesh match online?

The live streaming of the match will be available on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Squads:

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Bangladesh women: Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk), Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana.

