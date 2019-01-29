India women to kick off ICC Twenty20 World Cup against champions Australia; men's groups, opening fixtures announced
Hosts Australia will take on Pakistan's men and India's women for the opening fixtures of the Twenty20 World Cups in 2020
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 7 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 5 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
George Fernandes was a die-hard proponent of anti-Congressism, but with shifting loyalties
-
Rahul Gandhi takes pole position with minimum income guarantee announcement, puts Piyush Goyal under pressure ahead of Budget
-
Illegal sand mining: Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh fails to address menace despite tall pre-poll promises; state rivers suffer
-
Emboldened Taliban, impending US drawdown and uncertainty for region means India must engage terrorist outfit in talks
-
It’s a bit like coming home: Viswanathan Anand opens up on completing 30 years since his maiden Wijk aan Zee victory
-
Prithviraj Sukumaran talks about navigating Malayalam cinema as an actor, director and producer
-
Miserly income-tax benefits for education have dented middle class’ passport to prosperity; Budget 2019 should address lacuna
-
Living and loving in Queer India: Aarti Singh, Jake Naughton look on 'both sides of the veil'
-
Call Me By Your Name author André Aciman on writing about love, desire, longing, and loss
-
सादगी ऐसी कि लोग पहचान नहीं पाए तो खुद बोलना पड़ा- हां, मैं ही हूं जॉर्ज फर्नांडिस
-
यूनिवर्सल बेसिक इनकमः सरकार के लिए पैसे जुटाना मुश्किल ही नहीं नामुमकिन
-
George Fernandes: इमरजेंसी से उभरा जननायक, जिस पर राष्ट्रद्रोह का आरोप थोपा गया
-
TMC का वोटबैंक बन गए हैं बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठिए: अमित शाह
-
ParikshaPeCharcha 2: पीएम मोदी ने कहा- बच्चों को डांटते रहना ठीक नहीं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7937
|124
|3
|New Zealand
|5402
|110
|4
|South Africa
|5393
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4812
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Sydney: Hosts Australia will take on Pakistan's men and India's women for the opening fixtures of the Twenty20 World Cups in 2020, organisers said on Tuesday as the draw for the tournaments was announced.
The T20 World Cups are being held in the same year and in the same country for the first time, with the men's and women's finals to be played at one of the world's biggest stadiums, the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Ten women's teams will play in 23 matches from 21 February to 8 March, with reigning champions Australia to clash with India in the opening game in Sydney.
Both men's and women's Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia in 2020. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC
Four-time winners Australia are in Group A with New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and one qualifier, while West Indies and 2009 champions England join South Africa, Pakistan and a second qualifying team.
The women's final will be played on 8 March to coincide with International Women's Day.
The men's competition, from 18 October to 15 November, will feature several qualifying matches before Australia kicks off the Super 12 group stages on 24 October against currently top-ranked Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Australia, Pakistan, the West Indies, New Zealand and two qualifiers make up one side of the draw, with defending champions the Windies starting their title defence against the Black Caps on 25 October.
India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan along with two qualifiers make up the other side of the draw.
The men's final will be held at the MCG on 15 November.
Women's group stages (21 February - 3 March)
Group A: Australia, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 1
Group B: England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Qualifier 2
Semi-finals: 5 March
Final: 8 March
Men's qualifiers: 18 - 23 October
Group stages (24 October - 8 November)
Group 1: Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, two qualifiers
Group 2: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, two qualifiers
Semi-finals: 11 and 12 November
Final: 15 November
Updated Date:
Jan 29, 2019 09:34:29 IST
Also See
Arunachal Pradesh women's U-23 team bowled out for 14 runs in T20 clash with Himachal Pradesh
Japanese noodle firm pulls advertisement featuring Naomi Osaka, Kei Nishikori amid 'whitewash' complaints
Nathan Adrian, five-time Olympic champion swimmer, diagnosed with testicular cancer, hopeful of competing in Tokyo Games