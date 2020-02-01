First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 4th T20I Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
IND in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IND in NZ Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
ENG in SA Feb 04, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India women vs Australia women, Highlights, Women's T20 tri-series, Full Cricket Score: All-round Ellyse Perry show sees Aussies win by 4 wickets

Ellyse Perry struck 49 runs, took four wickets and a catch against India women as Australia chased down the 104 run target with 7 balls and 4 wickets to spare.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 02, 2020 11:43:00 IST

Australia Women beat India Women by 4 wickets

103/9
Overs
20.0
R/R
5.15
Fours
11
Sixes
2
Extras
1
104/6
Overs
18.5
R/R
5.62
Fours
14
Sixes
1
Extras
1

Canberra: The Indian women's team will look for an improved show in the fielding department to complement its fine bowling when it takes on Australia in its second game of the tri-series on Sunday.

India women vs Australia women, Highlights, Womens T20 tri-series, Full Cricket Score: All-round Ellyse Perry show sees Aussies win by 4 wickets

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 42 to take India home against England in the first match of the women's triangular T20I series. Image courtesy: Twitter/ICC

India are on top of the points table after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side beat England by five wickets in the tournament opener on Friday.

India put up a good bowling performance, led by their spinners, to restrict England to 147, which was followed by a match-winning unbeaten 42-run knock by skipper Harmanpreet.

In the bating department, the top four including young Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmapreet were all among runs, but the middle order comprising Veda Krishnamurthy and Taniya Bhatia struggled.

However, India were far from impressive when it came to fielding with Harmanpreet, Jemimah and Veda dropping catches, apart from misfields, and they will look to quickly pull up their socks.

"I'm really happy that our young players could play with freedom. We have to work hard on our fielding. We need to improve." Harmanpreet had said after the match.

Defending T20I world champions Australia, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back after going down to England in a thrilling game that was decided via Super Over on Saturday.

The Australian bowlers remained largely unsuccessful against England as only opener Beth Mooney starred with the bat.

The home side will take confidence from the fact that India had lost both their matches against them in the tri-nation T20I series in 2018.

Squads:

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (captain), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns, Tayla Vlaeminck

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parween, Poonam Yadav.

With inputs from PTI  

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2020 11:43:00 IST

Tags : Australia, Beth Mooney, Cricket, Deepti Sharma, England, Harmanpreet Kaur, India, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, t20i Cricket, Taniya Bhatia, Veda Krishnamurthy, Women's t20 Tri Series 2020

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all