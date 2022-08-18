India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI HIGHLIGHTS: India win by 10 wickets, go 1-0 up in the series

That's it from our end for this match. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Stay with us for the LIVE ACTION from the series
|Zimbabwe
|India
|189/10 (40.3 ov) - R/R 4.67
|192/0 (30.5 ov) - R/R 6.23
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shikhar Dhawan
|not out
|81
|113
|9
|0
|Shubman Gill
|not out
|82
|72
|10
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Richard Ngarava
|7
|0
|40
|0
|Brad Evans
|3.5
|0
|28
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
192 (192) R/R: 6.22
Shikhar Dhawan 81(113)
Shubman Gill 82(72)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, HIGHLIGHTS: India rode on an emphatic all-round show to thump Zimbabwe in the first match and take a 1-0 lead in the series
Deepak Chahar was adjudged Player of the match for his brilliant comeback to the international arena
FOUR! A boundary to finish the proceedings. Evans comes round the wicket and bowls a short one to Dhawan, going down the leg. The left-hander pulls that away to deep fine leg to wrap the game. India win by 10 wickets and go 1-0 up in the series. What a performance by these two Indian batters
FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan gets to the pitch of the ball and times that brilliantly through the on side. India are now eyeing an easy win
FOUR! Another boundary. This time the pacer bowls that full, outside the leg and Gill flicks that behind
FOUR! Short one from Richard Ngarava and Shubman Gill gets that short arm pull to perfection. The ball runs away to the cow corner boundary. He moves to 76
FOUR! Short one from Richard Ngarava and Shubman Gill tries to pull that one but the ball takes to top edge and runs away for a boundary behind the wicket-keeper
SIX! A maximum to follow that boundary. Gill slogs that over deep mid-wicket to hit the first six of the innings
FOUR! And another one. Another full toss, outside off and Gill hits that through the off side and gets to a FIFTY!
FOUR! Burl bowls a full toss, outside off to Gill and he drives that through the covers
WICKET! That's the end of the innings for Zimbabwe. They have been bundled out for 189. A good catch from Gill. Axar Patel comes round the wicket, tosses that up and Nyauchi tries to drive that one but only manages to edge it to Gill in the slips. A good catch from the youngster
WICKET! The partnership has been broken. Prasidh Krishna comes round the wicket and bowls a perfect yorker to send Ngarava back
WICKET! Axar Patel once again comes round the wicket, bowls that on to the stumps and beats Luke Jongwe in his defense. The ball hits the front pad as the Indian players appeal. The on-field umpire gives that out but the batter has gone upstairs. The DRS shows that the ball would had hit the stumps and he has to depart
WICKET! Right through the gate. Axar Patel comes round the wicket, bowls that length ball on to the stumps and Chakabva who gives himself some room to play that through the off side doesn't really get his stroke right and misses the ball completely
WICKET! One more. The hosts lose another wicket. Prasidh Krishna bowls that quick and back of the length, Burl gives himself some room and tries to hook that over backward square leg boundary but misuces his stroke and finds Shubman Gill in the deep
WICKET! Prasidh Krishna braks the partnership. Length delivery, outside off from the pacer, forcing Sikandar Raza to go for the push but the batter only manages to edge that one to Shikhar Dhawan in the slips
WICKET! That's the third one for Chahar. He bowls that touch fuller, on to the stumps and deceives the batter with that late swing. Madhevere tries to negotiate that through the on side but completely misses the ball and it hits his pads. Chahar and the Indian team appeals, the umpire raises his finger
WICKET! Now Siraj joins the party. Slightly back of the length from the pacer, moving away from Williams as the batter edges that to Shikhar Dhawan in the slips
WICKET! Deepak Chahar has another one. This time he bowl a fuller one, going away from the left-hander. Marumani goes for the drive but only manages to edge it to the wicket-keeper. Chahar and India have two now
WICKET! Deepak Chahar finally has a wicket. A short delivery from the bowler, Kaia tries to pull that one but the ball hurries on to him a bit, takes the outside edge and Samson collects it in the third attempt. India have the first breakthrough
India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary of IND vs ZIM: India win by 10 wickets and go 1-0 up in the series
Preview: Skipper KL Rahul's form and fitness will be followed closely when India take on Zimbabwe in the three match ODI series starting Thursday (18 August). For Rahul, the immediate task after a two-month lay-off, during which he underwent a sports hernia surgery, would be to keep his T20 opening slot especially with the World Cup approaching later in the year.
More than runs, his approach and manner of runs would be worth keeping an eye out for regular captain Rohit Sharma (who has been rested) and coach Rahul Dravid. The next immediate assignment for India is the Asia Cup which will be played in the T20 format.
Also Read | Why Zimbabwe tour is crucial for both KL Rahul and Team India
KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson are expected to be quite a handful for the Regis Chakabva side. On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav along with all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel are expected to ensure a clean sweep.
For Zimbabwe, target would be to become the proverbial banana peel for the Men in Blue. A win here and it would hardly win India any accolades but a defeat would invite sharp criticism.
When is India vs Zimbabwe first ODI?
The first ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Thursday, 18 August.
Where is India vs Zimbabwe first ODI?
The first ODI, and the remaining two contests as well, between India and Zimbabwe will be played in Harare.
What time is India vs Zimbabwe first ODI?
India vs Zimbabwe first ODI will start at 12:45 PM IST with the toss taking place half an hour earlier.
Which TV channel is India vs Zimbabwe first ODI on?
India vs Zimbabwe is on the Sony Network - Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu).
Where to live stream India vs Zimbabwe first ODI?
India vs Zimbabwe first ODI, and the series, will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.
Deepak Chahar has been selected for the tour of Zimbabwe in August and he will look forward to make a comeback in the Indian colours.
The first ODI against Zimbabwe signalled Deepak Chahar's return to competitive cricket after six months, having last played in February this year.
Coming in with the new ball, Deepak Chahar was looking a little bit rusty in the initial phase but found the momentum eventually.