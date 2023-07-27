Mukesh Kumar made his ODI debut for India on Thursday in the first ODI against West Indies at Barbados as Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. West Bengal pacer Mukesh who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL made his Test debut on 20 July in the second Test against West Indies.

Apart from Mukesh, Umran Malik is the other pacer in India’s XI for the first ODI. Mohammed Siraj has been rested for the ODI matches. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur would be the other pace options. Kuldeep Yadav is the lone pure spinner while Ravindra Jadeja is also part of the XI.

Ishan Kishan has been picked over Sanju Samson to be the wicket-keeper.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the other players in the team.

A look at our Playing XI for the 1st ODI against West Indies.

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies XI: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie