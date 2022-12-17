India Women and Australia Women will square off for the fourth T20 International of the five-match series at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on 17 December at 7:00 PM IST. The Aussies head to the venue with a 2-1 lead in the series, while the Indian side will aim to keep the competition alive with a win in the crucial fixture.

Australia started off their tour in style, winning the first game quite easily. However, India, coming off as the champions of the Asia Cup, did not wait long to level the series. India opener Smiriti Mandhana went all guns blazing in the second fixture awarding her side a much-needed victory in the nail-biting affair, which had to be decided by a super over.

In the third match, asking to bat first, Australia posted a decent total of 172 runs. Though Indian bowlers put up some pressure in the beginning, Ellyse Perry turned out to be the show-stopper, smashing 75 runs off 47 deliveries. Among others, Grace Harris played an impressive cameo and contributed 41 runs to the scoresheet in just 18 balls.

Later on, the Australian bowlers put on a great show and managed to restrict the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit 21 runs behind the target. Only four Indian batters including Shafali Verma, skipper Kaur, and Deepti Sharma breached the 20-run mark. Verma topped the list with 52 runs off 41 deliveries.

As the two sides prepare to square off against each other, here is all you need to know about the 4th INDW vs AUSW T20I:

When will the India Women (INDW) vs Australia Women (AUSW) 4th T20I be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I will be played on 17 December, Saturday.

Where will the India Women (INDW) vs Australia Women(AUSW) 4th T20I be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the India Women (INDW) vs Australia Women(AUSW) 4th T20I start?

The India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women (INDW) vs Australia Women(AUSW) 4th T20I?

The India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I digitally watch the live streaming of the India Women (INDW) vs Australia Women(AUSW) 4th T20I?

The India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. You can also follow firstpost.com for Live scores and updates.

India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I Predicted Playing XIs:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Meghna Singh.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(c/wk), Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth.