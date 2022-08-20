India vs Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill 'disappears' during post-match presentation of first ODI; Watch

One of the many positives for India in the recent series has been the performance of Shubman Gill. He has been having a consistent run at the top of the order for India. In the past one month, he made scores of 64, 43, 98 not out against West Indies. Against Zimbabwe, he top scored with 82 and was involved in a match-winning unbeaten partnership of 192 runs with Shikhar Dhawan.

Gill was also sharp in the field and collected two catches. He was adjudged the 'Stylish Player of the Match' for being the best all-round performer in the fixture. However, when Alan Wilkins was about to move on with the presentation ceremony, Gill headed across to the change room. "While they look for Shubman... No, he is on his way. But we will tell you that he scored a very well-compiled 82 not out. It was as good as it gets. He can sprint because he is sprinting. Shubman, thanks very much," Wilkins said, and after this, the right-hander collected his cash prize of $1000.



Gill has found remarkable consistency at the top of the batting order and his efforts were acknowledged by his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander said that he enjoyed his time playing with Gill at the top of the order.

"We started batting in West Indies and it has been tremendous. The consistency we have shown has been amazing. My rhythm with him has set up quite nicely. He is a tremendous batter. The way he bats, the way he times the ball, it's lovely to watch from the other end and hats off to him. He came in the side as a youngster and the consistency he has shown by converting those fifties into big scores is nice to see," Dhawan said.

After a convincing win in the first match, India would hope to seal the series in the second ODI in Harare. KL Rahul made a comeback to the side as the captain. Deepak Chahar also shone in his comeback game by finding swing and seam up front.