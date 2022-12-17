Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and Australia at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, with the Women in Blue hoping to bounce back from their 21-run loss on Wednesday and level the five-match series.
Preview: With world champions Australia getting back to winning ways after a clinical show with bat and ball on Wednesday, Team India face a must-win situation in the fourth T20I against the Alyssa Healy-led side in Mumbai on Saturday.
India had bounced back in style after getting thrashed by nine wickets in the opening game, forcing the match to go into the Super Over where they were able to hold their nerve and eke out a series-clinching win. Australia, however, recovered from a shaky start in the third game, posting a competitive 173-run target before capitalising on India’s batting errors to restrict them to 151.
Though the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue produced an improved performance with the ball after collecting just one wicket across the first two games, they will hope to get their act with the bat right. The Indians, after all, were going strong at 106/2 before suffering a batting collapse, with none of the remaining batters able to stitch match-saving partnerships.
Squads:
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia.
Australia: Alyssa Healy(wk/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Amanda Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth, Heather Graham.
Wicketkeeper-batter Healy will be leading world champions Australia in Meg Lanning's absence in the five-match T20I series in India starting Friday.
IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I Highlights: India lose wickets in a cluster in the middle and slog overs to fall 21 runs short of the Australian total in the end, conceding a 2-1 series lead to Alyssa Healy and Co.
Ellyse Perry (75) and Darcie Brown (2/19) star with bat and ball respectively as the Alyssa Healy-led side bounce back from their Super Over defeat with a 21-run win at the Brabourne Stadium