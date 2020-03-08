-
upcomingAFGIRE
venueGreater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater NoidaMar 8th, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
-
upcomingESPGER
venueDesert Springs Cricket Ground, AlmeriaMar 8th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingESPGER
venueDesert Springs Cricket Ground, AlmeriaMar 8th, 2020, 06:30 PM IST
-
upcomingINDWAUSW
venueMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), MelbourneMar 8th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSAWAUSW
venueCity Oval, PietermaritzburgMar 22nd, 2020, 01:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSAWAUSW
venueCity Oval, PietermaritzburgMar 25th, 2020, 01:00 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
resultsAUSW134/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.70SAW92/5 (13.0 ovr) R/R: 7.08Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 5 runs (D/L method)
-
resultsTHAW150/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.50Match Abandoned
-
resultsAUSW155/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.75NZW151/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.55Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 4 runs
-
resultsBANW91/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.55SLW92/1 (15.3 ovr) R/R: 6.01Sri Lanka Women beat Bangladesh Women by 9 wickets
-
resultsAUS254/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.08SA258/4 (45.3 ovr) R/R: 5.70South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
-
resultsMAL132/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.60HK133/4 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 7.19Hong Kong beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
-
resultsSL155/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.75WI158/3 (17.0 ovr) R/R: 9.29West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
resultsIRE172/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.60AFG133/5 (15.0 ovr) R/R: 8.87Afghanistan beat Ireland by 11 runs (D/L method)
Live Updates
India vs Australia, LIVE SCORE, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Final: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co aim to make history in summit clash
Date: Sunday, 08 March, 2020 11:38 IST
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Yet to Start
Highlights
Even though India have beaten Australia once in the tournament, in their first match itself, there won't be any favourites coming into the summit clash. If anything, Australia would have the upper hand, playing in front of their home crowd, in familiar conditions and with the reputation of bringing their A-game to the big matches. That's what makes this final so special. Two evenly matched teams aiming to create the biggest spectacle in international women's sporting history, on 8th March - the International Women's Day.
Katy Perry's performance is bound to bring in a huge crowd. Here we see her interacting with the Indian team.
🤳📸🤩🏆#FILLTHEMCG | #T20WorldCup | @katyperry pic.twitter.com/ZXlScBqn58— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020
The hallowed turf of the Melbourne Cricket Ground is ready. This match could see the largest attendance for a women's sporting event ever, as the ICC aims to make a world record. We'll have to wait and see if that happens.
From the stands to the middle in 14 seconds ⚡#T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/UPqSJ8RVSz— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020
As in men's cricket, the India vs Australia rivalry in women's cricket has also gained steam over the years. Here's a look at some of the recent clashes between the two sides in the Women's T20 World Cup over the years.
The Indian women's team will have to overcome big match pressure as it aims to exorcise the ghosts of the past in the T20 World Cup final against habitual winners Australia in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Read the preview of the Women's T20 World Cup final here.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final between India and Australia at the MCG.
Massive day for both the teams. Australia, the defending champions and the most successful team in the format, will look to clinch their fifth title while Harmanpreet Kaur's India will aim to take home their maiden World Cup trophy.
India have the edge going into the final. They have beaten Australia once in the tournament and are unbeaten so far. Australia have the talent to defend their title and a big advantage for them is playing the final at home.
Hopefully, it will be an exciting match. We'll get you all the updates so stay tuned.
Latest Updates, India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final: India have the edge going into the final. They beaten Australia once in the tournament and are unbeaten so far. Australia have the talent to defend their title and a big advantage for them is playing the final at home.
Preview: With sights set on their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title, India will look to come out all guns blazing when they take on four-time champions and hosts Australia in the summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
India announced themselves as a force to be reckoned with after a 17-run victory over defending champions and favourites Australia in the lung opener. The Women in Blue continued their fine run with wins over Bangladesh (by 18 runs), New Zealand (by 4 runs) and Sri Lanka (by seven wickets). The Women in Blue cemented a spot in the finale by virtue of topping their group’s points table as their last-four clash against England was washed out.
Four-time champions Australia, on the other hand, suffered their only loss against India. There was no looking back from then onwards and the hosts went on to defeat Sri Lanka (by five wickets), Bangladesh (by 86 runs), New Zealand (by four runs) and South Africa (by five runs by virtue of the D/L method).
Given India’s sensational unbeaten run and their win in the lung opener, Australia will have their task cut out and look to bring their A game as the Indians have looked a class apart in the tournament.
Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh.
Australia: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland.
Updated Date: