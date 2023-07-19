India women vs Bangladesh women live score, 2nd ODI in Mirpur: Follow live score, updates and commentary of INDW vs BANW.
India women vs Bangladesh women preview: In the first ODI, Marufa Akther and Rabeya Khan emerged key figures in Bangladesh’s first win against India in ODIs. India were bowled out for 113 and lost by 40 runs. This came after Amanjot Kaur, on ODI debut, picked up a four-wicket haul to restrict Bangladesh to 152. The game was then reduced to 44 overs each owing to a two-hour rain delay.
In the 1st ODI, India had left out Shafali Verma and handed debuts to Amanjot and B Anusha. The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the hosts to just 152 but the batters failed to do their job. On a slowing surface, India went from 91/5 to 91/8 in no time.
Bangladesh, thus, lead the three-match series 1-0 and a win here would be a massive feat for them. For India, though, it would add to the multiple question marks that persist amid the switcheroo of squads and selections. Not that there is anyone answering anything to begin with.
