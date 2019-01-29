First Cricket
India women to kick off ICC Twenty20 World Cup against champions Australia; men's groups, opening fixtures announced

Hosts Australia will take on Pakistan's men and India's women for the opening fixtures of the Twenty20 World Cups in 2020

Agence France-Presse, Jan 29, 2019 09:34:29 IST

Sydney: Hosts Australia will take on Pakistan's men and India's women for the opening fixtures of the Twenty20 World Cups in 2020, organisers said on Tuesday as the draw for the tournaments was announced.

The T20 World Cups are being held in the same year and in the same country for the first time, with the men's and women's finals to be played at one of the world's biggest stadiums, the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ten women's teams will play in 23 matches from 21 February to 8 March, with reigning champions Australia to clash with India in the opening game in Sydney.

Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

Both men's and women's Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia in 2020. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

Four-time winners Australia are in Group A with New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and one qualifier, while West Indies and 2009 champions England join South Africa, Pakistan and a second qualifying team.

The women's final will be played on 8 March to coincide with International Women's Day.

The men's competition, from 18 October to 15 November, will feature several qualifying matches before Australia kicks off the Super 12 group stages on 24 October against currently top-ranked Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia, Pakistan, the West Indies, New Zealand and two qualifiers make up one side of the draw, with defending champions the Windies starting their title defence against the Black Caps on 25 October.

India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan along with two qualifiers make up the other side of the draw.

The men's final will be held at the MCG on 15 November.

Women's group stages (21 February - 3 March)

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 1

Group B: England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Qualifier 2

Semi-finals: 5 March

Final: 8 March

Men's qualifiers: 18 - 23 October

Group stages (24 October - 8 November)

Group 1: Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, two qualifiers

Group 2: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, two qualifiers

Semi-finals: 11 and 12 November

Final: 15 November

