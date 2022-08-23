India vs Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill reveals how Yuvraj Singh 'motivated' to score century ahead of ODI series

Young India batter Shubman Gill on Tuesday revealed that he had met World Cup-winner Yuvraj Singh before ahead of India’s tour of Zimbabwe. On Monday, Gill scored his maiden ODI century, playing a knock of 130 as KL Rahul’s men completed a 3-0 series sweep in Harare.

Gill won the Player of the Match award for his heroics in the third ODI, but that was not the only award he won in the series. The 22-year-old batter won the Player of the Series award, ending up as the top run-scorer of the series with 245 runs from three ODIs at a strike-rate of 120.69 and an average of 122.50.

In an interaction with teammate Ishan Kishan that was posted on BCCI’s official website, Gill mentioned that Yuvraj had ‘motivated’ him to score a century.

“It was a good wicket to bat on and I got your company fortunately and luck was in my favour and I had to make the most of the opportunity that I had,” Gill said in the video.

“I met him before coming to Zimbabwe and he just told me that I am batting well and asked me to bat deep after getting set. He also motivated me to score a century, although I wasn’t getting one,” Gill added.

“Finally!!! Well played @ShubmanGill u seriously deserved that, Ton ! Congratulations on your first many more to come. This is just a start,” Yuvraj had written on social media following Gill’s century.

Finally!!! Well played @ShubmanGill u seriously deserved that Ton ! Congratulations on your first many more to come this is just a start #indiavszim — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 22, 2022

Gill had also won a Player of the Series award on India’s tour of West Indies, where he also had scored 98 when rain interrupted proceedings in one of the matches.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram