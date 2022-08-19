Live Streaming IND ZIM ODI online Broadcast — check time, date, how to watch details

India will hope to clinch the series with a game to spare when they take on Zimbabwe in the second one-day international in Harare on Saturday.

The Men in Blue got off to a victorious start in their tour of Zimbabwe with a commanding 10-wicket victory over the Chevrons, dishing out an all-round display that highlighted the gulf between the two teams.

Deepak Chahar (3/27), Axar Patel (3/24) and Prasidh Krishna (3/50) shared nine of the available 10 wickets between them as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 189 after being invited to bat in the series opener on Thursday.

The hosts would've been bowled out for an even lower score had it not been for a fighting 70-run stand for the eighth wicket between Brad Evans (33 not out) and Richard Ngarava (34), which took them close to the 200-run mark.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan (81 not out) and Shubman Gill (82 not out) then ensured skipper KL Rahul and the rest of the Indian batting order remained confined to the dressing room during the chase with a dominant 192-run unbroken stand.

Such was the visiting team's dominance that they won with a little under 20 overs to spare.

Zimbabwe, who had defeated Bangladesh in both the T20Is and ODIs before the India assignment, will hope to mount a more spirited performance in the second game though they'll once again start as the rank underdogs.

Here's everything you need to know about the second one-dayer, including the live streaming and broadcast details:

When is India vs Zimbabwe second ODI?

The second ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Saturday, 20 August.

Where is India vs Zimbabwe second ODI?

The second ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played in Harare.

What time is India vs Zimbabwe second ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe second ODI will start at 12:45 PM IST with the toss taking place half an hour earlier.

Which TV channel is India vs Zimbabwe second ODI on?

India vs Zimbabwe is on the Sony Network - Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

Where to live stream India vs Zimbabwe second ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe second ODI will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.

