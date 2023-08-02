'Basic necessities have to be taken care of': Hardik Pandya slams Cricket West Indies after ODI series win

Hardik Pandya, India’s stand-in skipper, slammed Cricket West Indies for being unable to manage “basic necessities” after his team secured a 200-run win in the third ODI on Tuesday to clinch the series 2-1.

Hardik was captaining India in the absence of Rohit Sharma from the playing XI as India experimented further with the World Cup in mind. After India secured a comprehensive victory at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, the all-rounder said that the travel plan among other arrangements could be made better by the host board. He added that Indian players do not ask for luxury but basic necessities have to be taken care of.

“This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. Things like travel, hopefully the West Indies cricket board can take note and ensure that there are no hiccups. We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of,” Pandya said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Coming to the match.

India batted first and amassed 351/5 with opener Shubman Gill (85) and Ishan Kishan (77) stitching a partnership of 143. Sanju Samson added 51 while Hardik scored 70 not out to help the visitors post a mammoth total.

In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 151 inside 36 overs.

Mukesh Kumar took three wickets while Kuldeep Yadav got two and Jaydav Unadkat one. Four wickets went to Shardul Thakur.

Talking about his performance, Shardul in the post-match presentation ceremony said that his focus is on winning games for India and not on sealing a World Cup spot for himself.

“I don’t think that way, I am not playing only to seal a spot in the World Cup. I am not that type of a player. If I keep that (World Cup spot) in mind and play, I won’t be able to play well,” Shardul said.

“If I don’t get picked for the World Cup, it’s their (selectors) call. I can’t do much about it. Very wrong of me to think that I should play to seal a spot, I will do just enough and go.

“I want to perform for the team, perform according to the situations. Whatever happens, I will always play to help the team win and make an impact in helping the team win,” he added.