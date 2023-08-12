The Indian cricket team has reached the United States for the last two T20Is in a five-match series against the West Indies. India and West Indies will play the matches on consecutive days to finish off the series in Miami.

The two teams often match up in this part of the world to promote the sport in the USA. BCCI recently shared a video in which the Indian players were asked what is the one thing they think of when they hear the name of the USA.

All players answered something totally different from others with some hilarious responses like Suryakumar Yadav’s typical foody response saying that even though he cannot eat it right now but he relates to “ice cream and cheesecake”. Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, said the US reminds him of GTA (Grand Theft Auto), especially the Miami roads, which he used to see in the popular video game.

While everyone talked about stereotypes, Kuldeep Yadav was excited to follow his favourite footballer and said now he thinks of Lionel Messi and said he is supporting Inter Miami, the team which signed the Argentinian great.

Ishan Kishan continued his friendly banter with his opening partner from the ODI series and first two T20I matches, Shubman Gill, saying that Gill must only think about shopping when someone says USA.

Avesh Khan remembered a beautiful memory from India’s last trip to the USA. He said that he will always remember the country because of the first-ever Player of the Match accolade.

India currently trail the series 1-2 and will have to win both matches if they want to claim the series and beat West Indies in all three formats. Hardik Pandya would want his men to come out and play aggressively and perform better with the bat. Shubman Gill would love to get some runs under his belt and finish the tour on a high as he has not been in at his best.

India take on West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Saturday, 12 August and will be looking to capitalise on the momentum they gained from the 3rd T20I and keep the series alive for the final game on Sunday.