India women vs Australia women, Highlights, Women's T20 tri-series, Full Cricket Score: All-round Ellyse Perry show sees Aussies win by 4 wickets
Ellyse Perry struck 49 runs, took four wickets and a catch against India women as Australia chased down the 104 run target with 7 balls and 4 wickets to spare.
Australia Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
Canberra: The Indian women's team will look for an improved show in the fielding department to complement its fine bowling when it takes on Australia in its second game of the tri-series on Sunday.
Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 42 to take India home against England in the first match of the women's triangular T20I series. Image courtesy: Twitter/ICC
India are on top of the points table after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side beat England by five wickets in the tournament opener on Friday.
India put up a good bowling performance, led by their spinners, to restrict England to 147, which was followed by a match-winning unbeaten 42-run knock by skipper Harmanpreet.
In the bating department, the top four including young Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmapreet were all among runs, but the middle order comprising Veda Krishnamurthy and Taniya Bhatia struggled.
However, India were far from impressive when it came to fielding with Harmanpreet, Jemimah and Veda dropping catches, apart from misfields, and they will look to quickly pull up their socks.
"I'm really happy that our young players could play with freedom. We have to work hard on our fielding. We need to improve." Harmanpreet had said after the match.
Defending T20I world champions Australia, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back after going down to England in a thrilling game that was decided via Super Over on Saturday.
The Australian bowlers remained largely unsuccessful against England as only opener Beth Mooney starred with the bat.
The home side will take confidence from the fact that India had lost both their matches against them in the tri-nation T20I series in 2018.
Squads:
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (captain), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns, Tayla Vlaeminck
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parween, Poonam Yadav.
With inputs from PTI
Feb 02, 2020 11:43:00 IST
