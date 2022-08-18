India vs Zimbabwe: 'It's like he has never been away', Twitterati hail Deepak Chahar's return to international cricket

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar breathed fire upon his return to the Indian squad as the right-arm quick scythed through the Zimbabwe top-order during the ongoing first One Day International at Harare Sports Club. Indian fans kept their eyes on Chahar, who has worn the Blue Jersey after almost a six-month-long gap. Coming in with the new ball, he was looking a little bit rusty in the initial phase but found the momentum eventually.

Chahar got his first prey in his fourth over when a short delivery made Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia give an easy catch to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The following consecutive overs saw him fetch a couple of scalps. The other Zimbabwe opener, Tadiwanashe Marumani also got trapped for a caught behind while facing a searing outswinger from the Indian pacer. The third wicket saw Wesley Madhevere missing the line of a full-length delivery which hit his pad. The shout was loud and Madevere was given an lbw.

Deepak Chahar concluded his opening spell with a good figure. During the seven overs he bowled, Chahar got three wickets under his belt while allowing just 27 runs. Indian fans went crazy after watching the magnificent spell. A lot of congratulatory messages hit Twitter to mark the powerful comeback of Deepak Chahar.

Deepak Chahar in his comeback game has now bowled 7 overs upfront with 3-27. Though in the early stage he was struggling to get his rhythm but in the later half of the spell he really bowled well. Great to see Cherry bowling like this after a long time. #deepakchahar — Amarjit (@AMARJITDASH9) August 18, 2022

Fans at the Harare sports club pleading to Deepak Chahar to not take any more wickets, as they want to see some score on the board so that they can watch KL bat later in the day. #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/shpKF14DmE — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) August 18, 2022



Deepak chahar on a roll !!

2 wickets in 4 balls in his return after 6 long months in International cricket.

Swing,yorkers and terrific seam position — JAMES (@ImJames_) August 18, 2022

Brilliant captaincy from rahul to give deepak his 6 th over in a row. #KLRahul #INDvsZIM #deepakchahar — Goatcricketfan (@Goatcricketfan1) August 18, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Good to see the return of Deepak Chahar, bowling so well and taking important new ball wickets. #INDvZIM #IND #deepakchahar — Rashi (@IamAditea) August 18, 2022

It's like he has never been away Deepak Chahar #ZIMvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 18, 2022

The short ball works well for Deepak Chahar Zim 26-1.#deepakchahar #INDvsZIM — Shivangi Sharma (@Shivanginess) August 18, 2022



Deepak Chahar had suffered a hamstring injury while playing in the home series against West Indies back in February. The CSK bowler was also sidelined for the entire IPL 2022 campaign which made a notable impact on their performance.