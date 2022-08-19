India vs Zimbabwe: 'That is not in my hand', says Deepak Chahar on T20 World Cup hopes

India pacer Deepak Chahar returned to international cricket in style, registering figures of 3/27 from seven overs during the first ODI between Zimbabwe and India in Harare on Thursday.

The game against Zimbabwe was Chahar’s first game for India in six months, having last played in February this year.

In February, Chahar had sustained a hamstring injury during a T20I series at home against West Indies, and eventually missed the series against Sri Lanka.

It was only later that Chahar suffered a back injury during rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA), and was eventually missed the IPL 2022 season, where he was due to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The 30-year-old has been named as one of the reserves for the upcoming 2022 Asia Cup, and would hope to cement a place in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, but Chahar admitted he would not be taking a T20 World Cup spot for granted.

"That is not in my hand," Man-of-the match Chahar said at the presentation ceremony on Thursday.

"Skill-wise, though, I have worked really hard. There I can say I have probably started where I had left off,” he added.

Chahar continued, by saying that he was happy with his overall performance.

"After the first over, the rest of whatever I bowled, I was happy. It was a seven-over spell, so the fitness is good,” said Chahar.

While Jasprit Bumrah remains India’s premier pacer across formats, Chahar faces stiff competition in the likes of Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh, who have made a mark in international cricket.

"When you are away for a long time, others come in and perform well and take their place in the side," commented the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer.

"To make your place in the side again, you have to give good performances. So, that pressure is always there on a returning player. I had the same expectation that I would do well when I come back, because that is all a player has in his hand,” added Chahar.