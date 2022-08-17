India vs Zimbabwe: KL Rahul sweats it out in the nets ahead of first ODI

KL Rahul, who will be captaining India during Zimbabwe tour, started his preparations for the upcoming three-match ODI series, which will begin from Thursday in Harare.

India batter Rahul was out of action for quite some time due to injury and health issues. He was last seen in action during IPL 2022 Eliminator on May 25 and after that he was forced to miss India’s five-match T20I series at home against South Africa in June due to a right groin injury, which he suffered on the eve of the first match in New Delhi.

Later, Rahul got infected with Covid-19 soon before he was to board the flight to the Caribbean for the T20 series and because of that, he missed the series against West Indies.

Rahul made it to the India squad for the Zimbabwe series at the last minute and now he is focusing on polishing his batting skills. The 30-year-old batter on Wednesday shared a picture on the Koo app where he can be seen sweating out in the nets ahead of the first ODI.

In another picture, Team India can be seen having an insightful conversation with the coach as the visitors get ready to face Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan, who is returning to Zimbabwe after nine years, wants the Men in Blue to not take Zimbabwe for granted.

"I'm sure they're playing good cricket. It's good for us because it will keep us on our toes. We can't take anything for granted or lightly. We're here to perform against a good team. It's always about the process," Dhawan said in a pre-match press conference.

Also, it is worth mentioning that the All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Sundar was ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour after he injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.