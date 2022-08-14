Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Zimbabwe: ‘If it was in my hands, I would've avoided this’, Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul being named captain

Cricket

India vs Zimbabwe: ‘If it was in my hands, I would've avoided this’, Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul being named captain

It is important to note that Rahul was considered to be the deputy to Rohit Sharma in all formats.

India vs Zimbabwe: ‘If it was in my hands, I would've avoided this’, Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul being named captain

File image of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. AFP

Former Indian opener and veteran commentator Aakash Chopra has suggested that KL Rahul was not required to be made the captain for Zimbabwe ODIs once he was declared fit to play.

Chopra believes that Shikhar Dhawan should have continued to be the skipper for the series. Several other experts have also lashed out at the BCCI’s decision to name Rahul as the captain as soon as he was declared fit.

Chopra, however, said that India has already had too many captains, and such a change after announcing Dhawan as the captain while announcing the squad was not needed.

“If it was in my hands, I would've avoided this. KL Rahul hadn't been a part of this team, he was in the Asia Cup squad. There have already been eight - nine captains in the side. Rishabh Pant is captain, Hardik Pandya is captain, and I don't think Suryakumar Yadav is too far from captaincy either. Rohit and Virat are already there. Shreyas Iyer has also captained (in IPL), and Jasprit Bumrah has also been a skipper. I don't think this was needed,” Chopra said answering a fan’s query on his YouTube channel.

This change might also affect Dhawan’s morale after he was demoted to being Rahul’s deputy.

“Shikhar Dhawan is a senior player. He should've stayed as captain. Rahul could've played as a batter. I don't think it would have mattered that much,” Chopra added.

However, it is important to note that Rahul was considered to be the deputy to Rohit Sharma in all formats once Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy and Rohit was made the all-format captain.

Albeit, injuries and lately covid-19 infection have kept Rahul out of action for long. Rahul is now likely to partner Dhawan for opening the innings against Zimbabwe.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 14, 2022 17:05:32 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

KL Rahul clarifies fitness concerns: 'Aim to recover as quickly as possible and be available for selection'
First Cricket News

KL Rahul clarifies fitness concerns: 'Aim to recover as quickly as possible and be available for selection'

The Indian team for the Zimbabwe tour was announced on Saturday.

'Honestly don’t know about it': Shikhar Dhawan on his absence from India's T20I team
First Cricket News

'Honestly don’t know about it': Shikhar Dhawan on his absence from India's T20I team

Opener Shikhar Dhawan last played a T20I for India over a year back in Sri Lanka. He has been a regular in ODIs.

VVS Laxman will be India head coach in Zimbabwe, confirms BCCI secretary Jay Shah
First Cricket News

VVS Laxman will be India head coach in Zimbabwe, confirms BCCI secretary Jay Shah

National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief Laxman had earlier served as the acting head coach during India's tour of Ireland.