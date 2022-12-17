India women vs Australia women 4th T20I Live Score

After 20 overs,India Women 181/5 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 40 , Deepti Sharma 12)

The experience Megan Schutt holds her nerve in the tense final over as Australia pull off a thrilling seven-run win and clinch the five-match T20I series with a game to spare!

Deepti, who kept the strike with a single at the end of the previous over, keeps India hanging by a thread with a boundary off the first and the fourth deliveries — with a couple of singles coming between these two balls — and bringing the equation down to 10 off 2. Needing a four or a six to keep India alive, she ends up collecting just a single off the fifth as the experienced Schutt cramps her for room with a full delivery. Ghosh too can collect just a single off the last ball, finishing unbeaten on 40 off 19.