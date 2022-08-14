India vs Zimbabwe: ‘If it was in my hands, I would've avoided this’, Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul being named captain

Former Indian opener and veteran commentator Aakash Chopra has suggested that KL Rahul was not required to be made the captain for Zimbabwe ODIs once he was declared fit to play.

Chopra believes that Shikhar Dhawan should have continued to be the skipper for the series. Several other experts have also lashed out at the BCCI’s decision to name Rahul as the captain as soon as he was declared fit.

Chopra, however, said that India has already had too many captains, and such a change after announcing Dhawan as the captain while announcing the squad was not needed.

“If it was in my hands, I would've avoided this. KL Rahul hadn't been a part of this team, he was in the Asia Cup squad. There have already been eight - nine captains in the side. Rishabh Pant is captain, Hardik Pandya is captain, and I don't think Suryakumar Yadav is too far from captaincy either. Rohit and Virat are already there. Shreyas Iyer has also captained (in IPL), and Jasprit Bumrah has also been a skipper. I don't think this was needed,” Chopra said answering a fan’s query on his YouTube channel.

This change might also affect Dhawan’s morale after he was demoted to being Rahul’s deputy.

“Shikhar Dhawan is a senior player. He should've stayed as captain. Rahul could've played as a batter. I don't think it would have mattered that much,” Chopra added.

However, it is important to note that Rahul was considered to be the deputy to Rohit Sharma in all formats once Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy and Rohit was made the all-format captain.

Albeit, injuries and lately covid-19 infection have kept Rahul out of action for long. Rahul is now likely to partner Dhawan for opening the innings against Zimbabwe.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.