India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI HIGHLIGHTS: India win by 10 wickets, go 1-0 up in the series

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary of IND vs ZIM: India win by 10 wickets and go 1-0 up in the series

Preview: Skipper KL Rahul's form and fitness will be followed closely when India take on Zimbabwe in the three match ODI series starting Thursday (18 August). For Rahul, the immediate task after a two-month lay-off, during which he underwent a sports hernia surgery, would be to keep his T20 opening slot especially with the World Cup approaching later in the year.

More than runs, his approach and manner of runs would be worth keeping an eye out for regular captain Rohit Sharma (who has been rested) and coach Rahul Dravid. The next immediate assignment for India is the Asia Cup which will be played in the T20 format.

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson are expected to be quite a handful for the Regis Chakabva side. On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav along with all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel are expected to ensure a clean sweep.

For Zimbabwe, target would be to become the proverbial banana peel for the Men in Blue. A win here and it would hardly win India any accolades but a defeat would invite sharp criticism.

When is India vs Zimbabwe first ODI?

The first ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Thursday, 18 August.

Where is India vs Zimbabwe first ODI?

The first ODI, and the remaining two contests as well, between India and Zimbabwe will be played in Harare.

What time is India vs Zimbabwe first ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe first ODI will start at 12:45 PM IST with the toss taking place half an hour earlier.

Which TV channel is India vs Zimbabwe first ODI on?

India vs Zimbabwe is on the Sony Network - Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

Where to live stream India vs Zimbabwe first ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe first ODI, and the series, will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.

