Australia XI
Australia's playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
IND W vs AUS W Semi-Final LIVE: Follow live score and ball-by-ball updates in India vs Australia at the Women's T20 World Cup.
India XI
Harmanpreet Kaur is fit to lead India after running high fever earlier. She has passed the fitness test today.
India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh
Newlands looks pretty great, doesn't it?
Hello and welcome to Newlands, Cape Town.— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 23, 2023
The stage is set for our semi-final against Australia.#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/nyJcqtzVCa
TOSS!
Australia have won the toss and opted to bat against India
What India need to do to beat Australia?
It is a massive task ahead for India against Australia. They need to be on the money on all factors (and even then it may not be enough). We take a look at the aspects that could make all the difference. [Read: A detailed look]
Head-to-head
Australia beat India in the previous T20 World Cup final, by 85 runs, at home and more recently at the Commonwealth Games gold medal match in Birmingham last year.
In total, they've played each other 30 times. Australia have won 22, India 7, No Result 1.
In the last 10: Australia 8, India 1.
In T20 World Cups: Australia 3, India 2
Preview
Having put up a patchy performance in the Women’s T20 World Cup thus far, India will have to lift their game drastically against Australia in the first semi-final.
Women’s T20 World Cup, India vs Australia Preview: India will play defending champions Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa on Thursday.
India and Australia met in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne in 2020. The match was won by the hosts by 85 runs.
Australia, the world’s number-one women’s T20 cricket team, have won the T20 World Cup five times in seven editions. India ranked fourth, have only made it to the final once.
The two teams have contested in T20 match 30 times. India have only won six matches, whereas Australia have won 22. One match ended in a tie, while another ended in a draw.
India have not beaten Australia in their last 11 matches and will be the underdogs on Thursday. Australia’s women’s cricket team won all four of their group matches, while India finished second with one loss and three wins. India lost their match against England, who will face South Africa in the second semi-final on Friday.
In the end, India made it through with relative ease, despite the loss to England in their third match. Wins over Pakistan and West Indies saw Harmanpreet Kaur’s side begin the tournament well, and they were effectively already through when they took to the field to play Ireland in their final match due to a superior net run rate.
(with inputs from ANI)
