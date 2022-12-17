Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India Women vs Australia Women 4th Highlights: IND 181/5; Aussies win by 7 runs, clinch series

India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Women Vs Australia Women At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 17 December, 2022

17 December, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia Women

Australia Women

188/3 (20.0 ov)

4th T20I
India Women

India Women

181/5 (20.0 ov)

Australia Women beat India Women by 7 runs

Live Blog
Australia Women India Women
188/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.4 181/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.05

Match Ended

Australia Women beat India Women by 7 runs

Deepti Sharma - 12

Richa Ghosh (W) - 20

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Richa Ghosh (W) not out 40 19 4 2
Deepti Sharma not out 12 8 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Megan Schutt 4 0 44 0
Ashleigh Gardner 4 0 20 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 149/5 (17.2)

32 (32) R/R: 12

Devika Vaidya 32(26) S.R (123.07)

st Beth Mooney b Ashleigh Gardner
India Women vs Australia Women 4th Highlights: IND 181/5; Aussies win by 7 runs, clinch series

India Women vs Australia Women 4th Highlights: IND 181/5; Aussies win by 7 runs, clinch series

Highlights, IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I Updates: Richa Ghosh remains unbeaten on 40 off 19 balls, her attacking knock going in vain as Australia pull off a thrilling seven-run win to clinch the series with a game to spare

22:25 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the fourth T20I between India and Australia at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, with the Aussies pulling off a series-clinching win in the end after suffering a scare late in the game. On behalf of the sports desk at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!

Full Scorecard
22:23 (IST)

Ashleigh Gardner is the Player of the Match for her 27-ball 42 as well as her haul of 2/20, which included the wicket of opener Smriti Mandhana

Full Scorecard
22:18 (IST)

Another outstanding knock from Ghosh

Full Scorecard
22:17 (IST)

Did Richa miss a trick by not retaining strike for the final over?

Full Scorecard
22:17 (IST)

Another game that went down the wire between these two sides

Full Scorecard
22:05 (IST)

India women vs Australia women 4th T20I Live Score

After 20 overs,India Women 181/5 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 40 , Deepti Sharma 12)

The experience Megan Schutt holds her nerve in the tense final over as Australia pull off a thrilling seven-run win and clinch the five-match T20I series with a game to spare!

Deepti, who kept the strike with a single at the end of the previous over, keeps India hanging by a thread with a boundary off the first and the fourth deliveries — with a couple of singles coming between these two balls — and bringing the equation down to 10 off 2. Needing a four or a six to keep India alive, she ends up collecting just a single off the fifth as the experienced Schutt cramps her for room with a full delivery. Ghosh too can collect just a single off the last ball, finishing unbeaten on 40 off 19.

Full Scorecard
21:59 (IST)
six

INDW vs AUSW 4th T20I Live Score

After 19 overs,India Women 169/5 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 38 , Deepti Sharma 2)

SIX! SIX! FOUR! Ghosh brings the equation down to 22 off 9 from 38 off 12 with a flurry of big hits off Heather Graham! Graham though, recovers from the initial assault, conceding just two off the next three with Deepti Sharma keeping the strike with a single off the last ball.

Full Scorecard
21:53 (IST)

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Score

After 18 overs,India Women 151/5 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 21 , Deepti Sharma 1)

Team India need 38 to win from the last two overs. Simply put, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma will have to deliver one massive over for the hosts for them to stay alive in the chase. It's not an impossible task, just incredibly difficult against this Aussie side.

Full Scorecard
21:50 (IST)
wkt

India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Score

OUT! Devika Vaidya's stay at the crease comes to an end as she is stumped off Ashleigh Gardner's bowling, the all-rounder collecting her second wicket in the process in her final over of the evening. Deepti Sharma joins Richa Ghosh at the centre; IND 149/5; need 40 off 16

Vaidya st Mooney b Gardner 32(26)

Full Scorecard
21:45 (IST)

India vs Australia Live Score

After 16 overs,India Women 136/4 ( Devika Vaidya 26 , Richa Ghosh (W) 13)

Team India reach 136/4 at the end of the 16th over, and need another 53 to win with just four overs left in the chase. They're fairly level with the Aussies, who were 139/2 at the end of the 16th before Perry and Co produced an absolute carnage in the back four.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
22:05 (IST)

India women vs Australia women 4th T20I Live Score

After 20 overs,India Women 181/5 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 40 , Deepti Sharma 12)

The experience Megan Schutt holds her nerve in the tense final over as Australia pull off a thrilling seven-run win and clinch the five-match T20I series with a game to spare!

Deepti, who kept the strike with a single at the end of the previous over, keeps India hanging by a thread with a boundary off the first and the fourth deliveries — with a couple of singles coming between these two balls — and bringing the equation down to 10 off 2. Needing a four or a six to keep India alive, she ends up collecting just a single off the fifth as the experienced Schutt cramps her for room with a full delivery. Ghosh too can collect just a single off the last ball, finishing unbeaten on 40 off 19.
21:50 (IST)

India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Score

OUT! Devika Vaidya's stay at the crease comes to an end as she is stumped off Ashleigh Gardner's bowling, the all-rounder collecting her second wicket in the process in her final over of the evening. Deepti Sharma joins Richa Ghosh at the centre; IND 149/5; need 40 off 16

Vaidya st Mooney b Gardner 32(26)
21:39 (IST)

India women vs Australia women 4th T20I Live Score

OUT! Massive blow to India's hopes as Alana King dismisses Harmanpreet Kaur — who was key to the Women in Blue's chances of squaring the series! Kaur goes for a sweep off King, and ends up getting a thick top-edge, with Brown safely collecting the catch at short fine leg. IND 121/4

Kaur c Brown b King 46(30)
21:30 (IST)

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Score

FOUR! Harmanpreet Kaur brings up the fifty-stand with Devika Vaidya for the fourth wicket with a boundary off Heather Graham! The pair have consumed 32 deliveries so far in the stand and have revived India's hopes of levelling the series in the process! IND 101/3
21:13 (IST)

India women vs Australia women 4th T20I Live Score

OUT! Soft dismissal for Jemimah Rodrigues, who ends up hitting the ball straight to Darcie Brown at short fine leg after spinner Alana King fires one down leg. Simple enough catch for Brown inside the circle as India lose their third wicket. IND 49/3

Rodrigues c Brown b King 8(11)
21:13 (IST)

INDW vs AUSW 4th T20I Live Score

After 6 overs,India Women 44/2 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 6 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 1)

Jemimah Rodrigues gets off the mark with a boundary off Ellyse Perry in the fifth over, cutting the ball past point. Shafali Verma collects back-to-back fours in the following over before perishing while attempting a hat-trick of boundaries, mishitting the ball towards mid off where Perry pulls off a fine catch running backwards. With both openers back in the hut at the end of the powerplay, Australia would already be staring at an unassailable 3-1 series lead today!

Verma c Perry b Brown 20(16)
20:56 (IST)

India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Score

OUT! Mandhana falls after getting off to a promising start, getting caught-behind off Ashleigh Gardner's bowling with Beth Mooney, donning the wicketkeeper's gloves in Alyssa Healy's injury-forced absence, completing the catch after a fumble. IND 23/1

Mandhana c Mooney b Gardner 16(10)
20:13 (IST)

India vs Australia Live Score

OUT! Deepti finally gets the breakthrough, ending the partnership that was just six shy of the century mark, as Ashleigh Gardner ends up mistiming her shot after skipping down the track, looking to smash the ball over the boundary rope for a fourth time. Harleen Deol comfortably grabs this in front of the long on boundary. AUS 140/3

Gardner c Deol b Deepti 42(27)
20:06 (IST)

India women vs Australia women Live Score

Fifty for Ellyse Perry, her second on the bounce after her match-winning 75 off 47 balls on Wednesday! She has been in equally great nick today, taking 32 deliveries to bring up the milestone, collecting six fours and two maximums along the way. She brings up the fifty with a four and a single off Sarvani at the start of the 16th over. AUS 127/2
19:57 (IST)

INDW vs AUSW 4th T20I Live Score

SIX! Ashleigh Gardner charges down the track and smashes the ball down the ground off Radha Yadav to bring up the fifty partnership with Ellyse Perry for the third wicket! AUS 97/2
19:39 (IST)

India women vs Australia women Live Score

After 7 overs,Australia Women 52/2 ( Ashleigh Gardner 2 , Ellyse Perry 6)

SIX! Ellyse Perry smashes the ball down the ground for a maximum off Radha Yadav in her first ball of the evening, carrying on from where she left off on Wednesday and bringing up the fifty for Australia in the process! AUS 52/2
19:38 (IST)

India women vs Australia women 4th T20I Live Score

BOWLED! Radha Yadav strikes not long after Alyssa Healy walks off the field retired hurt, pitching the ball up around middle and leg and rattling the stumps as a result as Tahlia McGrath misses while going for a sweep! AUS 46/2

McGrath b Radha 9(10)
19:19 (IST)

India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Score

OUT! Deepti Sharma draws first blood for the Women in Blue by dismissing Beth Mooney, who ends up miscuing the ball towards Shafali Verma just outside the circle at mid on after taking a couple of steps down the track. AUS 24/1

Mooney c Verma b Sharma 2(8)
18:41 (IST)

Australia Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt.

The Southern Stars also make one change: Heather Graham returns to the XI, replacing Nicola Carey.
18:40 (IST)

India Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur

One change for the hosts, with Harleen Deol coming in for Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
18:35 (IST)

TOSS: Team India win the toss, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opts to field
India Women vs Australia Women 4th Highlights: IND 181/5; Aussies win by 7 runs, clinch series

India women vs Australia women, LIVE Cricket Score: Australia captain Alyssa Healy and India counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the series trophy. AFP

Preview: With world champions Australia getting back to winning ways after a clinical show with bat and ball on Wednesday, Team India face a must-win situation in the fourth T20I against the Alyssa Healy-led side in Mumbai on Saturday.

India had bounced back in style after getting thrashed by nine wickets in the opening game, forcing the match to go into the Super Over where they were able to hold their nerve and eke out a series-clinching win. Australia, however, recovered from a shaky start in the third game, posting a competitive 173-run target before capitalising on India’s batting errors to restrict them to 151.

Though the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue produced an improved performance with the ball after collecting just one wicket across the first two games, they will hope to get their act with the bat right. The Indians, after all, were going strong at 106/2 before suffering a batting collapse, with none of the remaining batters able to stitch match-saving partnerships.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia.

Australia: Alyssa Healy(wk/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Amanda Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth, Heather Graham.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 17, 2022 22:26:16 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'Don't have any ego when it comes to leadership,' says stand-in Australia captain Healy ahead of India T20Is
First Cricket News

'Don't have any ego when it comes to leadership,' says stand-in Australia captain Healy ahead of India T20Is

Wicketkeeper-batter Healy will be leading world champions Australia in Meg Lanning's absence in the five-match T20I series in India starting Friday.

India vs Australia: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur says dot balls, lack of strike rotation cost hosts 3rd T20I
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur says dot balls, lack of strike rotation cost hosts 3rd T20I

Kaur added that the Indians fancied chasing down the 173-run target, believing they had the kind of batting lineup to pull off the job.

India vs Australia: Women in Blue crumble under pressure as Southern Stars win 3rd T20I, go 2-1 up
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Women in Blue crumble under pressure as Southern Stars win 3rd T20I, go 2-1 up

Ellyse Perry (75) and Darcie Brown (2/19) star with bat and ball respectively as the Alyssa Healy-led side bounce back from their Super Over defeat with a 21-run win at the Brabourne Stadium