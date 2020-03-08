Latest Updates, India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final: India have the edge going into the final. They beaten Australia once in the tournament and are unbeaten so far. Australia have the talent to defend their title and a big advantage for them is playing the final at home.

Preview: With sights set on their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title, India will look to come out all guns blazing when they take on four-time champions and hosts Australia in the summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India announced themselves as a force to be reckoned with after a 17-run victory over defending champions and favourites Australia in the lung opener. The Women in Blue continued their fine run with wins over Bangladesh (by 18 runs), New Zealand (by 4 runs) and Sri Lanka (by seven wickets). The Women in Blue cemented a spot in the finale by virtue of topping their group’s points table as their last-four clash against England was washed out.

Four-time champions Australia, on the other hand, suffered their only loss against India. There was no looking back from then onwards and the hosts went on to defeat Sri Lanka (by five wickets), Bangladesh (by 86 runs), New Zealand (by four runs) and South Africa (by five runs by virtue of the D/L method).

Given India’s sensational unbeaten run and their win in the lung opener, Australia will have their task cut out and look to bring their A game as the Indians have looked a class apart in the tournament.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh.

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland.