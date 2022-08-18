India vs Zimbabwe: Twitterati goes berserk as KL Rahul's side win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

Team India started their Zimbabwe series on a superb note as they thrashed the hosts by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club.

Chasing a mere 190-run target, India openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill smashed 81 (113) and 82 (72) respectively to help the Men in Blue cross the finishing line in 40.3 overs and take 1-0 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to India’s crushing victory as they took to Twitter to display their emotions.

Here are some of the reactions:

Indian captains to win an ODI by 10 wickets Venkataraghavan (1975)

Gavaskar (1984)

Sachin (1997)

Azharuddin (1998)

Ganguly (2001)

Dhoni (2016)

Rohit (2022)

KL Rahul (2022)*#ZIMvsIND Even sachin got a 10 wicket win ..#RohitSharma#ZIMvIND — AbHiRo45 (@ABHIROHITIAN45) August 18, 2022

Barely saw the match but just saw the score-board - India has thrashed Zimbabwe chasing down 192 in 30 overs without even losing a single wicket thanks to @SDhawan25 ‘s 81 and @ShubmanGill ‘s 82 no. Now that’s a comprehensive win if ever there was one. #ZIMvsIND @BCCI — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) August 18, 2022

Comeback after 6 months and picking up Player of the Match award.#DeepakChahar #ZIMvsIND pic.twitter.com/62usifL74u — Shivam Jaiswal (@7jaiswalshivam) August 18, 2022

10-wkt win vs ENG at The Oval

10-wkt win vs ZIM at Harare (today) This is the first time India have registered 10-wicket wins in men's ODIs more than once in a calendar year.#ZIMvsIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) August 18, 2022

Top three individual scores for Zimbabwe: 35, 34, 33* Top two (only two) individual scores for India: 82*, 81* Must be a rare occurrence that top individual scores of both the teams are in a sequence.#ZIMvIND #INDvZIM #ZIMvsIND #INDvsZIM — Ajinkya Dhamdhere (@ajinkyasd) August 18, 2022

Earlier, Indian bowlers wreaked havoc as Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna bagged three wickets each to bowl out Zimbabwe for a paltry 189 in just 40.3 overs.

Indian captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first and the bowlers did not disappoint as comeback bowler Deepak Chahar dismissed Innocent Kaia for 4 caught behind by wicket-keeper Sanju Samson. The hosts lost their first wicket for 25 in the seventh over.

In his next over, Chahar struck again dismissing Tadiwanashe Marumani for 8, caught behind by keeper Samson for 8. Pacer Mohammed Siraj too joined the party as he sent Sean Williams packing for 1 caught by Shikhar Dhawan. Chahar struck for the third time to dismiss Wessly Madhevere for 5 to leave the hosts tottering at 31 for 4.

Captain Regis Chakabva and Sikandar Raza then struck a partnership to take Zimbabwe's total beyond the 50-run mark. The 35-run partnership was finally broken by Prasidh Krishna as he dismissed Raza, caught by Dhawan for 12. Half of the Zimbabwe team was back in the pavilion for 66.

Krishna struck for the second time dismissing Ryan Burl for 11, who was caught by Shubman Gill. Captain Chakabva and Luke Jongwe struck a partnership to take the team's total beyond the triple-figure mark. The 22-run partnership between the two was broken by left-arm spinner Axar Patel as he dismissed Chakabva for 35. In the next over he dismissed Luke Jongwe leg before wicket for 13 to leave Zimbabwe struggling at 110/8.

Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava then struck a much-needed partnership for Zimbabweans to take the team's total beyond the 150-run mark. The duo also struck a 50-run partnership and kept fighting.

The 60-run partnership was finally broken as Krishna got his third success and the hosts lost their ninth wicket in the form of Ngarava. Axar Patel too struck for the third time to dismiss Victor Nyauchi for 8 as India bowled out their opponents for 189. Brad Evans remained unbeaten on 33 off 29 balls.