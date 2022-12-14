3rd T20I Preview: Buoyed by their thrilling series-leveling victory after taking the game into the Super Over, the India women’s cricket team will hope to surge ahead in the five-match series against Australia in the third T20I at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

The action shifts to Brabourne Stadium in the southern end of Mumbai, just a few kilometres away from the Wankhede Stadium where the BCCI is headquartered.

The Women in Blue made a fine comeback in the second T20I in front of a sold-out DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai after suffering a nine-wicket thrashing in the opening game.

While the Indians could collect just one wicket in the second game as well, it was their batting department that primarily helped stage the turnaround, with Smriti Mandhana (79) and Richa Ghosh (26 not out) helping the side finish level on scores after being set 188 to win.

India would then score 20 runs in the Super Over, 13 of which came of Mandhana’s bat. Seamer Renuka Singh would then bowl out a tidy over to ensure the hosts were abreast with the world champions heading into the third game.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia.

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Darcie Brown.

