India vs Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record with superb 130-run knock in 3rd ODI

Youngster Shubman Gill scored a top-class century, his first in international cricket, to take India to 289/8 in their 50 overs in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Monday. Gill, who has been in tremendous form for quite a time now, crossed the century mark in 82 deliveries with 12 fours and a strike-rate of over 110.

Overall, Gill scored 130 off 97 balls, which included 15 fours and a six. Notably, 22-year-old Gill registered the highest individual score by an Indian against Zimbabwe in ODIs thus breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

The previous highest score in ODIs against Zimbabwe by an Indian was by Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 127* in 1998 in the first ODI of three-match series.

Right from his first boundary, an elegant straight drive down the ground with full face of the bat off Evans, Gill exhibited timing and placement in his shots which was the hallmark of his 97-ball stay at the crease. On a pitch where other batters took time to settle in, Gill was head and shoulders above everyone, something which was conveyed from his smile after reaching his first ODI hundred off 82 balls.

Shubman Gill scored a splendid 130 and is our Top Performer from the first innings 👏 A look at his batting summary here 👇👇#TeamIndia #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/Znz52wQjMo — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2022

Gill had come to the crease in the 15th over after the fall of the first wicket, KL Rahul for 30 at the score of 63. He stayed till the last over. He was Brad Evans' fourth victim and was caught by Innocent Kaia at long-off on the first ball of the final over.

Interestingly, Gill has had an outstanding 2022 in ODIs so far. He has featured in six ODIs this year and has scored 450 runs at an average of 112.50. This classy batter has scored one hundred and three half-centuries this year, with a best of 130.

Coming to the match, Zimbabwe has been set 290 runs to win the final ODI.

Earlier batting first, India scored 289/8 in their 50 overs. An opening 63-run stand between KL Rahul (30) and Shikhar Dhawan (40) laid the foundation for a good score for the Men in Blue. After the departure of Dhawan, India was at 2/84. From that point on, Ishan Kishan and Gill started their assault on the bowlers and stitched a 140-run stand.

After their partnership was broken, Zimbabwe made a small comeback, taking the next five wickets within a space of just 65 runs. Brad Evans finished as the leading bowler for Zimbabwe with an excellent 5/54.

(With ANI inputs)