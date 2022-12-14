Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 69/3; Vaidya strikes as Mooney departs for 30

India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Women Vs Australia Women At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 14 December, 2022

14 December, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia Women

Australia Women

72/3 (9.0 ov)

3rd T20I
India Women

India Women

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Australia Women India Women
72/3 (9.0 ov) - R/R 8

Play In Progress

Ellyse Perry - 0

Ashleigh Gardner - 3

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ellyse Perry Batting 35 23 5 1
Ashleigh Gardner Batting 3 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Renuka Singh 2 0 13 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 69/3 (8.3)

3 (3) R/R: 6

Beth Mooney 30(22) S.R (136.36)

c Shafali Verma b Devika Vaidya
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 69/3; Vaidya strikes as Mooney departs for 30

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 69/3; Vaidya strikes as Mooney departs for 30

IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I LIVE cricket score and updates: Devika Vaidya breaks the third-wicket stand by dismissing Beth Mooney for 30

19:37 (IST)
four

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Score

FOUR! Beth Mooney dances down the track and lofts the ball over extra cover off Deepti Sharma to bring up the fifty-partnership with Ellyse Perry with a boundary! Excellent partnership for the Aussies, one that has brought them back in the game after losing two wickets early! AUS 58/2

Full Scorecard
19:30 (IST)

INDW vs AUSW 3rd T20I Live

After 6 overs,Australia Women 43/2 ( Beth Mooney 14 , Ellyse Perry 25)

Australia have made a decent recovery from the poor start, with Perry and Mooney adding nearly 40 runs for the third wicket to take the visitors to 43/2 at the end of the powerplay. Perry collects back-to-back fours off Deepti off the last two balls of the sixth over to move to 25, and appears in fairly good rhythm at the moment.

Full Scorecard
19:24 (IST)

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live

After 4 overs,Australia Women 26/2 ( Beth Mooney 11 , Ellyse Perry 12)

Australia haven’t wasted much time in going for a counterattack after losing Healy and McGrath early as Perry and Mooney, the batters currently at the middle, collect 17 runs in the next two overs after the visitors are reduced to 9/2 in the first two.

Full Scorecard
19:16 (IST)
wkt

India v Australia Live Score 3rd T20I

BOWLED ER! Anjali Sarvani strikes from the other end! Tahlia McGrath had caused plenty of damage with her willow in the last two games, but has to depart for 1 today as Sarvani manages to breach her defence, rattling the stumps behind her as Australia lose another wicket early in the game. AUS 5/2

McGrath b Sarvani 1(4)

Full Scorecard
19:14 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Score

OUT! Renuka Singh with the early strike, as Team India get off to an ideal start in their quest to gain the series lead! Foxes Alyssa Healy with the inswinger, trapping her plumb in front of the wickets, as Australia lose their first wicket with just two on board. AUS 2/1

Healy LBW Renuka 1(2)

Full Scorecard
19:07 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live

Renuka Singh will bowl the first over of the Australia innings, with skipper Alyssa Healy walking out to the centre with Beth Mooney

Full Scorecard
18:53 (IST)

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

Three changes for the Aussies:

IN: Harris, Carey, Brown; OUT: Litchfield, Graham, Garth

Full Scorecard
18:52 (IST)

India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur


Just one change for the hosts: Rajeshwari Gayakwad replaces Meghana Singh

Full Scorecard
18:33 (IST)

TOSS: Team India win the toss, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opts to field

Full Scorecard
18:30 (IST)

The action shifts to Mumbai's iconic Brabourne, which will host the remainder of the series
 

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
19:37 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Score

FOUR! Beth Mooney dances down the track and lofts the ball over extra cover off Deepti Sharma to bring up the fifty-partnership with Ellyse Perry with a boundary! Excellent partnership for the Aussies, one that has brought them back in the game after losing two wickets early! AUS 58/2
19:16 (IST)

India v Australia Live Score 3rd T20I

BOWLED ER! Anjali Sarvani strikes from the other end! Tahlia McGrath had caused plenty of damage with her willow in the last two games, but has to depart for 1 today as Sarvani manages to breach her defence, rattling the stumps behind her as Australia lose another wicket early in the game. AUS 5/2

McGrath b Sarvani 1(4)
19:14 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Score

OUT! Renuka Singh with the early strike, as Team India get off to an ideal start in their quest to gain the series lead! Foxes Alyssa Healy with the inswinger, trapping her plumb in front of the wickets, as Australia lose their first wicket with just two on board. AUS 2/1

Healy LBW Renuka 1(2)
18:53 (IST)

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

Three changes for the Aussies:

IN: Harris, Carey, Brown; OUT: Litchfield, Graham, Garth
18:52 (IST)

India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur


Just one change for the hosts: Rajeshwari Gayakwad replaces Meghana Singh
18:33 (IST)

TOSS: Team India win the toss, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opts to field
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 69/3; Vaidya strikes as Mooney departs for 30

India women vs Australia women, LIVE Cricket Score: Australia captain Alyssa Healy and India counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the series trophy. AFP

3rd T20I Preview: Buoyed by their thrilling series-leveling victory after taking the game into the Super Over, the India women’s cricket team will hope to surge ahead in the five-match series against Australia in the third T20I at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

The action shifts to Brabourne Stadium in the southern end of Mumbai, just a few kilometres away from the Wankhede Stadium where the BCCI is headquartered.

The Women in Blue made a fine comeback in the second T20I in front of a sold-out DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai after suffering a nine-wicket thrashing in the opening game.

While the Indians could collect just one wicket in the second game as well, it was their batting department that primarily helped stage the turnaround, with Smriti Mandhana (79) and Richa Ghosh (26 not out) helping the side finish level on scores after being set 188 to win.

India would then score 20 runs in the Super Over, 13 of which came of Mandhana’s bat. Seamer Renuka Singh would then bowl out a tidy over to ensure the hosts were abreast with the world champions heading into the third game.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia.

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Darcie Brown.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 14, 2022 19:41:56 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: David Warner still in contention for Test series' berth, says coach McDonald
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: David Warner still in contention for Test series' berth, says coach McDonald

At 36, Warner is at the business end of his career and has already declared that he will take a call on his Test cricket future after this season.

Watch: How Mandhana, Renuka helped India stun Australia in Super Over in 2nd T20I
Sports

Watch: How Mandhana, Renuka helped India stun Australia in Super Over in 2nd T20I

India women beat Australia by four runs in the Super Over of the 2nd T20I to level the series 1-1.

Injured Pooja Vastrakar ruled out as India announce squad for Australia T20Is
First Cricket News

Injured Pooja Vastrakar ruled out as India announce squad for Australia T20Is

Pooja Vastrakar was not considered for selection for the Australia tour of India owing to an injury.