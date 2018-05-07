First Cricket
India will not play day-night Test during tour down under, BCCI informs Cricket Australia

James Sutherland had told a radio station in Australia that India's reluctance to play the pink ball Test was primarily because of their urge to win the series.

PTI, May 07, 2018

New Delhi: The BCCI has officially informed Cricket Australia that India will not play any day-night Test match on their tour Down Under at the end of this year.

While Cricket Australia were insistent on having a pink ball Test, which has been a convention for all touring teams for the past few years but the Indian board has made it clear that they will not deviate from the traditional red-ball matches.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

With Indian team management, headed by chief coach Ravi Shastri, intimating the Committee of Administrators (CoA) that the team will take at least 18 months to prepare for the day-night Test, acting secretary Choudhary was told to pass on the message to CA chief executive James Sutherland.

CA wanted the opening Test at Adelaide from 6-10 December to be a pink ball Test match.

"I am directed to say by the Committee of Administrators that India would begin to play in the format only in about a year's time. Under the circumstances, I regret to say that the proposed day-night Test cannot be played and all Tests will have to have the conventional structure," Choudhary wrote in his e-mail to Sutherland.

Last week, Sutherland had told a radio station in Australia that India's reluctance to play the pink ball Test was primarily because of their urge to win the series. Australia has not lost a single Test match under lights played at home.

On the other hand, among Indian players, only Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay have played day-night pink ball matches in Duleep Trophy.

Updated Date: May 07, 2018

