IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Score

After 20 overs,Australia Women 188/3 ( Ellyse Perry 72 , Grace Harris 27)



Absolute carnage out there at the Brabourne Stadium in the death overs, with Ellyse Perry smashing the Indian attack to all parts of the south Mumbai ground to help Australia post a daunting 188/3, remaining unbeaten on 72 off just 42 deliveries in the process! Grace Harris too has played her part in the unbroken fourth-wicket stand worth 48 off just 20 balls with an unbeaten 27 off 12.



The Aussies were 73/2 after 11 overs, and needed a boost to get past the 150-mark. They got more than that in the end, with 115 runs coming off the next nine, including 43 off the last 3!