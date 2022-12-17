Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I LIVE: IND 52/3; Aussies on top as Rodrigues departs cheaply
LIVE SCORE, IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I Updates: India lose Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma inside the powerplay, dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner and Darcie Brown respectively.

21:13 (IST)
wkt

India women vs Australia women 4th T20I Live Score

OUT! Soft dismissal for Jemimah Rodrigues, who ends up hitting the ball straight to Darcie Brown at short fine leg after spinner Alana King fires one down leg. Simple enough catch for Brown inside the circle as India lose their third wicket. IND 49/3

Rodrigues c Brown b King 8(11)

21:13 (IST)
wkt

INDW vs AUSW 4th T20I Live Score

After 6 overs,India Women 44/2 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 6 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 1)

Jemimah Rodrigues gets off the mark with a boundary off Ellyse Perry in the fifth over, cutting the ball past point. Shafali Verma collects back-to-back fours in the following over before perishing while attempting a hat-trick of boundaries, mishitting the ball towards mid off where Perry pulls off a fine catch running backwards. With both openers back in the hut at the end of the powerplay, Australia would already be staring at an unassailable 3-1 series lead today!

Verma c Perry b Brown 20(16)

21:00 (IST)

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Score

After 4 overs,India Women 28/1 ( Shafali Verma 11 , Jemimah Rodrigues 0)

Gardner is brought into the over in the third over, and she delivers with the ball after an attacking 42 with the bat earlier, getting Mandhana caught-behind for 16. Change of ends for Darcie Brown, who replaces Schutt in the fourth over. Jemimah Rodrigues, meanwhile, is yet to score after walking out to the crease following Mandhana's exit.

20:56 (IST)
wkt

India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Score

OUT! Mandhana falls after getting off to a promising start, getting caught-behind off Ashleigh Gardner's bowling with Beth Mooney, donning the wicketkeeper's gloves in Alyssa Healy's injury-forced absence, completing the catch after a fumble. IND 23/1

Mandhana c Mooney b Gardner 16(10)

20:51 (IST)

India vs Australia Live Score

After 2 overs,India Women 21/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 15 , Shafali Verma 5)

Quite the confident start from the Indians with 21 runs coming off the first two overs — bowled by Darcie Brown and Megan Schutt respectively — including a boundary to Mandhana off the very first ball. Verma follows up with a lovely cover drive four balls later to open her account. Schutt goes for eight runs in the subsequent over, including a boundary to Mandhana off the third.

20:49 (IST)

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma walk out to open the Indian innings, with the former hoping to play a big knock today after falling early on Wednesday. Darcie Brown to bowl the first over.

20:30 (IST)

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Score

After 20 overs,Australia Women 188/3 ( Ellyse Perry 72 , Grace Harris 27)


Absolute carnage out there at the Brabourne Stadium in the death overs, with Ellyse Perry smashing the Indian attack to all parts of the south Mumbai ground to help Australia post a daunting 188/3, remaining unbeaten on 72 off just 42 deliveries in the process! Grace Harris too has played her part in the unbroken fourth-wicket stand worth 48 off just 20 balls with an unbeaten 27 off 12.


The Aussies were 73/2 after 11 overs, and needed a boost to get past the 150-mark. They got more than that in the end, with 115 runs coming off the next nine, including 43 off the last 3!

20:17 (IST)

India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Score

After 18 overs,Australia Women 161/3 ( Ellyse Perry 57 , Grace Harris 15)

Grace Harris is off to a confident start after coming in place of Ashleigh Gardner, collecting a boundary off her first ball off Deepti Sharma before bringing up the 150 for the Aussies with back-to-back fours off Renuka Singh. Perry ends the over with her seventh boundary, smashing a full, wide delivery through point. Two more overs to go. Can Australia go past 180 from here?

20:13 (IST)
wkt

India vs Australia Live Score

OUT! Deepti finally gets the breakthrough, ending the partnership that was just six shy of the century mark, as Ashleigh Gardner ends up mistiming her shot after skipping down the track, looking to smash the ball over the boundary rope for a fourth time. Harleen Deol comfortably grabs this in front of the long on boundary. AUS 140/3

Gardner c Deol b Deepti 42(27)

20:06 (IST)
fifty

India women vs Australia women Live Score

Fifty for Ellyse Perry, her second on the bounce after her match-winning 75 off 47 balls on Wednesday! She has been in equally great nick today, taking 32 deliveries to bring up the milestone, collecting six fours and two maximums along the way. She brings up the fifty with a four and a single off Sarvani at the start of the 16th over. AUS 127/2

18:40 (IST)

India Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur

One change for the hosts, with Harleen Deol coming in for Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
18:35 (IST)

TOSS: Team India win the toss, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opts to field
India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I LIVE: IND 52/3; Aussies on top as Rodrigues departs cheaply

India women vs Australia women, LIVE Cricket Score: Australia captain Alyssa Healy and India counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the series trophy. AFP

Preview: With world champions Australia getting back to winning ways after a clinical show with bat and ball on Wednesday, Team India face a must-win situation in the fourth T20I against the Alyssa Healy-led side in Mumbai on Saturday.

India had bounced back in style after getting thrashed by nine wickets in the opening game, forcing the match to go into the Super Over where they were able to hold their nerve and eke out a series-clinching win. Australia, however, recovered from a shaky start in the third game, posting a competitive 173-run target before capitalising on India’s batting errors to restrict them to 151.

Though the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue produced an improved performance with the ball after collecting just one wicket across the first two games, they will hope to get their act with the bat right. The Indians, after all, were going strong at 106/2 before suffering a batting collapse, with none of the remaining batters able to stitch match-saving partnerships.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia.

Australia: Alyssa Healy(wk/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Amanda Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth, Heather Graham.

Updated Date: December 17, 2022 21:09:31 IST

