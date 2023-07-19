Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India women vs Bangladesh women 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score

India women vs Bangladesh women live score, 2nd ODI in Mirpur: Follow live score, updates and commentary of INDW vs BANW.

India take on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series in Dhaka. Image: Twitter @BCBtigers

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Bangladesh Women Vs India Women At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, 19 July, 2023

19 July, 2023
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Women

India Women

228/8 (50.0 ov)

2nd ODI
Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh Women

14/2 (5.0 ov)

India women vs Bangladesh women preview: In the first ODI, Marufa Akther and Rabeya Khan emerged key figures in Bangladesh’s first win against India in ODIs. India were bowled out for 113 and lost by 40 runs. This came after Amanjot Kaur, on ODI debut, picked up a four-wicket haul to restrict Bangladesh to 152. The game was then reduced to 44 overs each owing to a two-hour rain delay.

In the 1st ODI, India had left out Shafali Verma and handed debuts to Amanjot and B Anusha. The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the hosts to just 152 but the batters failed to do their job. On a slowing surface, India went from 91/5 to 91/8 in no time.

Bangladesh, thus, lead the three-match series 1-0 and a win here would be a massive feat for them. For India, though, it would add to the multiple question marks that persist amid the switcheroo of squads and selections. Not that there is anyone answering anything to begin with.

